Arsenal have lost just one away league game this season

Brighton won one of last four at the Amex

Odegaard has four away goals for the Gunners this season

Back Arsenal win & both teams to score at 3/1

Brighton back to business after break

It was solid return to action for Brighton with a 3-1 win at Southampton just re-affirming that the Seagulls are genuine challengers for European places this season.

Three wins in their last four means they have to be taken seriously now as Roberto De Zerbi has generally picked up where Graham Potter left off - although it's been mixed bag at home as they've beaten Chelsea at the Amex but also lost against Spurs and Villa and drawn with Forest.

Brighton's record against Arsenal means that even the league leaders will have to take this seriously as the Gunners have won just once at the Amex in five visits (L2 D2) and with four overall defeats to the Seagulls and just three wins they're just one of three teams Arsenal have a losing Premier League record against - along with Man Utd and Liverpool.

Gunners still going strong at the top

Any doubts that Mikel Arteta's side couldn't handle the pressure of stewing on the Premier League lead over the World Cup were extinguished with that second-half display against West Ham, coming from 1-0 down to win 3-1.

Their strengths were summed up in the goals against the Hammers, with Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah scoring and Odegaard setting two up this young Arsenal side show no signs of letting this lead go easily.

Away from home they've lost just once and kept six clean sheets in eight road trips, and that's proved crucial as the two games they've conceded in being the two away games they've failed to win - drawing 1-1 at Southampton and losing 3-1 at Man Utd.

Another clean sheet here would help them march in 2023 with a huge chance of becoming Premier League champions.

Can Seagulls stop the Gunners from scoring?

As mentioned, Arteta's crew have been experts at keeping away clean sheets, with their six the most in the league, while at the other end they've scored in every away game so it'll be Brighton who will be desperate for the clean sheet.

The hosts have been shutout three times at home this term and have scored more than one goal in just two games - with nine of their 11 home goals coming in those two crazy games against Chelsea and Leicester, so they have more outliers than the usual offering served up.

Goals have been flying in during the most recent Brighton games with both teams scoring in their last five outings that have averaged four goals a game - and I do think both teams to score and over 2.5 goals will hit again here, which you can back as a Bet Builder double at around Evens.

Preference is for an Arsenal win and both teams to score though at 3/1, as the Gunners just look to have too much confidence and belief at the moment, and more than enough firepower on the break if Brighton push too much.

Odegaard leads Arsenal side full of firepower

Martin Odegaard has been the away day specialist for the Gunners this season with four goals on the road so 7/2 on him scoring anytime here looks a nice price.

Eddie Nketiah is 13/8 favourite to score after a fine display in his first league start of the season against West Ham on Boxing Day, with a goal in the 3-1 win showing he can handle stepping in for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal have multiple threats though with Bukayo Saka involved in everything with five goals and six assists in the Premier League this season after he and Gabriel Maretinelli also scored against the Hammers.

Saka is 13/5 to score at Brighton and Martinelli 11/4 and you wouldn't be surprised if either netted - but Saka would just get the nod if pushed.

Danny Welbeck hasn't managed a league goal this season yet, but he's scored four in five games against Arsenal - including this season in Brighton's 3-1 Carabao Cup victory.

Welbeck is 11/4 to score against his former club with Brighton's top scorer Leandro Trossard 10/3 to get back in the goals after three league games without finding the net.