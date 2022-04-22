Brentford v Tottenham: Goals on the agenda in capital clash

Brentford bag last-gasp victory

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed the Bees' season as "remarkable" after watching his side pick up a third straight success by beating Watford 2-1 last weekend. Captain Pontus Jansson headed in a dramatic late winner moments after Watford had spurned two excellent chances to score to all but secure the Bees' Premier League survival.

And Frank praised the character and fitness of his players to find a crucial last-minute winner. Speaking post-match, he said: "It was the third time we've won in the last minute; that is a credit to the boys and their character. We've come up through the play-off final and we have the lowest budget. Being in this position is remarkable. I'm very pleased."

Christian Norgaard opened the scoring for the Bees when he finished from close range following a flick-on from Ethan Pinnock's long throw, before Emmanuel Dennis equalised in the second half. But Brentford were dealt a blow soon after the opening goal when Pinnock was withdrawn due to a hamstring injury and now looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Tottenham fail to fire

Tottenham chief Antonio Conte told his players they must learn to handle pressure after Spurs blew a major opportunity in the race for the top four against Brighton last weekend. Despite suffering a shock 1-0 defeat, the North Londoners remain at the front of the cluster of Arsenal, West Ham and Man Utd and 1.51/2 for the final Champions League spot.

Conte was clearly irritated by the limp nature of the loss, with Spurs slow out of the blocks and failing to log even a single shot on goal for the first time in 21 league games. Ahead of a season-defining home stretch, in which his side must face Arsenal and Liverpool in their final five games, the Italian called for his squad to show they are robust enough for the task.

Conte said: "I think that you have to try to do much better. For sure, it's not a good result for us and a lesson that we can learn. Once you are in a good position in the table you have to keep this position. It's a good opportunity for us also to cope with pressure, because when you arrive in this position, you now that fantastic target to aim for and reach."

This is only the fourth different league campaign to feature Brentford and Tottenham with the Bees welcoming Spurs for the first time in league action since August 1949. The two teams played out a 0-0 draw in the League Cup here back in September 2000, whilst Tottenham were 2-0 victors when the duo crossed swords earlier this season.

Surprisingly, only Chelsea have won more points than Brentford 4.30100/30 in Premier League London derbies this term. The Bees have posted five wins from their last six league outings, and have taken top honours in all five fixtures in which former Spurs star Christian Eriksen has started. The Dane has proven an influential addition since arriving in January.

Tottenham 1.9720/21 have won just one of their last 11 away London derbies in the Premier League (W1-D3-L7), losing each of the last five in a row.

Spurs have tabled eight triumphs in their most recent 11 league dates, scoring 28 goals, but failed to fire last time out and are in need of a response. The visitors have W8-D2-L2 at teams in eighth and below this term.

Brentford are finishing their maiden Premier League campaign with a flourish and will be looking forward to the challenge of facing Tottenham on Saturday. Thomas Frank's team have struck multiple goals in all five of their recent victories and have only fired a solitary blank as hosts this calendar year, suggesting they'll provide Spurs with plenty to ponder.

Bar last weekend's blip against Brighton, Tottenham have also appeared in impressive goalscoring form. Spurs are the top scorers this calendar year and have plundered three goals or more six of their 11 league encounters in 2022. However, Antonio Conte's charges are yet to completely convince as a defensive unit.

With two attack-minded teams on show, I'm keen to support Both Teams To Score at 1.824/5. Spurs have only twice managed to silence home teams outside of the top-six but the visitors should be capable of creating and converting against a Bees rearguard with only five clean sheets to their name in their most recent 31 Premier League fixtures.