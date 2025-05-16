Aston Villa v Tottenham: Back Emery's men to see-off Spurs & 9/1 Bet Builder

Villa chasing Europe while Spurs focus on Europa final

Distracted Spurs no match for charging Villa

It's an interesting Friday night in the Premier League with Champions League chasers Aston Villa and Chelsea looking to improve their chances against woeful Tottenham and Man Utd sides - one of which will get into Europe's elite competition through the Europa League back door.

Whatever you think of the watered down Europa League still offering a Champions League spot, it's clear both Utd and Spurs couldn't care less about these games before their final meeting in Bilbao, so Ange Postecoglu will make as many changes as he can.

So it's hard to see anything other than Unai Emery's side delivering as 1/31.33 favourites, and I fancy them to do it in pretty emphatic fashion.

As regardless of what Big Ange will tell you, losing 20 of 36 league games isn't all down to being in the cups, or injuries - although Spurs have plenty of them.

They're 13/27.50 here which you can pretty much ignore, but they might just have enough firepower on show to grab a goal. They're such a weird side as despite being 17th they've got a +4 goal difference, and only the top four have scored more than their 63 goals so far.

Villa are great in front of their own fans, winning 10 in their 17-game unbeaten league run at Villa Park, but they've kept just three clean sheets at home this season so 8/151.53 for both teams to score could be on.

And we're almost assured goals as Over 3.5 is well fancied at 20/231.87.

The fact Villa have two clean sheets on the spin coupled with Spurs drawing a blank at home to Palace is just enough of a worry to swerve both teams to score, and instead plump for a home win and over 3.5 goals.

I could quite easily see Spurs scoring

I'll keep the player props to Villa as Postecoglu could pick anyone for a game he just wants to get out of the way - with Olie Watkins the obvious goalscorer choice - obvious enough to be 4/51.80 anytime goalscorer.

Marco Asensio has had a five-game dry spell, but this could be a perfect fixture to get back onto the scoresheet, he should have enough guile to find the gaps in a makeshift Spurs defence easily enough.

I'll back Asensio to score at 11/82.38.

Boubacar Kamara has offered great returns of late if you've backed him in the fouls markets, with two fouls in his last six games so let's add him at 8/131.61 to an Asensio goal to form a Villa Bet Builder for the game.

And to finish this off, let's add a shot on target from John McGinn at 17/102.70.

He came off the bench at Bournemouth but should start with Jacob Ramsey suspended, and the skipper will lead from the front and should have far too much energy and intent for Spurs. In front of the home fans he'll be keen to make a mark.