Brighton v Man Utd: Back Seagulls to soar & 5/1 Bet Builder

Seagulls make flying start

That scrappy Man Utd win against Fulham at Old Trafford last week did little to convince, while Brighton clinically put Everton to the sword - leading to the Seagulls being slight favourites to win Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Brighton are 13/102.30 to beat Man Utd again - as they have done in four of the last five Premier League meetings.

New boss Fabian Hurzeler seems to have slotted right in judging by their display at Goodison, which did see Everton denied a penalty then have a man sent off - but was nonetheless a decent start to the season.

Erik ten Hag needs to get a better performance from his 6/42.50 shots to grab an away win and see United start a season with two victories for the first time in seven years.

Brighton could edge the possession here, and Ten Hag may actually prefer that as his side still prefers playing on the counter attack and when the game is broken up a lot more than a structured encounter where they have to force the issue.

It should lead to goals, with both teams to score priced up at 40/851.47 and over 2.5 goals, which would be the preference, offered up at 8/151.53 - but there's enough in the match result prices to stick with just the outcome.

And since there's never been a Premier League draw between these two, and more down to Utd's display against Fulham and their traditional slow starts under Ten Hag, it's Brighton who we'll back to bag all three points.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton to beat Man Utd @ SBK 13/10

Count corners for credit at the Amex

The corner stats were pretty good for both sides after their first games, with Man Utd winning seven and Brighton five even as the away side at Everton.

Even better, the Red Devils lost their corner count 7-8 at home against Fulham and I'm expecting similar numbers down on the south coast

Brighton are 8/151.53 to win the corner match bet - but I could easily see United just edging it, so instead the better play is to back both sides to have over 5.5 corners at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back both sides over 5.5 corners @ SBK 11/4

Use free bet on 5/1 Bet Builder

With the free Bet Builder or Acca offer on the Betfair Sportsbook, it seems only right to pick out a few stats to back and there's a 5/16.00 multiple that appeals here.

Bruno Fernandes is the source of most good things Man Utd produce and he was busy against Fulham - hitting the target three times from six shots, so it's conservative to say the least to just back him for 1+ shot on target at 1/21.50.

But it's a good start we can add to by also backing Karou Mitoma for a shot on target at 8/111.73 after he scored when also hitting the target three times for Brighton at Everton.

Danny Wellbeck is our third man in the Bet Builder at 4/91.44 to also hit the target against his former club. He had a goal and assist against Everton so is flying.

Finally, we'll select Kobbie Mainoo to give away 1+ foul at 4/91.44 after giving away three and winning four against FUlham at Old Trafford. An away game creates plenty of chances for him to here the ref's whistle.

Recommended Bet Back Fernandes, Mitoma & Wellbeck to have 1+ Shot on Target & Mainoo 1+ Foul SBK 5/1

