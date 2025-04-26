Bournemouth v Manchester United: Back the Cherries at 11/10

Bournemouth still eyeing a top-seven finish

Man Utd set to rest and rotate

Cherries backed for a home success

Bournemouth v Manchester United

Sunday April 27, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth frustrated last time out

Bournemouth missed the chance to close the gap on the Premier League's top seven as they were held to a draw by 10-man Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last weekend. The Cherries had the numerical advantage for over half the match, but Andoni Iraola's side failed to break down their opponents in a second half low on goalmouth drama.

Bournemouth dominated possession after the interval but, aside from a tame Evanilson header, rarely looked like breaching Palace's organised defence. The stalemate moves the Cherries on to 49 points - a club record in the Premier League - but they are now eight points behind seventh-placed Aston Villa, with European qualification now looking unlikely.

Speaking post-match, Iraola said: "Before the game it wouldn't have been a bad point but considering we were playing against 10 for more than 45 minutes it's disappointing. It feels like a missed opportunity. Two more points would have been lovely for us. But we are still in the fight. We have to keep going. We have five games remaining and are in the fight."

Manchester United fail to fire, again

Struggling Manchester United failed to build on their thrilling Europa League success over Lyon as they returned to Premier League action with a limp 1-0 loss at home to Wolves last weekend. Pablo Sarabia's brilliant 77th-minute free-kick settled the Old Trafford contest as the Red Devils fell to their 15th league defeat of the season - their worst return since 1990.

Rasmus Hojlund was inches away from turning home Alejandro Garnacho's low cross at the far post for the hosts, but it was another uninspiring effort from Ruben Amorim's team. Mature performances from youngsters Harry Amass and debutant 20-year-old central defender Tyler Fredricson were arguably the only bright lights in another downcast day.

Analysing the encounter, Amorim said: "We didn't score our opportunities. That's it. We need to score goals. We need to continue to work but it is not just Rasmus, the whole team missed a lot of opportunities and that's an area we must improve. This season is going to end like this so we need to take the positives and work on what we need to improve."

Bournemouth went W2-D1-L9 in their first 12 Premier League meetings with Manchester United, though the Cherries have impressed of late against the Red Devils. The Dorset outfit have scored eight goals and picked up seven points from the duos last three encounters with Bournemouth looking to complete a league double over Man Utd here on Sunday.

Bournemouth 1.758/11 have posted W2-D3-L5 since the start of February to lose their grip on the top-seven. However, the Cherries have recorded back-to-back clean sheets and come into this contest boasting the second-most home shutouts in the division. Andoni Iraola's troops have also won the Expected Goals (xG) battle in 14 of 16 home showdowns thus far.

Man Utd 5.004/1 have now taken nine points from their past 10 Premier League games with their only triumphs in that time coming against bottom-three pair Leicester and Ipswich. The Red Devils have failed to score in 13 different EPL outings, firing blanks in three of their past four league fixtures; the visitors have also tabled only four away triumphs this term.

Speaking after Manchester United's remarkable comeback victory against Lyon, head coach Ruben Amorim said: "One moment can change a lot of things in the players' minds, we have to be really focused on Europa League and take risks sometimes with kids in Premier League. Fans have to understand that, we have to focus on the Europa League."

With a Europa League semi-final showdown against Athletic Club on Thursday to look forward to, United are expecting to rest and rotate ahead of their trip to the Vitality Stadium. The market has understandably reacted with Bournemouth's price contracting; however, there's still room to manoeuvre if we wish to get the Cherries onside here.

We can back Bournemouth to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 11/102.11 which pays-out should the home side triumph 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 2-1 or 3-1. Considering Man Utd's goalscoring issues, combined with Bournemouth's impressive home defensive data, plus the visitors eyes being firmly on the Europa League prize, the odds-against offering holds plenty of appeal.