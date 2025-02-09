Aston Villa v Tottenham: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Son to outshoot Rashford
Aston Villa host Tottenham in the tie of the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, and Mike Norman makes a case for one of Spurs' main men to have more shots on target than a new Villa signing who has a lot to prove...
-
Betfair Builds Up to the FA Cup fourth round tie at Villa Park
-
Son fancied at 17/102.70 to have more shots on target than Rashford
-
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Listen to this week's episode of Football...Only Bettor
Build Ups is here!
Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.
Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).
And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Sunday, 17:35
Live on BBC1
Match Ups - Son to have more shots on target than Rashford
Sometimes you don't need to look at the stats to fancy one player to beat another player in a Match Up, sometimes you just go with your gut. This is one such time.
And that's because one of the players in question is Aston Villa's new loan signing Marcus Rashford.
We won't know until the game kicks off whether the 27-year-old is going to be a world beater at Villa, or the same player he's been for the last two seasons at Manchester United, basically a guy who looks disinterested and has seemingly lost his desire.
We're happy to take a punt on the latter and back Tottenham's Son Heung-min at 17/102.70 to have more shots on target than Rashford (6/42.50) at Villa Park on Sunday.
Rashford will almost certainly start given that Jhon Duran has left the club and Ollie Watkins is ruled out due to a minor injury, so the big question you have to ask yourself is how will he perform.
There's no doubting Rashford's ability at his best, but we haven't seen that for a long time now, under various managers at Old Trafford. So it's hard to say he fell out with one manager, prompting a lack of desire to play well for him given that he also showed exactly the same poor attitude for another manager.
His season stats to date are damning. As you can see from the below data (showing his Man Utd stats), he has scored just four Premier League goals this season and registered just one assist. He's averaging almost exactly one shot per game with 0.6 of those shots being on target. It's a very poor return for a player with so much ability. And it's arguably all been down to his attitude.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Marcus Rashford
Man Utd
English Premier League
Son Heung-Min
Tottenham
Rashford Heung-Min
We also have to take into account that Rashford hasn't played football for quite a long time given that he was completely shut out by Ruben Amorim at United. If he does start today - and we think he will - then you have to wonder what sort of form he'll be in and how long he'll be able to last due to match fitness.
Tottenham striker Son has no such worries on the fitness front. As long as Spurs are in the game then the brilliant South Korean will be on the pitch for the duration, not least because Tottenham don't have anyone to replace him due to their long list of injuries.
In terms of the stats, Son - who himself hasn't been at his fantastic best this season - is performing much better than Rashford this term. He's had 13 goal involvements to Rashford's five, he averages exactly two shots per game with just over one per game being on target. Those numbers are basically double what Rashford has achieved this term.
And remember, those numbers are season averages, so it doesn't matter that Son has played more games than Rashford.
So in summary then, we just feel that Rashford has lots of questions to answer in terms of his attitude, and we're taking a punt on him not instantly turning his form around at his new club. In a game that could be very entertaining we're backing Son at 17/102.70 to have more shots on target in this FA Cup tie.
Now read more Football previews and tips here
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Manchester City v Tottenham: Frank to frustrate Pep in Saturday early kick-off
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Arsenal v Leeds: Back a Gunners home win at 20/21
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend