Brighton v Chelsea: Use Betfair Build Ups to back Palmer to outshoot Pedro
Brighton host Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round tonight and Mike Norman is using Betfair Build Ups to back Cole Palmer to register more shots on target than Joao Pedro... and the reasons are as comprehensive as they could be...
-
Betfair Builds Up to the FA Cup fourth round tie at the Amex
-
Palmer fancied at 1/12.00 to have more shots on target than Pedro
-
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor
Build Ups is here!
Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.
Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).
And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
Brighton v Chelsea
Saturday, 20:00
Live on ITV4
Match Ups - Cole Palmer to have more shots on target than Joao Pedro
The perils of betting on a FA Cup match before the starting XIs are announced was in full force yesterday when our Match Up bet on Jamie Vardy to have more shots on target than Bruno Fernandes was scuppered by the Leicester striker not even being in the squad!
It was made even worse when United put in another horror show (though they somehow won!) and Fernandes didn't register a single shot on target. One that got away then.
On Saturday night Brighton host Chelsea, and although we can't be certain of who will start for each team, the fact that both clubs have had a full week to prepare, and that neither have another game until next weekend, then hopefully that means two line-ups that we'd normally get for a Premier League clash.
And if that's the case then we're all over Cole Palmer at 1/12.00 to have more shots on target than Joao Pedro (17/102.70)!
Player vs Player
English Premier League
João Pedro
Brighton
English Premier League
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
Pedro Palmer
As you can see from the above, the stats are heavily in Palmer's favour. True, he has played six more Premier League games than Pedro, but he averages over 3.5 shots per game compared to just 1.72 shots per game for the Brighton man.
Crucially, not far off one in two of those Palmer shots have been on target and he is averaging around 1.5 shots on target per game this season. Pedro averages less than half of what Palmer does when it comes to shots on target at around 0.72 per game.
Although Chelsea have been very inconsistent of late they are still relatively strong favourites to win this FA Cup tie against a side that conceded seven in a thumping loss to Nottingham Forest last week. And of course, Palmer is on penalty duty for the Blues.
But here's the best news. Palmer registered two shots on target against West Ham last week and he's now on a run of seven consecutive league games where has has registered at least one shot on target (Pedro has managed just one shot on target in his last three games). One shot on target tonight may well be good enough to win this Match Up.
Oh, and when Chelsea and Brighton faced each other in the Premier League a few months back, Palmer had seven shots at the Seagulls goal with an incredible five of those being on target!
Now read more Football previews and tips here
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark
-
Football Betting Tips
Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures