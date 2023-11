Last seven meeting have seen both teams score

Teams ranked second and third in fouls

Take Toon to get back to winning ways

Newcastle are making this 5.30pm slot their own as Eddie Howe is back at Bournemouth again looking for a Premier League response after a Champions League disappointment during the week.

They dug in to beat Arsenal but the physical toll was evident in defeat in Dortmund - a trip to face one-win Bournemouth as 4/61.65 favourites gives the Magpies a great opportunity get get back to winning ways right away.

The Cherries have scored just four home goals this season and that could cost them, as although Newcastle have drawn their last two away they have been 2-2 games and it's unlikely the hosts would be able to keep pace in a shootout.

Still, there are some away nerves there with Newcastle winning just one of five, but goals have been flowing at the Vitality Stadium and there's still more quality in for the visiting squad even with injuries to come out on top.

Form suggests goals too with the last seven Premier League meetings between the sides seeing both teams score - and we're backing that run to continue.

Fouls the way forward

We've got an angle in on fouls here with these two of the top three sides in the Premier League for giving fouls away.

Bournemouth are second in the bad boy table with 144 fouls this season with Newcastle just behind them in third on 133.

So we should be able to aim high with a double on team fouls, with the Cherries 6/42.46 for 13+ fouls here - which they've managed a whopping nine times this season already.

We'll take Newcastle for just one fewer at 10/111.88 for 12+ fouls - something which they've also managed nine times in the current campaign.

The Magies have made 12 fouls or more in three of their five away games in the Premier League - and given Bournemouth's record this is perhaps a better place than any.

