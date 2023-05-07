</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Brighton v Everton: Back a frequent Seagulls outcome at 13/10
Mike Norman
07 May 2023
3:00 min read "2023-05-07T19:19:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Top four-chasing Brighton have won five of their last six home games without conceding a goal, and Mike Norman believes they're a good price to do so again when troubled Everton visit the Amex... Seagulls soaring into Europe after win over United Top 4 Finish dreams still alive De Zerbi's men have won five of their last six at home without conceding Toffees winless in seven and poor away to top half teams Incredible Brighton shots stats hard to ignore Amex form key in Seagulls' super season Barring the obvious - that Manchester City are on a different planet - Brighton have been the team of the season for me. To almost have cemented a top six finish, and still be in with an outside chance of finishing inside the top four, with just a handful of games remaining is an extraordinary achievement. Graham Potter did wonders as the Seagulls boss, but Roberto De Zerbi has taken his team to another level. They are up there with the best teams in Europe when it comes to passing accuracy and possession stats. There looks to be absolutley no fluke about their success. On their day they can score goals for fun too. There was a period in the middle of the season when they couldn't stop scoring; three against Liverpool and Arsenal, four against Chelsea and Everton, five against Middlesbrough for example. And in recent weeks they've scored three against Brentford, four against West Ham, five against Grimsby and six against Wolves. All those goals came at the Amex, where they've won five of their last six (W5, D1), keeping five clean sheets in the process. So we know De Zerbi's men can defend too. And with almost all his key men available - Pascal Gross a possible exception - the Brighton boss looks set for another positive result on Monday. Dire situation for Dyche's men In stark contrast to Brighton, Everton's season has been abysmal, and it could easily end up with the ultimate disappointment; relegation from the Premier League. Make no bones about it, the Toffees are in a dire situation. Second bottom of the table going into the weekend, a worse goal difference than two of the three teams immediately above them, and Brighton and Man City to come in their next two games. If you want to back Everton in the Relegation market, then doing so now at 4/6 seems as good a time as any because come the end of next weekend they might easily be 1/4 shots! Sean Dyche's men are on a run of seven games without a win, though away from home they have drawn four of their last five games. However, those were all achieved against bottom-half teams. They've lost their last three away games to teams in the top half of the table by an aggregate score of 8-0! And the bad news keeps on coming. Veteran defender Seamus Coleman has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with the knee injury he suffered against Leicester. Fellow defender Ben Godfrey is also out injured. Home win looks a bit of a banker In the Match Odds market Brighton are the red hot favourites at [1.4] which looks absolutely fine to me. Given the gulf in class between the two sides, and the Seagulls' recent home form, you can easily make a case for Brighton being quite a bit shorter. Everton can be backed at [9.2] with the Draw trading at around [5.6]. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brighton-and-hove-albion-vs-everton/954437/"] In my view this is a terrible match for the Toffees. Brighton's late win over Manchester United in midweek appeared to give the whole squad a huge lift, and with a Top 4 Finish - availalbe to back at 16/1 - still a possibility, you can almost guarantee they'll be on top of their game for this one. Ability wise Everton don't have anyone who can weave some magic and turn a game in their favour, and knocking balls up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be meat and drink for the superb defensive partnership of Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster. Add in Brighton's excellent home form and defensive record and I just don't see how Everton trouble De Zerbi's men in this match. I did consider backing the Seagulls -1 on the handicap at around [2.14], but at the back of my mind remains the memory of some absolute dominant Brighton performances where they've failed to convert their chances. So instead I'll go with the obvious selection and put up a Brighton Win to Nil as my best bet of the game at 13/10 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Remember, the Seagulls have won five of their last six games at the Amex Stadium, all achieved without conceding a goal. Back Brighton Win to Nil @ 13/10 Seagulls shoot for fun When it comes to shooting at goal, no team in the Premier League does it more often than Brighton, and I can see the visit of Everton being a perfect game for De Zerbi's men to try their luck. The Seagulls should dominate possession, as they usually do, and they'll probably revert to shooting from anywhere should Dyche's men start to frustrate them. And if that's not the case, and Brighton do go ahead, then the Toffees will have to start attacking in an attempt to rescua a vital point, which will leave gaps galore for the hosts to exploit. So consider this. Brighton have registered at least 20 shots at goal (on or off target) in seven of their last eight home games. They're 11/10 to do so again on Monday. They registered 22 shots against Manchester United in midweek - that's a team in the top four of the Premier League - and they registered an incredible 33 shots against an excellent Brentford side a few weeks ago. The 11/10 for 20+ shots will do for me then, but I wouldn't put anyone off backing Brighton to register 25+ shots at 9/2. Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton
