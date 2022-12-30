</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Brighton v Arsenal: Gunners to have too much at the Amex
Paul Higham
30 December 2022
2 min read much.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal-tips-gunners-to-have-too-much-at-the-amex-281222-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal-tips-gunners-to-have-too-much-at-the-amex-281222-1063.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-30T13:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-30T23:11:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mikel Arteta.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham can see a few goals at the Amex where Brighton will pose a big threat but where league leaders Arsenal will ultimately have too much. Arsenal have lost just one away league game this season Brighton won one of last four at the Amex Odegaard has four away goals for the Gunners this season Back Arsenal win &amp; both teams to score at 3/1 Brighton back to business after break It was solid return to action for Brighton with a 3-1 win at Southampton just re-affirming that the Seagulls are genuine challengers for European places this season. Three wins in their last four means they have to be taken seriously now as Roberto De Zerbi has generally picked up where Graham Potter left off - although it's been mixed bag at home as they've beaten Chelsea at the Amex but also lost against Spurs and Villa and drawn with Forest. Brighton's record against Arsenal means that even the league leaders will have to take this seriously as the Gunners have won just once at the Amex in five visits (L2 D2) and with four overall defeats to the Seagulls and just three wins they're just one of three teams Arsenal have a losing Premier League record against - along with Man Utd and Liverpool. Gunners still going strong at the top Any doubts that Mikel Arteta's side couldn't handle the pressure of stewing on the Premier League lead over the World Cup were extinguished with that second-half display against West Ham, coming from 1-0 down to win 3-1. Their strengths were summed up in the goals against the Hammers, with Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah scoring and Odegaard setting two up this young Arsenal side show no signs of letting this lead go easily. Away from home they've lost just once and kept six clean sheets in eight road trips, and that's proved crucial as the two games they've conceded in being the two away games they've failed to win - drawing 1-1 at Southampton and losing 3-1 at Man Utd. Another clean sheet here would help them march in 2023 with a huge chance of becoming Premier League champions. Can Seagulls stop the Gunners from scoring? As mentioned, Arteta's crew have been experts at keeping away clean sheets, with their six the most in the league, while at the other end they've scored in every away game so it'll be Brighton who will be desperate for the clean sheet. The hosts have been shutout three times at home this term and have scored more than one goal in just two games - with nine of their 11 home goals coming in those two crazy games against Chelsea and Leicester, so they have more outliers than the usual offering served up. Goals have been flying in during the most recent Brighton games with both teams scoring in their last five outings that have averaged four goals a game - and I do think both teams to score and over 2.5 goals will hit again here, which you can back as a Bet Builder double at around Evens. Preference is for an Arsenal win and both teams to score though at 3/1, as the Gunners just look to have too much confidence and belief at the moment, and more than enough firepower on the break if Brighton push too much. Odegaard leads Arsenal side full of firepower Martin Odegaard has been the away day specialist for the Gunners this season with four goals on the road so 7/2 on him scoring anytime here looks a nice price. Eddie Nketiah is 13/8 favourite to score after a fine display in his first league start of the season against West Ham on Boxing Day, with a goal in the 3-1 win showing he can handle stepping in for Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal have multiple threats though with Bukayo Saka involved in everything with five goals and six assists in the Premier League this season after he and Gabriel Maretinelli also scored against the Hammers. Saka is 13/5 to score at Brighton and Martinelli 11/4 and you wouldn't be surprised if either netted - but Saka would just get the nod if pushed. Danny Welbeck hasn't managed a league goal this season yet, but he's scored four in five games against Arsenal - including this season in Brighton's 3-1 Carabao Cup victory. Mikel Arteta Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 31 December 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-12-31 17:30", "endDate": "2022-12-31 17:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal-tips-gunners-to-have-too-much-at-the-amex-281222-1063.