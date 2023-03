Both teams in great form ahead of West London derby

Brentford have lost only to Arsenal on home soil

Back a Bees win to help strengthen European hopes

Toney can net in 11.28 Bet Builder

Consistent team selection key for Bees

I have to admit, I had to check for myself when I read that Brentford are the team in the Premier League on the longest unbeaten run. It's 11 games since the Bees last tasted defeat, a run that stretches all the way back to October.

It's some achievement to be fair, and you have to say that Thomas Frank's men are firmly in the hunt to qualify for Europe, which could go down to the top seven in the Premier League should the winners of the FA Cup qualify via their league position.

The Bees went into the weekend just four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, and at the Community Stadium they've lost only once all season, that being to league leaders Arsenal.

On home soil they've scored five against Leeds, thrashed Manchester United 4-0, comfortably beat Liverpool and Brighton, scored two against Spurs, and held Chelsea. They're a tough nut to crack in front of their own fans.

Perhaps the key to Brentford's success is Frank being able to field a similar starting XI each game.

Of the 23 league games the Bees have played this term, goalkeeper David Raya (23 played), defenders Ben Mee (22) and Rico Henry (22), midfielder Mathias Jensen (23), and attackers Bryan Mbeumo (23) and Ivan Toney (21) have started at least 21 games each.

Midfielders Vitaly Janelt and Josh Dasilva, and attacker Yoane Wissa, have also been involved - either starting or coming on as a sub - in all 23 league games this season, so as you can see, this is a team that plays together regularly and seemingly know each other's game inside out.

Cottagers flying high thanks to superb summer signings

It's impossible to praise Brentford without give their west London rivals equal praise.

I had Fulham down as relegation contenders at the start of the season but I have no hesitation in holding my hands up and admitting I've gotten them completely wrong. They've been a breath of fresh air in all honesty.

Marco Silva has done a stunning job, establishing the Cottagers in the top third of the table throughout the season thanks in large to a trio of inspired summer signings, for what in this day and age can only be described as peanuts.

Midfielder Joao Pallinha at less than £20m has been one of the signings of the season, while further up the field Andreas Perreira (£8m)) and veteran attacker Willian (free) have had great campaigns so far and been a pivotal support to leading goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham will arrive at the Community Stadium on Monday night in great form themselves, winning four of their last five and going unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions.

Away from home the only defeat Silva's men have suffered since November was a last-minute defeat to highflying Newcastle. They've actually won five of their last seven on the road, keeping a clean sheet in five of those away matches.

Brentford favoured in Match Odds

On the Betfair Exchange you can back Brentford to win the game at around 2.0621/20, the Draw at 3.7511/4 and Fulham to take the three points at 4.03/1.

You'd have been offered long odds at the start of the season that with a third of the campaign remaining, both Brentford and Fulham would be in contention for European qualification.

And it's the Bees that I fancy to strengthen their claims on Monday night, with a win taking them to within one point of the Cottagers with two games in hand.

Both teams go into this clash in fine form, but with Frank able to field his strongest XI, and with home advantage, I just don't see Brentford losing.

Frank himself has spoken of the great team spirit and togetherness within his squad, and that is borne out by this season's results when he's been able to field his strongest team, especially on home soil.

The Bees have averaged exactly two goals per game at the Community Stadium this term, and a repeat on Monday night is likely to be good enough to take all three points.

Toney and Mitrovic to star in 10/1 Bet Builder

A derby match, between two in-form teams, under the lights, has the potential to be a great game, and I'm expecting plenty of goalmouth action.

It's been a tough week for Ivan Toney with the confirmation that he has been found guilty of betting breaches, and that he could be set to serve a long ban, possibly as much as six months.

But as Frank pointed out just a few days ago, Toney has known personally about the charges since October last year, and since then Brentford have been unbeaten in the league with all his teammates rallying around him.

With the backing of his home faithful, I expect Toney to have a great game on Monday night and wouldn't be surprised at all if he found the back of the net.

But I also expect Fulham to have their moments, plenty of them in fact, in what could be a highly entertaining affair. Mitrovic has had 82 shots at goal - on or off target - in 19 league games this term at a rate of one shot every 21 minutes.

The Cottagers' leading scorer only has to match that shots per minutes ratio to register four or five shots against Brentford, and I believe he's well worth adding to a Bet Builder with at least three goals being scored in the game.