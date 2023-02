Arsenal are unbeaten at home in the league

Set piece struggles could present weekend repeat

Hosts need to learn from neighbour's successes

While Wednesday's game is the first league meeting between Arsenal and Manchester City they did meet last month in the FA Cup in a game that followed a similar pattern.

Pre-match, City boss Pep Guardiola was glowing in his praise for his opposite number, and former employee, Mikel Arteta but once the game began a somewhat rotate Arsenal side were beaten.

Since Arteta left Manchester to take the top job at the Emirates he has faced off against Guardiola eight times, winning just once.

However, a lot has changed at Arsenal during Arteta's reign and their unexpected title challenge has been largely fuelled by exceptional home form.

The Gunners are unbeaten at home in the Premier League, and Brighton's Carabao Cup victory just before the World Cup break is their only home loss in all competitions.

With Martin Odegaard playing just behind a settled front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka Arsenal certainly pose a threat but the key to the game could be how the defence deal with Erling Haaland.

William Saliba and Gabriel were put to the test by Ivan Toney on Saturday afternoon but City's more possession based approach could suit them a little better.

Arsenal have scored 26 goals in their 10 home games this term and with Haaland on the pitch City always pose a significant threat, I'm backing Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 4/1 to further their title challenge.

Back Arsenal to win and Both Teams to Score 4/1

Arsenal's last two league games have seen them beaten by Everton and then draw with Brentford, struggling against a direct approach in attack and a well organised defence that sat deep.

Manchester City are the exact opposite of that style, playing with a high line and keen to keep possession.

However, in the form of Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne City seem to have the perfect men to make the most of Arsenal's recent struggles at set-pieces.

The last three league goals Arsenal have conceded have come from set-pieces and Mahrez or De Bruyne are City's dead ball specialists.

The Algerian, who set up City's opener at the weekend, is 3/1 to create a goal again, while the Belgian is 7/4.

Those hunting for value could actually look for a complete repeat of Sunday afternoon. Mahrez found Rodri from a corner in the early minutes of City's win over Aston Villa.

The Spaniard, who other than Haaland is Guardiola's main set-piece threat, is 12/1 to score anytime and 30/1 to open the scoring for the second game in a row.

Much has been made of Mikel Arteta's attention to detail during his time in the Arsenal dugout and he won't have to look far for inspiration on how to create chances against Manchester City.

North London rivals Tottenham have played City twice in recent weeks, opening the scoring in both games with startlingly similar goals.

First Dejan Kulusevski in a 4-2 loss and then Harry Kane in a 1-0 win scored after excellent pressing by the Spurs midfield as City tried to build out from the back.

If Arsenal are to do the same it will likely rely on their all-action captain, Martin Odegaard.

The 24-year-old is the leader of Arsenal's press and often drives the team forward. He'll look to snap in on the likes of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan as they receive the ball from Ederson on the edge of their own penalty area.

Odegaard is 9/2 to score anytime and given his persistance in the defensive part of the game and fluency in attack, I think that price is well worth a look.