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Amex Stadium", "address" : "Amex Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Brighton and Hove Albion", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Arsenal", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button btn--market" has four away goals for the Gunners this season</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal/31954031?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Arsenal win & both teams to score at 3/1</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Brighton back to business after break</h2><p></p><p>It was solid return to action for<strong> Brighton with a 3-1 win at Southampton</strong> just re-affirming that the Seagulls are genuine challengers for European places this season.</p><p>Three wins in their last four means they have to be taken seriously now as <strong>Roberto De Zerbi</strong> has generally picked up where Graham Potter left off - although it's been mixed bag at home as they've beaten Chelsea at the Amex but also lost against Spurs and Villa and drawn with Forest.</p><p><strong>Brighton's record against Arsenal</strong> means that even the league leaders will have to take this seriously as the Gunners have won just once at the Amex in five visits (L2 D2) and with four overall defeats to the Seagulls and just three wins they're just one of three teams Arsenal have a losing Premier League record against - along with Man Utd and Liverpool.</p><h2>Gunners still going strong at the top</h2><p></p><p>Any doubts that <strong>Mikel Arteta's side</strong> couldn't handle the pressure of stewing on the Premier League lead over the World Cup were extinguished with that second-half display against West Ham, coming from 1-0 down to win 3-1.</p><p>Their strengths were summed up in the goals against the Hammers, with <strong>Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah scoring and Odegaard setting two up</strong> this young Arsenal side show no signs of letting this lead go easily.</p><p>Away from home <strong>they've lost just once and kept six clean sheets</strong> in eight road trips, and that's proved crucial as the two games they've conceded in being the two away games they've failed to win - drawing 1-1 at Southampton and losing 3-1 at Man Utd.</p><p>Another clean sheet here would help them march in 2023 with a huge chance of becoming P<strong>remier League champions. </strong></p><h2>Can Seagulls stop the Gunners from scoring?</h2><p></p><p>As mentioned, Arteta's crew have been experts at keeping away clean sheets, with their six the most in the league, while at the other end <strong>they've scored in every away game </strong>so it'll be Brighton who will be desperate for the clean sheet.</p><blockquote> <p>The hosts have been shutout three times at home this term and have scored more than one goal in just two games - with<strong> nine of their 11 home goals coming in those two crazy games</strong> against Chelsea and Leicester, so they have more outliers than the usual offering served up.</p> </blockquote><p>Goals have been flying in during the most recent Brighton games with both teams scoring in their last five outings that have averaged <strong>four goals a game</strong> - and I do think <strong>both teams to score and over 2.5 goals</strong> will hit again here, which you can back as a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal/31954031?selectedGroup=1611933388">Bet Builder double at around Evens.</a></p><p>Preference is for an <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal/31954031?selectedGroup=1611933388">Arsenal win and both teams to score though at 3/1</a>, as the Gunners just look to have too much confidence and belief at the moment, and <strong>more than enough firepower</strong> on the break if Brighton push too much.</p><h2>Odegaard leads Arsenal side full of firepower</h2><p></p><p><strong>Martin Odegaard</strong> has been the away day specialist for the Gunners this season with four goals on the road <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal/31954031?selectedGroup=1611933388">so 7/2 on him scoring anytime</a> here looks a nice price.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal/31954031?selectedGroup=1611933388">Eddie Nketiah is 13/8 favourite to score</a> after a fine display in his first league start of the season against West Ham on Boxing Day, <strong>with a goal in the 3-1 win</strong> showing he can handle stepping in for Gabriel Jesus.</p><blockquote> <p>Arsenal have multiple threats though with <strong>Bukayo Saka</strong> involved in everything with <strong>five goals and six assists </strong>in the Premier League this season after he and <strong>Gabriel Maretinelli </strong>also scored against the Hammers.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Saka</strong> is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-arsenal/31954031?selectedGroup=1611933388">13/5 to score</a> at Brighton and <strong>Martinelli 11/4</strong> and you wouldn't be surprised if either netted - but Saka would just get the nod if pushed.</p><p><strong>Danny Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected football matches this season. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Arsenal to beat Brighton & Both teams to score @ 3/1
Back Odegaard to score @ 7/2 r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookSOS2022Bet5Get5300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> 