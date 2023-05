Brighton have won their last two PL games v Man Utd

Ten Hag's men buoyed by recent FA Cup win

Back the 14/1 Bet Builder & 7/2 anytime scorer

Can Brighton catch Man Utd?

Realistically, no.

But should they beat them here and win their game in hand, Brighton could be within five points of United should they match each other's results elsewhere in the coming weeks.

The Seagulls will probably run out of games before they can claw back that deficit, but they are well and truly in pole position to finish fifth in the Premier League.

Currently sitting in eighth at the time of writing, Brighton have games in hand on all sides in the division, having played fewer than any other team (31).

They are two points behind Villa in seventh and sixth-placed Spurs with three in hand on each, and seven points behind Liverpool in fifth, having played three fewer than Jurgen Klopp's side.

Brighton are 25/1 to sneak into the top four and odds-on at 4/9 for the top six. The Seagulls should be playing in Europe next season.

Man Utd back in the Champions League

You can still back Man Utd to finish in the Champions League spots at odds as short as 1/20.

The Red Devils have games in hand on all the aforementioned chasers (bar Brighton) and, even if they lost here, they would maintain a four-point gap with a game in hand over Liverpool.

Even a small end-of-season wobble shouldn't impact their top four finish and Erik ten Hag will be able to state it has been a successful first season. They have the League Cup in the cabinet and an FA Cup final to come too.

Considering their appalling start to the season - which began with a 1-2 defeat at Old Trafford to Graham Potter's Brighton in August, the Dutchman has evidently made the team, and the club, much better.

Brighton even money to win

Much noise was made before the FA Cup semi-final between these two a couple weeks ago about Brighton being slight favourites.

Well, they are even bigger favs here, currently priced at even money to take all three points. United are 13/5, which I believe will entice a fair few people, but I am going to avoid the match result, and focus on the Bet Builders.

During that semi-final, 30 fouls were committed, with no less than nine players making 2+. Now, the game did of course go into extra-time, but it is more the nature of the two teams which brings with it plenty of fouls.

We have a Brighton side full of fantastic individuals who drift all over the pitch, looking to pick up the ball in tight areas between the lines and pull their opponents out of position.

This brings plenty of fouls with it as players cannot afford to be taken out of the game if they are skipped by.

United also have brilliant players, some of whom pride themselves on buying plenty of free-kicks, and Brighton, well they possess two of the 10 players to have committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season (Moises Caicedo, Solly March).

Time to hit the Bet Builders

The players I am selecting are based on both their seasonal count plus patterns from the two previous meetings between Brighton and United this season, especially the recent semi-final at Wembley.

March didn't commit a foul two weeks ago, but he was injured in the first-half, and I think it impacted him greatly.

He too missed the decisive penalty in the shootout, and he will be looking for retribution. Since that game, he has made two fouls in 90 mins v Forest and two in just 56 mins v Wolves.

And as mentioned, he's in the top 10 over all this season. He's 11/10 for 2+ here.

The only other player we are backing to commit 2+ fouls is United's Casemiro. He managed this against Brighton at Wembley and was also booked before HT.

He is in the prime position of having to deal with Mac Allister, Gross and Mitoma cutting inside, and should commit a couple again.

We then have three players to commit a single foul in Antony (two against Brighton two weeks ago), Mitoma - who managed three in the semi-final at Wembley, one against Forest and two in the 6-0 win over Wolves as a sub in his last match - and finally Adam Webster, who also managed three in the FA Cup match with United.

He didn't play in the 3-1 defeat to Forest but was back in the side for the thrashing of Wolves and is expected to maintain his position once more.

Back March and Casemiro 2+ fouls & Mitoma, Webster and Antony 1+ fouls @ 14/1

Pascal Groß 7/2 to net again

My second and final bet comes from the German Pascal Groß to score against United again.

Groß has scored six Premier League goals against United, his favourite opponent as a Brighton player, and he also netted both goals in their win at Old Trafford on the opening weekend.

Three of his other four goals have all come at the AMEX, with only Mo Salah (10) netting more against the Red Devils since 2017-18 than Groß (thank you Opta).

He netted twice at the weekend against Wolves which is perfect timing for Man Utd to turn up in Brighton and let us hope he maintains his midfield role - as opposed to being used at right back due to his superb versatility.