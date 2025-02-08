Brighton v Chelsea: Use Betfair Build Ups to back Palmer to outshoot Pedro

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Brighton v Chelsea

Saturday, 20:00

Live on ITV4

Match Ups - Cole Palmer to have more shots on target than Joao Pedro

The perils of betting on a FA Cup match before the starting XIs are announced was in full force yesterday when our Match Up bet on Jamie Vardy to have more shots on target than Bruno Fernandes was scuppered by the Leicester striker not even being in the squad!

It was made even worse when United put in another horror show (though they somehow won!) and Fernandes didn't register a single shot on target. One that got away then.

On Saturday night Brighton host Chelsea, and although we can't be certain of who will start for each team, the fact that both clubs have had a full week to prepare, and that neither have another game until next weekend, then hopefully that means two line-ups that we'd normally get for a Premier League clash.

And if that's the case then we're all over Cole Palmer at 1/12.00 to have more shots on target than Joao Pedro (17/102.70)!

Player vs Player

English Premier League 9 João Pedro Brighton English Premier League 20 Cole Palmer Chelsea Pedro Palmer Appearances 27 37 Goals 10 15 Shots 47 126 Shots on target 20 51 Assists 6 8 Chances created 30 89 Passes 626 1310 Fouls 27 15 Fouls won 46 60 Yellow cards 4 7 Red cards 1 0 Powered by

As you can see from the above, the stats are heavily in Palmer's favour. True, he has played six more Premier League games than Pedro, but he averages over 3.5 shots per game compared to just 1.72 shots per game for the Brighton man.

Crucially, not far off one in two of those Palmer shots have been on target and he is averaging around 1.5 shots on target per game this season. Pedro averages less than half of what Palmer does when it comes to shots on target at around 0.72 per game.

Although Chelsea have been very inconsistent of late they are still relatively strong favourites to win this FA Cup tie against a side that conceded seven in a thumping loss to Nottingham Forest last week. And of course, Palmer is on penalty duty for the Blues.

But here's the best news. Palmer registered two shots on target against West Ham last week and he's now on a run of seven consecutive league games where has has registered at least one shot on target (Pedro has managed just one shot on target in his last three games). One shot on target tonight may well be good enough to win this Match Up.

Oh, and when Chelsea and Brighton faced each other in the Premier League a few months back, Palmer had seven shots at the Seagulls goal with an incredible five of those being on target!