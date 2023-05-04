</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Brighton v Manchester United: Back 14/1 player fouls Bet Builder at the Amex
Alexander Boyes
04 May 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-manchester-united-premier-league-tips-back-14-1-player-fouls-bet-builder-at-the-amex-030523-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-04T11:51:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-04T09:46:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Brighton host Manchester United in a repeat of the FA Cup semi-final and Alex Boyes thinks there are big prices to be had in the player fouls markets based on that previous meeting... Brighton have won their last two PL games v Man Utd Ten Hag's men buoyed by recent FA Cup win Back the 14/1 Bet Builder &amp; 7/2 anytime scorer Can Brighton catch Man Utd? Realistically, no. But should they beat them here and win their game in hand, Brighton could be within five points of United should they match each other's results elsewhere in the coming weeks. The Seagulls will probably run out of games before they can claw back that deficit, but they are well and truly in pole position to finish fifth in the Premier League. Currently sitting in eighth at the time of writing, Brighton have games in hand on all sides in the division, having played fewer than any other team (31). They are two points behind Villa in seventh and sixth-placed Spurs with three in hand on each, and seven points behind Liverpool in fifth, having played three fewer than Jurgen Klopp's side. Brighton are 25/1 to sneak into the top four and odds-on at 4/9 for the top six. The Seagulls should be playing in Europe next season. Man Utd back in the Champions League You can still back Man Utd to finish in the Champions League spots at odds as short as 1/20. The Red Devils have games in hand on all the aforementioned chasers (bar Brighton) and, even if they lost here, they would maintain a four-point gap with a game in hand over Liverpool. Even a small end-of-season wobble shouldn't impact their top four finish and Erik ten Hag will be able to state it has been a successful first season. They have the League Cup in the cabinet and an FA Cup final to come too. Considering their appalling start to the season - which began with a 1-2 defeat at Old Trafford to Graham Potter's Brighton in August, the Dutchman has evidently made the team, and the club, much better. Brighton even money to win Much noise was made before the FA Cup semi-final between these two a couple weeks ago about Brighton being slight favourites. Well, they are even bigger favs here, currently priced at even money to take all three points. United are 13/5, which I believe will entice a fair few people, but I am going to avoid the match result, and focus on the Bet Builders. During that semi-final, 30 fouls were committed, with no less than nine players making 2+. Now, the game did of course go into extra-time, but it is more the nature of the two teams which brings with it plenty of fouls. We have a Brighton side full of fantastic individuals who drift all over the pitch, looking to pick up the ball in tight areas between the lines and pull their opponents out of position. This brings plenty of fouls with it as players cannot afford to be taken out of the game if they are skipped by. United also have brilliant players, some of whom pride themselves on buying plenty of free-kicks, and Brighton, well they possess two of the 10 players to have committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season (Moises Caicedo, Solly March). Time to hit the Bet Builders The players I am selecting are based on both their seasonal count plus patterns from the two previous meetings between Brighton and United this season, especially the recent semi-final at Wembley. March didn't commit a foul two weeks ago, but he was injured in the first-half, and I think it impacted him greatly. He too missed the decisive penalty in the shootout, and he will be looking for retribution. Since that game, he has made two fouls in 90 mins v Forest and two in just 56 mins v Wolves. And as mentioned, he's in the top 10 over all this season. He's 11/10 for 2+ here. The only other player we are backing to commit 2+ fouls is United's Casemiro. He managed this against Brighton at Wembley and was also booked before HT. He is in the prime position of having to deal with Mac Allister, Gross and Mitoma cutting inside, and should commit a couple again. We then have three players to commit a single foul in Antony (two against Brighton two weeks ago), Mitoma - who managed three in the semi-final at Wembley, one against Forest and two in the 6-0 win over Wolves as a sub in his last match - and finally Adam Webster, who also managed three in the FA Cup match with United. He didn't play in the 3-1 defeat to Forest but was back in the side for the thrashing of Wolves and is expected to maintain his position once more. Back March and Casemiro 2+ fouls &amp; Mitoma, Webster and Antony 1+ fouls @ 14/1 Pascal Groß 7/2 to net again My second and