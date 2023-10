Villa averaging 2.38 home goals under Emery

Aston Villa's 2.001/1 transformation under Unai Emery commands maximum respect. The Second City club are averaging 1.97 Premier League points per-game under the Spaniard (W20-D5-L8) with the Villans ranking third (59) in the calendar year table, behind defending champions Manchester City (71) and Arsenal (61).

Focussing on 2023/24, Villa have already made their best top-flight start since 2009 (W5-D1-L2), whilst victory this weekend would represent the club's highest points tally at this stage in the competition since 1998. And it could have been even better had Ollie Watkins' last-gasp header against Wolves been converted as opposed to hitting the woodwork...

Emery has been pleased with progress, especially at Villa Park, where the hosts are defending an exceptional 10-game winning streak in EPL action. Under the guidance of the former Sevilla boss, the Villans have now taken top honours in 12 of 16 home Premier League outings, averaging 2.38 goals in front of their own supporters.

Despite those eye-catching figures, West Ham 3.953/1 have had the Indian sign over Villa in recent years. The Hammers have W6-D4-L0 in their last 10 EPL encounters with Villa, as well as pocketing three successive victories away at Villa Park. Having already posted an excellent success at Brighton this term, the capital club shouldn't be easily dismissed.

West Ham have often caught the eye with their front-foot approach from the off. David Moyes' men top the half-time standings this season, taking a lead into the interval on five occasions, and scoring first in seven of their eight matches. Hammers fans are now hoping Moyes can find the magic formula to extend those notable openings to 90 minutes.

The market is understandably expecting entertainment at Villa Park with Over 2.5 Goals trading at 1.635/8 and Both Teams To Score available to support at just 1.594/7. Collectively, the two teams have scored in 15 of their combined 16 Premier League showdowns, with the pair managing just three clean sheets between them.

Aston Villa have delivered Over 2.5 Goals pay-outs in 12 of 16 league dates when welcoming Premier League opposition to Villa Park under Unai Emery, and the hosts have plundered multiple goals of their own in eight of their most recent 10 such fixtures. And if we exclude penalties, Villa's EPL contests are averaging a tasty 3.39 Expected Goals (xG) per-game.

Underlying performance data pains a very similar picture to West Ham, with Hammers' matches averaging 3.33 xG when excluding penalties. The Irons only shutout this season came when welcoming Sheffield United with six of their eight encounters crossing the Over 2.5 Goals barrier, and five outings even producing four strikes or more.

Considering the overwhelming goal trends, as well as West Ham's penchant for fast starts, I'm quite happy dipping into the Bet Builder for a pro-goals approach.

Here we can back Over 2.5 Goals, Both Teams To Score and A Goal Scored In Both Halves at [1.98], an appetising option for what has the potential to be an exciting and entertaining match-up.

