Bournemouth v Tottenham

Saturday August 26, 12:30

Well, this should be fun.

Bournemouth and Tottenham have started the 2023/24 Premier League season under new management with both bosses' eager to overhaul the style of their predecessor.

Bournemouth 3.9 have picked up a solitary point from fixtures against West Ham and Liverpool, though the Cherries showcased their high-octane approach under Andoni Iraola in a spirited display in defeat at Anfield. Their opening outings have already averaged a bulbous 3.41 Expected Goals (xG) per-game with a total of nine Big Chances fashioned.

Tottenham 2.01/1 played out an enjoyable 2-2 draw with Brentford before catching the eye with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last weekend. Spurs have averaged 63% of the ball under Ange Postecoglou - a significant increase from the Antonio Conte era - with matches retuning a chunky 3.65 xG. Overall, 12 Big Chances have been created.

With both sides taking a front-foot approach, goals should be on Saturday's agenda. The duo have each found the back of the net across their first four collective fixtures, with Both Teams To Score banking on three occasions - a repeat is understandably short at 1.594/7.

Instead, punters are advised to enter the Goal Lines market where Over 2.5 & 3.0 Goals is available to support at 1.784/5. Backing this bet sees our selection make money should at least three goals be scored - exactly three strikes returns a half-stakes profit, whilst four or more goals will pocket a full-stakes pay-out.

As well as the encouraging stylistic principles from both coaches, last term's two head-to-head tussles each ended in a 3-2 victory for the away side. What's more, neither have been completely accustomed to clean sheets; Tottenham are without a shutout on their league travels since January, with Bournemouth managing just one as hosts since November.

Bournemouth centre-forward Dominic Solanke has been key to the Cherries attack thus far. The 25-year-old has been involved in both of Bournemouth's goals, scoring against West Ham and assisting versus Liverpool.

In his last appearance against Spurs (a 3-2 win), Solanke was involved in all three of the Cherries' goals, setting up their opener and 95th-minute winner having also scored to put them 2-1 ahead.

The Bournemouth striker has fired in at least three shots in both of his opening encounters this term, conjuring up an impressive 1.13 xG output.

We can back Dominic Solanke to score at anytime on Saturday at 2/12.94 on the Sportsbook.

With that in-mind, Over 3.5 Goals, A Goal Scored In Both Halves and Dominic Solanke to score anytime stands-out at an appealing 4/14.80 for Bournemouth's clash with Tottenham in Saturday's Premier League curtain-raiser.