final bet comes from the German Pascal Groß to score against United again. Groß has scored six Premier League goals against United, his favourite opponent as a Brighton player, and he also netted both goals in their win at Old Trafford on the opening weekend. Three of his other four goals have all come at the AMEX, with only Mo Salah (10) netting more against the Red Devils since 2017-18 than Groß (thank you Opta). He netted twice at the weekend against Wolves which is perfect timing for Man Utd to turn up in Brighton and let us hope he maintains his midfield role - as opposed to being used at right back due to his superb versatility. Back Pascal Groß to score anytime @ 7/2 Brighton host Manchester United in a repeat of the FA Cup semi-final and Alex Boyes thinks there are big prices to be had in the player fouls markets based on that previous meeting... Utd?</strong></h2><h2></h2><p>Realistically, no.</p><p>But should they beat them here and win their game in hand,<strong> Brighton</strong> could be within five points of <strong>United</strong> should they match each other's results elsewhere in the coming weeks.</p><p>The Seagulls will probably run out of games before they can claw back that deficit, but they are well and truly in pole position to finish <strong>fifth in the Premier League.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/De%20Zerbi-thumb-1280x720-174451-thumb-1280x720-182382.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for De Zerbi.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/De%20Zerbi-thumb-1280x720-174451-thumb-1280x720-182382-thumb-1280x720-183960.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p>Currently sitting in eighth at the time of writing, Brighton have games in hand on all sides in the division, having played fewer than any other team (31).</p><p>They are two points behind <strong>Villa in seventh</strong> and <strong>sixth-placed Spurs</strong> with three in hand on each, and seven points behind <strong>Liverpool</strong> in fifth, having played three fewer than <strong>Jurgen Klopp's</strong> side.</p><p>Brighton are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">25/1 to sneak into the top four</a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-6-finish-2022-23/924.310893835">odds-on at 4/9 for the top six</a>. The Seagulls should be playing in Europe next season.</p><h2><strong>Man Utd back in the Champions League</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>You can still back <strong>Man Utd </strong>to finish in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">Champions League spots at odds as short as 1/20.</a></p><p><strong>The Red Devils</strong> have games in hand on all the aforementioned chasers (bar Brighton) and, even if they lost here, they would maintain a four-point gap with a game in hand over Liverpool.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/04/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294-thumb-1280x720-183312.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Even a small end-of-season wobble shouldn't impact their top four finish and <strong>Erik ten Hag</strong> will be able to state it has been a successful first season. They have the League Cup in the cabinet and an <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-fa-cup/man-city-v-man-utd/32297603">FA Cup final to come too.</a></p><p>Considering their appalling start to the season - which began with a 1-2 defeat at Old Trafford to <strong>Graham Potter's Brighton</strong> in August, the Dutchman has evidently made the team, and the club, much better.</p><h2><strong>Brighton even money to win</strong><strong> </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Much noise was made before the <strong>FA Cup semi-final</strong> between these two a couple weeks ago about<strong> Brighton being slight favourites.</strong></p><p>Well, they are even bigger favs here, currently priced at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-man-utd/32294784">even money</a> to take all three points. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-man-utd/32294784">United are 13/5</a>, which I believe will entice a fair few people, but I am going to avoid the match result, and focus on the <strong>Bet Builders.</strong></p><p>During that semi-final, <strong>30 </strong>fouls were committed, with no less than nine players making 2+. Now, the game did of course go into extra-time, but it is more the nature of the two teams which brings with it plenty of fouls.</p><p>We have a Brighton side full of fantastic individuals who drift all over the pitch, looking to pick up the ball in tight areas between the lines and pull their opponents out of position.</p><p>This brings <strong>plenty of fouls</strong> with it as players cannot afford to be taken out of the game if they are skipped by.</p><p>United also have brilliant players, some of whom pride themselves on buying plenty of free-kicks, and Brighton, well they possess two of the 10 players to have committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season <strong>(Moises Caicedo, Solly March).