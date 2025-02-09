Aston Villa v Tottenham: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Son to outshoot Rashford

Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Sunday, 17:35

Live on BBC1

Match Ups - Son to have more shots on target than Rashford

Sometimes you don't need to look at the stats to fancy one player to beat another player in a Match Up, sometimes you just go with your gut. This is one such time.

And that's because one of the players in question is Aston Villa's new loan signing Marcus Rashford.

We won't know until the game kicks off whether the 27-year-old is going to be a world beater at Villa, or the same player he's been for the last two seasons at Manchester United, basically a guy who looks disinterested and has seemingly lost his desire.

We're happy to take a punt on the latter and back Tottenham's Son Heung-min at 17/102.70 to have more shots on target than Rashford (6/42.50) at Villa Park on Sunday.

Rashford will almost certainly start given that Jhon Duran has left the club and Ollie Watkins is ruled out due to a minor injury, so the big question you have to ask yourself is how will he perform.

There's no doubting Rashford's ability at his best, but we haven't seen that for a long time now, under various managers at Old Trafford. So it's hard to say he fell out with one manager, prompting a lack of desire to play well for him given that he also showed exactly the same poor attitude for another manager.

His season stats to date are damning. As you can see from the below data (showing his Man Utd stats), he has scored just four Premier League goals this season and registered just one assist. He's averaging almost exactly one shot per game with 0.6 of those shots being on target. It's a very poor return for a player with so much ability. And it's arguably all been down to his attitude.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 10 Marcus Rashford Man Utd English Premier League 7 Son Heung-Min Tottenham Rashford Heung-Min Appearances 25 30 Goals 6 7 Shots 35 57 Shots on target 16 26 Assists 3 9 Chances created 28 50 Passes 446 833 Fouls 9 6 Fouls won 10 28 Yellow cards 2 1 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

We also have to take into account that Rashford hasn't played football for quite a long time given that he was completely shut out by Ruben Amorim at United. If he does start today - and we think he will - then you have to wonder what sort of form he'll be in and how long he'll be able to last due to match fitness.

Tottenham striker Son has no such worries on the fitness front. As long as Spurs are in the game then the brilliant South Korean will be on the pitch for the duration, not least because Tottenham don't have anyone to replace him due to their long list of injuries.

In terms of the stats, Son - who himself hasn't been at his fantastic best this season - is performing much better than Rashford this term. He's had 13 goal involvements to Rashford's five, he averages exactly two shots per game with just over one per game being on target. Those numbers are basically double what Rashford has achieved this term.

And remember, those numbers are season averages, so it doesn't matter that Son has played more games than Rashford.

So in summary then, we just feel that Rashford has lots of questions to answer in terms of his attitude, and we're taking a punt on him not instantly turning his form around at his new club. In a game that could be very entertaining we're backing Son at 17/102.70 to have more shots on target in this FA Cup tie.