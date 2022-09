Brighton hoping to bounce back

Brighton are currently occupying the role of Leicester from a few seasons back: the surprise package in among the elite.

Only three teams - Arsenal, Man City and Spurs - have accumulated more than Brighton's 10 points over the first five games and that means the Seagulls sit above both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Graham Potter's men could even have gone top for a short while on Tuesday night but they succumbed to their first disappointment of the season a 2-1 loss at Fulham.

However, Fulham held Liverpool 2-2 at Craven Cottage and are in the top eight themselves after taking seven points out of nine at home so it was hardly a disgrace.

That said, Potter said his team were second best and he'll quickly want to get back to winning ways and make sure their strong start doesn't evaporate.

They might be happy that this game is taking place when it is given that they've won six and drawn three of their last nine games played on a Sunday.

Foxes in a funk

These are different and difficult times at Leicester and they ended the fifth round of Premier League matches at the bottom of the table with just a single point from five games.

The Foxes owners explained their lack of spending in the pre-match programme notes ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday, saying that they didn't want to put Leicester on the wrong financial path.

The honesty and clarity was applauded to an extent - especially when other club's owners keep schtum - but Brendan Rodgers has found it hard to accept that his hands now seem tied.

In truth, Leicester still have plenty of good players but Jamie Vardy, now 35, has yet to score this season and losing Wesley Fofana in the transfer window further weakened an already suspect defence.

Perhaps, like Kasper Schmeichel, Rodgers feels ready to move. The feelgood factor has disappeared and one point from 15 is a wretched start.

The crumb of comfort is that they've had a toughish set of fixtures, their opening two away games coming at Arsenal and Chelsea. Defeats in both matches have contributed to their run of four straight Premier League losses.

Brighton odds-on

Brighton took four points off Leicester last season, drawing 1-1 away and winning this fixture 2-1 through goals from Neal Maupay (now departed for Everton) and Danny Welbeck.

The outright odds suggest a repeat. Brighton are 1.9110/11 to take all three points while Leicester are 4.77/2 and The Draw 3.711/4.

There were actually two draws between the pair last season as they played out a 2-2 in the Carabao Cup before Leicester went through on penalties.

There's always a niggling feeling about backing Brighton at odds-on prices although perhaps the evidence suggests such thoughts need to be revised.

Brighton have won three of their last four at home, edging out Leeds 1-0 last time.

Correct scoreline looks best way in

I do fancy Brighton to take the win but perhaps there aren't too many scorelines possible.

They have the best defensive record in the Premier League having conceded just two goals and they've kept clean sheets in both home matches.

But scoring is still a problem and their tally of six is the same as Leicester's.

So if the Seagulls are to win, realistically we're looking at something with a '1' or a '2' in it.

If that's the case I'm going to split stakes between a 1-0 Brighton win at 8.07/1 and a 2-1 Brighton win at 9.28/1. Very slight preference is for the latter given that Leicester have both scored and conceded in 25 of their last 28 Premier League away games.

Looking at the other markets, Both teams to Score is favoured at 1.875/6 and, historically, that's been a good bet in Leicester road trips.

The total goals market is a little tighter with Under 2.5 Goals 1.9110/11 and Overs 2.021/1. That's a tough one to predict. Brighton at home are an Unders team but Leicester away are an Overs outfit.

Gross is Bet Builder option

I'm going to drag those scorelines across to the Sportsbook and plug them into the Bet Builder with a couple of Brighton goalscorer options.

The value for the home team lies with Pascal Gross and Alexis Mac Allister.

Gross has three in five this season, including the winner against Leeds at home, while Mac Allister appears to be Brighton's designated penalty taker and will surely keep that role after he slotted away his spot-kick at Fulham.

Some options then: Gross to score in a 2-1 win is around 3433/1 while Mac Allister to net in a 2-1 triumph is around 2524/1.

Fancy both? Gross and Mac Allister to score in a 2-1 victory is approximately 120119/1.

Opta stat

Pascal Gross has been involved in four of Brighton's six Premier League goals so far this season (67%), with three goals and one assist. He's two involvements shy of becoming the first player to register 50 Premier League goals or assists for the Seagulls (20 goals, 28 assists).