</strong></p><h2><strong>Time to hit the Bet Builders</strong><strong> </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The players I am selecting are based on both their seasonal count plus patterns from the two previous meetings between Brighton and United this season, especially the recent semi-final at <strong>Wembley.</strong></p><p><strong>March</strong> didn't commit a foul two weeks ago, but he was injured in the first-half, and I think it impacted him greatly.</p><p>He too missed the decisive penalty in the shootout, and he will be looking for retribution. Since that game, he has made two fouls in 90 mins v Forest and two in just 56 mins v Wolves.</p><p>And as mentioned, he's in the top 10 over all this season. He's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-man-utd/32294784">11/10 for 2+ here.</a></p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Solly%20March%20friendly%202022.600x338.jpg"><img alt="1280 Solly March friendly 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/1280%20Solly%20March%20friendly%202022-thumb-1280x720-174568.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The only other player we are backing to commit 2+ fouls is United's <strong>Casemiro</strong>. He managed this against Brighton at Wembley and was also booked before HT.</p><p>He is in the prime position of having to deal with <strong>Mac Allister, Gross and Mitoma</strong> cutting inside, and should commit a couple again.</p><p>We then have three players to commit a single foul in <strong>Antony</strong> (two against Brighton two weeks ago),<strong> Mitoma</strong> - who managed three in the semi-final at Wembley, one against Forest and two in the 6-0 win over Wolves as a sub in his last match - and finally <strong>Adam Webster,</strong> who also managed three in the FA Cup match with United.</p><p>He didn't play in the 3-1 defeat to Forest but was back in the side for the thrashing of Wolves and is expected to maintain his position once more.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back March and Casemiro 2+ fouls & Mitoma, Webster and Antony 1+ fouls @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-man-utd/32294784" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14/1</a></div><h2><strong>Pascal Groß 7/2 to net again</strong><strong> </strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>My second and final bet comes from the German <strong>Pascal Groß</strong> to score against United again.</p><p>Groß has scored six Premier League goals against United, his favourite opponent as a Brighton player, and he also netted both goals in their win at<strong> Old Trafford </strong>on the opening weekend.</p><p>Three of his other four goals have all come at the AMEX, with only <strong>Mo Salah</strong> (10) netting more against the Red Devils since 2017-18 than Groß (thank you Opta).</p><p>He netted twice at the weekend against Wolves which is perfect timing for Man Utd to turn up in Brighton and let us hope he maintains his midfield role - as opposed to being used at right back due to his superb versatility.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Pascal Groß to score anytime @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-man-utd/32294784" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/2</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">GET A HAND WITH POPULAR BET BUILDER</h2> <p><span>Simply add multiple selections from any tab to create a bet. Open the betslip, enter your stake in the Bet Builder section and place your bet. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Bet here!</a></span></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-man-utd/32294784">(1 pts) Back Casemiro and March 2+ fouls & Mitoma, Antony and Webster 1+ fouls @ 14/1</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-man-utd/32294784">(2 pts) Back Pascal Groß to score anytime @ 7/2</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 11/10 to a 12/1 Bet Builder in Spurs v Crystal Palace

Leeds United Betting: Sam Allardyce 3/1 to keep Whites up and stay as manager

Premier League Manager Markets Live: Xabi Alonso is next Spurs manager favourite

More English Premier League Most read stories

Bundesliga Tips: Leipzig star to shine again

Brighton v Manchester United: Back 14/1 player fouls Bet Builder at the Amex

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams previews the mares point to point bumper at Tipperary

Madrid Masters Day 9 Tips: Karatsev well-placed to end Zhang's journey

Huddersfield v Sheff Utd: Warnock's Terriers to keep it tight to survive again</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-manchester-united-premier-league-tips-back-14-1-player-fouls-bet-builder-at-the-amex-030523-1171.html">Brighton v Manchester United: Back 14/1 player fouls Bet Builder at the Amex</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-previews-the-mares-point-to-point-bumper-at-tipperary-040523-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams previews the mares point to point bumper at Tipperary</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis Predictions & Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a Lay betting calculator 