Monday 08 May, 17:30 Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 08 May 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-05-08 17:30", "endDate": "2023-05-08 17:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-everton-tips-back-a-frequent-seagulls-outcome-at-13-10-060523-200.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Amex Stadium", "address" : "Amex Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Brighton and Hove Albion", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Everton", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-everton/32307350" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-everton/32307350">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Brighton%20v%20Everton%3A%20%20Back%20a%20frequent%20Seagulls%20outcome%20at%2013%2F10&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-everton-tips-back-a-frequent-seagulls-outcome-at-13-10-060523-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-everton-tips-back-a-frequent-seagulls-outcome-at-13-10-060523-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-everton-tips-back-a-frequent-seagulls-outcome-at-13-10-060523-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-everton-tips-back-a-frequent-seagulls-outcome-at-13-10-060523-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrighton-v-everton-tips-back-a-frequent-seagulls-outcome-at-13-10-060523-200.html&text=Brighton%20v%20Everton%3A%20%20Back%20a%20frequent%20Seagulls%20outcome%20at%2013%2F10" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Top four-chasing Brighton have won five of their last six home games without conceding a goal, and Mike Norman believes they're a good price to do so again when troubled Everton visit the Amex...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Seagulls soaring into Europe after win over United</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Top 4 Finish dreams still alive</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>De Zerbi's men have won five of their last six at home without conceding</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Toffees winless in seven and poor away to top half teams</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Incredible Brighton shots stats hard to ignore</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Amex form key in Seagulls' super season</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Barring the obvious - that Manchester City are on a different planet - Brighton have been the <strong>team of the season</strong> for me.</p><p>To almost have cemented a <strong>top six finish</strong>, and still be in with an outside chance of finishing inside the <strong>top four</strong>, with just a handful of games remaining is an extraordinary achievement.</p><p>Graham Potter did wonders as the Seagulls boss, but <strong>Roberto De Zerbi</strong> has taken his team to another level. They are up there with the best teams in Europe when it comes to <strong>passing accuracy</strong> and <strong>possession</strong> stats. There looks to be absolutley no fluke about their success.</p><p>On their day they can score goals for fun too. There was a period in the middle of the season when they <strong>couldn't stop scoring</strong>; three against Liverpool and Arsenal, four against Chelsea and Everton, five against Middlesbrough for example.</p><p>And in recent weeks they've scored three against Brentford, four against West Ham, five against Grimsby and six against Wolves. <strong>All those goals came at the Amex</strong>, where they've won five of their last six (W5, D1), keeping <strong>five clean sheets</strong> in the process.</p><p>So we know De Zerbi's men can defend too. And with almost all his key men available - <strong>Pascal Gross</strong> a possible exception - the Brighton boss looks set for another positive result on Monday.</p><h2><strong>Dire situation for Dyche's men</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>In stark contrast to Brighton, Everton's season has been abysmal, and it could easily end up with the <strong>ultimate disappointment</strong>; relegation from the Premier League.</p><p>Make no bones about it, the Toffees are in <strong>a dire situation</strong>. Second bottom of the table going into the weekend, a worse goal difference than two of the three teams immediately above them, and <strong>Brighton</strong> and <strong>Man City</strong> to come in their next two games.</p><p>If you want to back Everton in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Relegation</a> market, then doing so now at <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>4/6</strong></span> seems as good a time as any because come the end of next weekend they might easily be <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>1/4</strong></span> shots!</p><p><img alt="Sean Dyche arms folded.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sean%20Dyche%20arms%20folded.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Sean Dyche</strong>'s men are on a run of seven games without a win, though away from home they have drawn four of their last five games. However, those were all achieved against <strong>bottom-half teams.</strong></p><p>They've lost their last three away games to teams in the <strong>top half of the table</strong> by an aggregate score of 8-0!</p><p>And the bad news keeps on coming. Veteran defender <strong>Seamus Coleman</strong> has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with the knee injury he suffered against Leicester. Fellow defender <strong>Ben Godfrey</strong> is also out injured.</p><h2><strong>Home win looks a bit of a banker</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213508461">Match Odds</a> market Brighton are the red hot favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> which looks absolutely fine to me.</p><p>Given the gulf in class between the two sides, and the <strong>Seagulls' recent home form</strong>, you can easily make a case for Brighton being quite a bit shorter. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213508461">Everton can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">9.