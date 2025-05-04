Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins over £16k from £5 on pre-season Acca

Betfair punter wins over £16k predicting winners of five football divisions

Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Doncaster and Barnet combine for 3,233/1 Acca

Punter placed the £5 five-fold at the start of the 2024/25 season

End of season joy for Betfair punter

One Betfair punter will be celebrating the end of the English football season in style by collecting over £16k from a £5 pre-season football accumulator.

The ambitious punter correctly predicted the winners of the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two and the National League in a bet that had combined odds of 3,233/1.

However, unlike Liverpool's Premier League romp, the bet didn't land without drama as both the Championship and League Two title winners weren't confirmed until the very last day, and in once case, the very last minutes.

IMAGINE predicting the winner of every English division from #PL to National League...



One Betfair punter did exactly that with a £5 acca at the start of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/BgXAi3rNWO -- Betfair (@Betfair) May 3, 2025

With all of Liverpool (Premier League), Birmingham (League One) and Barnet (National League) winning their divisions with games to spare, our brave punter needed Leeds to wrap up the Championship title and Doncaster Rovers to win League Two on a dramatic, and somewhat nervy, final day of the season.

Doncaster went into the final day with a one-point cushion over Port Vale, knowing that a win would secure the title while a draw (if Port Vale failed to win) would also see them crowned champions.

Rovers got off to a flying start, leading 2-0 inside the first half hour, and when Port Vale went a goal down early in the second half the destiny of the title was effectively over.

Leeds leave it late

But it was a different story for Leeds, who went into the final day of the season knowing that, because of their superior goal difference, they just had to match or better Burnley's result to clinch the title.

But with the Clarets 3-1 up at home to Millwall, Daniel Farke's men were drawing 1-1 at already-relegated Plymouth and the title was slipping out of their hands, as well as being a devastating scoreline for our Betfair punter.

But when it's your day it's your day, and into stoppage time up popped Leeds winger Manor Solomon to fire home the title-winning goal for the Whites, and in doing so, keeping our Betfair punter's dream alive.

The Doncaster game was played after the Leeds result, but as we've already mentioned, our lucky punter had far less drama in that game and went on to land the £16,171.88 payout. It's a huge congratulation from all of us at Betfair towers.

