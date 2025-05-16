English Premier League

Aston Villa v Tottenham: Back Emery's men to see-off Spurs & 9/1 Bet Builder

Banner for Premier League game between Aston Villa v Tottenham
Back Aston Villa to beat Tottenham at Villa Park in the Premier League

Paul Higham can only see an Aston Villa win as they host a Tottenham side focused purely on the Europa League final - and has a 9/110.00 Bet Builder on the home side...

Football... Only Bettor. Watch Sunday's Premier League preview now.

Distracted Spurs no match for charging Villa 

It's an interesting Friday night in the Premier League with Champions League chasers Aston Villa and Chelsea looking to improve their chances against woeful Tottenham and Man Utd sides - one of which will get into Europe's elite competition through the Europa League back door.

Whatever you think of the watered down Europa League still offering a Champions League spot, it's clear both Utd and Spurs couldn't care less about these games before their final meeting in Bilbao, so Ange Postecoglu will make as many changes as he can.

So it's hard to see anything other than Unai Emery's side delivering as 1/31.33 favourites, and I fancy them to do it in pretty emphatic fashion. 

As regardless of what Big Ange will tell you, losing 20 of 36 league games isn't all down to being in the cups, or injuries - although Spurs have plenty of them.

Match Preview

Aston Villa - Tottenham
Aston Villa
  1. D
  2. L
  3. W
  4. W
  5. W
  6. L
Tottenham
  1. W
  2. L
  3. W
  4. L
  5. L
  6. W
Full Stats Powered by Opta

They're 13/27.50 here which you can pretty much ignore, but they might just have enough firepower on show to grab a goal. They're such a weird side as despite being 17th they've got a +4 goal difference, and only the top four have scored more than their 63 goals so far.

Villa are great in front of their own fans, winning 10 in their 17-game unbeaten league run at Villa Park, but they've kept just three clean sheets at home this season so 8/151.53 for both teams to score could be on.

And we're almost assured goals as Over 3.5 is well fancied at 20/231.87.

The fact Villa have two clean sheets on the spin coupled with Spurs drawing a blank at home to Palace is just enough of a worry to swerve both teams to score, and instead plump for a home win and over 3.5 goals.

I could quite easily see Spurs scoring 

Recommended Bet

Back Aston Villa to win & over 3.5 goals

SBK7/5

Back a 9/110.00 Villa Bet Builder

I'll keep the player props to Villa as Postecoglu could pick anyone for a game he just wants to get out of the way - with Olie Watkins the obvious goalscorer choice - obvious enough to be 4/51.80 anytime goalscorer.

Marco Asensio has had a five-game dry spell, but this could be a perfect fixture to get back onto the scoresheet, he should have enough guile to find the gaps in a makeshift Spurs defence easily enough.

I'll back Asensio to score at 11/82.38.

Boubacar Kamara has offered great returns of late if you've backed him in the fouls markets, with two fouls in his last six games so let's add him at 8/131.61 to an Asensio goal to form a Villa Bet Builder for the game.

And to finish this off, let's add a shot on target from John McGinn at 17/102.70.

He came off the bench at Bournemouth but should start with Jacob Ramsey suspended, and the skipper will lead from the front and should have far too much energy and intent for Spurs. In front of the home fans he'll be keen to make a mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Asensio to score, McGinn shot on target & Kamara 2+ fouls

SBK9/1

Now read more of our best tips and previews this week

Recommended bets

Ste Tudor's Build Ups Tip:

Player to have more shots

From the moment Mathys Tel put on a Spurs shirt he announced himself as a shot-machine, taking on seven attempts on his league debut against Manchester United. Subsequently, in the Premier League, the 20-year-old loanee from Bayern Munich has committed to a shot every 35 minutes for Ange Postecoglou’s struggling side.

It doesn’t surprise therefore to learn that his average of 1.91 is superior to Marco Asensio’s (1.82), the Villa man less inclined to take a risk from range.

Yet still, it is the Spanish attacking midfielder I’m backing here to worry the opposition keeper more, for two distinct reasons.

The first of these is that Spurs are facing down an awful lot of shots at present – 75 in their last five league outings. Moreover, with Villa the form team, and at home, Asensio will likely have more opportunities to let fly.

There is also Villa’s absences to consider. With Rashford and Tielemans out their creative star has greater responsibility to step up and take a gamble.

Recommended Bet

Back Marco Asensio to have more shots than Mathys Tel

SBK1/2

Player to win more fouls

I’m going with a right-back vs right-back match-up here, and intriguingly a Mr Consistent versus a defender whose numbers are on the rise.

Let’s start with the Steady Eddie, he being Pedro Porro. Granted, the Spanish full-back drew four fouls in a recent encounter with Southampton but prior to that we find a stream of ones – six in seven starts.

Somewhat inevitably then, his average for the season is one foul won per 90.

Matty Cash’s average is 0.85, a smidgeon below, and in truth, when analysing the figures game-by-game you expect it to be lower still. That’s because in 10 appearances this term the 27-year-old has only been the fouler, not the foulee.

In recent weeks, however, that’s all changed with eight fouls won in six showings.

Recommended Bet

Back Matty Cash to win more fouls than Pedro Porro

SBK5/2

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak's agent has made a right mess for Newcastle

  • Alan Shearer
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Isak to Liverpool drifts to 11/10

  • Editor
Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium
Bet of the Day

Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's Best Bet for Celtic v Kairat

Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

West Ham vs Chelsea
View predictions

Man City vs Tottenham
View predictions

Bournemouth vs Wolves
View predictions

Brentford vs Aston Villa
View predictions

Burnley vs Sunderland
View predictions

Arsenal vs Leeds
View predictions

Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest
View predictions

Everton vs Brighton
View predictions

Fulham vs Man Utd
View predictions

Newcastle vs Liverpool
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League One & League Two Tips: Back Wombles to keep Cardiff at bay

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Rangers v Club Brugge: Back bold Belgians to pinch first leg lead at 16/5

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Odds: Man City shorten to 3/1 for title after Matchday 1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu