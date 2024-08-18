Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot

Goals aplenty for duo in pre-season - at both ends

Palace have impressed under new boss Glasner

Back visitors at 5.6 9/2 on the Exchange

Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 August, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Plenty of goal potential

At first glance, this may not look the most attractive of TV games but I reckon there will be plenty of entertainment at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Goals certainly look on the cards.

Pre-season encompassed five games for both teams and all 10 matches saw both teams score.

That's a reflection of both managers' outlook and the way they like to play - emphasis on attack.

That's certainly what Oliver Glasner has brought to Palace since his arrival in February.

The Eagles have won seven of 13 games under Glasner - only the top two, Manchester City and Arsenal, won more points over the same period.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was on fire during that run and he's continued in the same vein during the recent Olympic Games at which he won a silver medal with France. He's now scored 18 goals in his last 18 appearances for club and country.

Yes, Mateta's international team-mate Michael Olise has been sold and he'll be missed. But, crucially, other key men remain, at least for now.

Eberechi Eze is a major star of this team, while Adam Wharton proved a superb signing in January - the midfielder was one of four Palace players to make England's Euro 2024 squad which says something about Palace's resurgence.

Marc Guehi was among that quartet and was one of his nation's leading performers en route to the final in Germany. As long as he and Joachim Andersen have their heads straight - both have been the subject of bids in recent days - Palace should also have a solid base from which to build.

Toney future remains up in the air

As for Brentford, the 2.526/4 favourites, they'll probably also want the transfer window to shut quickly with Ivan Toney still at the club and his future up in the air.

However, perhaps his disappointing end to last season has put some suitors off, while his summer at Euro 2024 means he's behind with his pre-season and may not be at his sharpest on Saturday.

That said, the Bees have been finding the net without him in recent friendlies with Bryan Mbuemo and Kevin Schade both scoring three times in pre-season and the lively Yoane Wissa twice. Summer signing Igor Thiago matched that feat but has since picked up a long-term injury.

At least several other injury issues which dogged Brentford for much of last season are now gone, although whether that means they can easily shrug off the fact they won just three of their last 15 last season remains to be seen.

With plenty of talent at the top end of the pitch on both sides, both teams to score - a bet that has landed in the last four meetings of these teams - looks a solid play here, although it's only a 1.715/7 shot.

I'll combine that by backing Palace to win the game - a 3.02/1 chance.

They look the better equipped at present, especially with Mateta up to speed following his recent Olympic outings. Fatigue may be an issue further down the line but, right now, he remains in the groove and could be tough to stop again.

Palace to win and BTTS pays 5.69/2 on the Exchange.

Recommended Bet Back Palace to win and both teams to score EXC 5.6

How to use your free bet this weekend

As ever, it's also worth trawling the plethora of sub-markets, especially with Betfair offering a free bet this weekend - and every weekend in August!

So, how to use your free Bet Builder?

Well, let's start by backing Daniel Munoz for 2+ fouls.

The Palace right-back landed this in eight of his last 11 games for Palace last season and then did so in three of five at Copa America for Colombia.

Here, he'll likely go up against Kevin Schade or Yoane Wissa, both of whom like to run with the ball and should threaten.

Next up, put Eberechi Eze down for 3+ shots.

Palace's star man averaged 3.59 shots per 90 minutes last season, making the top 10 in the Premier League on that metric (and also for shots on target).

Eze has had at least three shots in seven of his 11 games under Glasner and with Olise's high shot output now gone, it's not hard to see his numbers improving. It's worth noting he also had 3+ shots in his opening six games of 2023/24.

A slightly more risky bet is Ethan Pinnock to have 1+ shot but the Brentford defender managed this more often than not last term when only Liverpool had more shots from set pieces than Brentford.

One of the reasons for that is Mathias Jensen's strong delivery and Pinnock provides real aerial threat.

Finally, add that both-teams-to-score leg that I'm really keen on and the four-legged Bet Builder pays close to 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Munoz to commit 2+ fouls, Eberechi Eze 3+ shots, Ethan Pinnock 1+ shot & BTTS SBK 10/1

Opta fact

Only one player won more fouls in the Premier League last season than Jordan Ayew (94), with Ayew winning at least one foul in 42 of his last 44 starts in the competition.