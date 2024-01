Solanke to strike for Cherries at Hammers

Pedro key for Wolves against Red Devils

West Ham v Bournemouth - Thursday 19:30

Leg 1: Back Over 2.5 goals

Leg 2: Back Solanke to score

Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league as both are winless in their last two league games. Bournemouth faced Liverpool and Spurs while West Ham drew with both Sheff Utd and Brighton.

Both teams have goals in them with the likes of Dominic Solanke and Jarrod Bowen in attack. This game could easily produce over 2.5 goals.

Both sides can be hit and miss at the back and, with both in the search of three points, this end to end game can finish with three or more goals. The Irons have scored 35 league goals while Bournemouth have scored 28 but conceded 39.

Dominic Solanke is having a brilliant season and has scored 12 league goals. He will have his eyes set on 20 goals for the season now and can add to his tally here. West Ham have conceded 32 goals so far in 21 league games and Solanke will look to capitalise on their lacklustre defence.

Wolves v Man Utd - Thursday 20:15

Leg 1: Back Neto to score or assist

Leg 2: Back under 3.5 goals

Another week another internal affair at Man Utd. Marcus Rashford has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons and Wolves will look to continue their fine form of late losing only 1 of their last 5 league games.

Pedro Neto recorded eight assist and a goal in the opening 10 league games before getting injuried and has only played 97 minutes of league football in Wolves last 11 games. He is a man in form having scored in the Cup last weekend and he will look to add to his impressive tally's against United.

United sit ninth in the league before Wednesday night's PL fixtures but they have only scored 24 league goals in 21 games. Only two teams have scored fewer and both them sit in the relegation zone. This can play out as a 1-1 draw or we could see a team nick a winner so under 3.5 goals should be a safe bet.

