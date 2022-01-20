To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Brentford v Wolves Tips: In-form visitors to win again

Bruno Lage
Bruno Lage's Wolves are a well-drilled side these days.
  • Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Sat 22 Jan, 15:00

Bruno Lage's are in excellent form and could be too good for a Brentford side who may just be starting to run out of steam, says Jamie Pacheco.

"I’ve gone through Wolves’ recent results already and to those I can add that Lage’s men have lost just one of their last nine away games against promoted sides."

Bees on a poor run

Brentford were left to rue several first-half missed chances against Manchester United.

In the end they had eight shots on target to United's five and on another day could well have won the game, let alone drawn it.

A combination of some poor finishing and some fine saves from David de Gea meant they went into the break 0-0 and then paid the price in the second half.

It means they're now on a poor run of three straight losses and will be glad that they picked up plenty of points in the early part of the season. They're still 10 points off the relegation zone.

Pretty much everyone is available for this one, so that's a positive.

Wolves hungry for more

This has been an excellent month and a bit for Wolves.

It's seen them progress in the FA Cup, pick up an extremely creditable 0-0 draw at Chelsea, beat Brighton and Manchester United away and beat Southampton 3-1 at home last time out.

A few early season doubts about Bruno Lage have now evaporated as he's worked out who to pick and where to play everyone.

With games in hand on most of the teams above them, a Top 6 finish isn't out of the question if this good run continues.

Hee-Chan Hwang and Neto are long-term absentees, Roman Saiss is away at AFCON.

Wolves serious value

Sometimes the best bet of a match is staring at you in the face from the outset. And it's that Wolves win the game at a pretty generous 2.6213/8.

Firstly, why are they at those odds? It must be because their record away at the Bees is pretty poor.

They've failed to score in three of their last four visits here, getting hammered 3-0 and 4-0, with a 2-1 win and a 0-0 draw making up the other two matches.

They also lost 2-0 at home to Brentford when they played earlier on the season.

But head-to-head records aren't only one factor to consider, and I think it's trumped by recent form.

I've gone through Wolves' recent results already and to those I can add that Lage's men have lost just one of their last nine away games against promoted sides. All stats from Opta.

Raul-Jimenez-Wolves-1280.jpg

I can also add that Wolves have scored three goals in each of their past two away games- Southampton in the league and Sheffield United in the Cup- and that Brentford have conceded three, three and four respectively across their last three games.

Go with the on-form, free-scoring side; go with Wolves.

Don't rule out a Wolves clean sheeet

What I haven't yet mentioned is how good Wolves have been at the back of late.

They've kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 games in all competitions and in the three where they did concede, it was just the one.

Considering that run included matches against Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea and you can see how well they've done at the back of late.

So again, if you can ignore that poor away record they have here, you can see why I'm keen on the 6/4 that Sportsbook offer on them keeping a clean sheet here.

What this all means is that if the visitors win to nil, you'll have two winning bets. If Wolves win but concede, or if it ends 0-0, you'll still be in profit.

Toney and Jimenez in a Bet Builder

Let's look at what's going on in the world of Bet Builders.

Ivan Toney has impressed in his first season at this level with five goals in 20 games. That five is the same number as the amount of bookings he's picked up this season. At 3/1, you can back him to pick up another.

ivantoney.jpg

Raul Jimenez was back among the goals last time out, albeit thanks to a penalty. He may not be back at his absolute best after that horrendous injury last term but 6/4 on him scoring against a leaky defence, makes some appeal.

The double comes to 11.19.

JAMIE'S 2021/22 P AND L

Staked: 23
Returned: 15.02
P/L: -9.98 pts

Recommended bets

1pt Back Wolves to win @2.68/5
1pt Back a Wolves clean sheet @ 2.56/4

