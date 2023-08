Spurs' possession means Bruno will have to defend from the front

Both sides gave up over 2.0 xG on MD1

Bernardo will lead the City press once again

Leg 1: Bruno Fernandes to commit 1 or more fouls @ 1/31.32

Leg 2: Both teams to score @ 40/851.46

Manchester United's newly installed captain started the season in quiet form as Wolves were extremely unlucky take nothing from Monday night's opener.

Whist many will focus on what the Portuguese midfielder does going forward, he's not adverse to getting stuck in, recording six tackles against the men from Molineux. He also averages just under one foul for every game he's played for The Red Devils in the Premier League since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Whilst there was a heavy temptation to include over 2.5 goals in this one, the way the away side were cut through time and time again in their opening contest suggests that a less profligate side than Wolves should be able to profit.

The hosts scored twice on their Premier League bow under new manager Ange Postecoglou and will look to attack on home soil. There looked to be no major hangover from Harry Kane's departure and with their conversion rate of one in three shots on target last week, this leg rates as a strong chance.

Defensively, given that they are bedding in new players, and will likely miss Romero through concussion protocols, Man Utd should be offered plenty of openings themselves.

Leg 3: Bernado Silva to commit 2 or more fouls @ 8/111.72

Leg 4: Over 10.5 corners @ 11/102.08

It kind of feels like I'm picking on the Portuguese lads here, but they do love a tackle and with Newcastle likely to be set up to play on the break this could be the best way to play the fouls market.

The diminutive playmaker missed the home side's Super Cup triumph with Illness but is expected to feature here. He has a seasonal average of 1.4 fouls per game, even in a team that often dominates, so this surely must, at the very least, go close.

Newcastle amassed a Premier League high 270 corners last term and took nine off their opponents in two games last season. They managed six last week against Aston Villa too.

Manchester City were second on the list last season with 238 so expect both teams' wide players to be instrumental here. With Ederson and Nick Pope conceding the fewest goals in the Premier League last term, it also suggests their custodians are protected by shots on their goal too.