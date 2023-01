Man Utd chasing double over Arsenal

Rashford's impressive record

Gunners flying high

One week on from extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win at Spurs, Arsenal prepare to take on the only team to beat them in the competition this season.

Back in September, when a debut goal from Antony and two Marcus Rashford strikes gave Manchester United victory over the Gunners, questions were asked about the Londoners' momentum. As it happens, the reverse had next to no effect and Mikel Arteta's team have continued to rack up points as they chase a first league title since 2004.

Four months on from that first meeting, this too has a big bearing on the top four race. United drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, with Michael Olise equalising at the death, and sit eight points adrift of the league leaders with a chance to cement their top four status with a win.

Breaking new ground

After Arsenal claimed just a second league double over Spurs in 10 years last weekend, United have a chance to give the Gunners a taste of their own medicine. Since Alex Ferguson's retirement, there has been only one instance of the Old Trafford club doing a double over these opponents - back in 2017-18, when they came second and Arsenal finished outside the top four in Arsène Wenger's final season at the helm.

On that occasion, a Jesse Lingard double helped United win 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with Marouane Fellaini delivering a late winner for José Mourinho's men at Old Trafford. The victory in north London was the only time they have won at Arsenal in the last seven league clashes, with the Gunners winning five and drawing one, though United did win away in the 2018-19 FA Cup.

Last season's meetings produced one win apiece. United came from behind to beat Arsenal at home, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice, while Arteta's men won 3-1 at home in a game which featured Nuno Tavares' first Gunners goal.

All eyes on Rashford

Marcus Rashford was the main character as United beat Manchester City last weekend. There was controversy over his role in Bruno Fernandes' equaliser, when the England forward was deemed not to have interfered with play after coming from an offside position, but there was nothing controversial about his late winner.

Rashford's eight goal involvements in 10 appearances against Arsenal are more than he has against any other opponent, and he will now be joined by January signing Wout Weghorst as the visitors bolster their attacking options.

The run against the Gunners began on his Premier League debut, when a then-teenage Rashford dented Arsenal's title hopes with two goals and an assist in a 2015-16 victory.

The 25-year-old's England colleague Bukayo Saka also has an impressive record to protect. The Arsenal number seven scored in each of his last two games against Man Utd, including an equaliser in September's defeat, and can join illustrious company in the form of Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg if he nets in three straight games against the opponents.

Something's got to give

For all of Arsenal's impressive form in front of goal - their 42 goal tally is bettered only by Manchester City - their defensive record shouldn't be overlooked. Only Newcastle have conceded fewer in the league, while Arsenal have yet to concede across three games in all competitions in 2023 and have five clean sheets in their last seven league outings.

At the sharp end of the pitch, though, Arsenal are at risk of drawing a blank at home for the first time in more than two years following a goalless draw against Newcastle. The last time this happened, with Leicester winning 1-0 in north London and Aston Villa putting three unanswered goals past Bernd Leno, it left Arteta's team in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal v Man Utd prediction