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></a> with the Draw trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_7_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#0053C5;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M60.7,59.9c0,0,16.5-18.2,54.3-18.2s54.3,18.2,54.3,18.2l3.3,55.1l3,107H54.4L58,102.6L60.7,59.9z"></path> </defs> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;fill:#FFFFFF;"></use> <clippath id="SVGID_00000057853016435244471950000012847457948800289166_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> </g> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000006675026435763132640000009885953457826387370_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000180362106501172512860000000997107282771107720_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <g> <path id="_x33__00000161629915458358326320000000725864078191353472_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000174567269483788221900000008443007130438917053_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4 c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000145047169545562357180000014079544319755850884_" style="fill:#0053C5;" d="M55.8,45.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_28_"> <g> <rect id="Right_7_00000166676623011809312450000016078606200181209222_" x="180.2" y="105.8" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.3458 99.102)" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="41.5" height="6"></rect> <rect id="Left_7_00000129190305757521493760000012010280745095932034_" x="26" y="88" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.4542 87.1957)" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <rect x="113.3" y="35.4" style="fill:#F7C023;" width="3.4" height="186.3"></rect> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M169,59.6c-0.5-0.5-1.6-1.5-3.4-2.9v165.1h3.4V59.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#F7C023;" d="M65,56.2c-1.5,1.2-2.6,2.1-3.4,2.8v162.8H65V56.2z"></path> </svg> <h3>Brighton and Hove Albion</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#29459C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000020400871474097795520000011887620275696670087_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000090996311995840590260000010515240927101878675_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="146,23.1 152.5,25.9 162.9,22 156,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="84,23.1 77.5,25.9 67.1,22 74,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="72.7,28 66.3,30.8 55.9,26.8 62.8,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.9,33 54.5,35.8 44.1,31.9 51,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="49.2,38 46.2,44.3 38,42.6 41.2,35.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="157.2,28 163.7,30.8 174.1,26.8 167.2,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169,33 175.5,35.8 185.9,31.9 179,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="180.8,38 183.8,44.3 192,42.6 188.7,35.8 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Everton</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton</strong> Monday 08 May, 17:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brighton-and-hove-albion-vs-everton/954437/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>In my view this is a terrible match for the Toffees.</p><p>Brighton's late win over Manchester United in midweek appeared to give the whole squad a huge lift, and with a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349">Top 4 Finish</a> - availalbe to back at <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>16/1</strong></span> - still a possibility, you can almost guarantee they'll be on <strong>top of their game</strong> for this one.</p><p>Ability wise Everton don't have anyone who can <strong>weave some magic</strong> and turn a game in their favour, and knocking balls up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be meat and drink for the superb defensive partnership of <strong>Lewis Dunk</strong> and <strong>Adam Webster</strong>.</p><p>Add in Brighton's excellent home form and defensive record and I just don't see how Everton trouble De Zerbi's men in this match.</p><p>I did consider backing the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.213508450">Seagulls -1 on the handicap</a> at around <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>, but at the back of my mind remains the memory of some absolute <strong>dominant Brighton performances</strong> where they've failed to convert their chances.</p><p>So instead I'll go with the obvious selection and put up a <strong>Brighton Win to Nil</strong> as my best bet of the game at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-everton/32307350"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>13/10</strong></span> on the Betfair Sportsbook</a>. Remember, the Seagulls have won five of their last six games at the Amex Stadium, all achieved without conceding a goal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Brighton Win to Nil @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-everton/32307350" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/10</a></div><h2><strong>Seagulls shoot for fun</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>When it comes to <strong>shooting at goal</strong>, no team in the Premier League does it more often than Brighton, and I can see the visit of Everton being a perfect game for De Zerbi's men to try their luck.</p><p>The Seagulls should <strong>dominate possession</strong>, as they usually do, and they'll probably revert to shooting from anywhere should Dyche's men start to frustrate them.</p><p>And if that's not the case, and Brighton do go ahead, then the Toffees will have to start attacking in an attempt to rescua a vital point, <strong>which will leave gaps galore</strong> for the hosts to exploit.</p><p>So consider this. Brighton have registered at least 20 shots at goal (on or off target) in seven of their last eight home games. They're 11/10 to do so again on Monday.

They registered 22 shots against Manchester United in midweek - that's a team in the top four of the Premier League - and they registered an incredible 33 shots against an excellent Brentford side a few weeks ago.

The 11/10 for 20+ shots will do for me then, but I wouldn't put anyone off backing Brighton to register 25+ shots at 9/2.

Back Brighton to have 20+ Shots @ 11/10

Get 5 Bet 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Arsenal this Sunday. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Brighton Win to Nil v Everton @ 13/10
Back Brighton to have 20+ Shots v Everton @ 11/10 