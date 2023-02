Arsenal have lost last 10 league games v City

City lost last three away games in all competitions

Gunners had man sent off in last two league games v City

Back 22/1 Bet Builder on Haaland & Saka to score

It's the biggest game of the season as league leaders Arsenal face second-placed Man City, with Mikel Arteta facing his old mentor Pep Guardiola with Arsenal three points ahead and with a game in hand.

A win on Wednesday would put the Gunners in touching distance of the title - while a City victory would send them top - so as is befitting of such a huge game we've brought back our five best Bet Builder picks for the contest at the Emirates.

As always, each is plugged into a theme or game state of how the fixture could go.

The City streak continues Bet Builder

City have owned the Gunners in recent times, winning their last 10 league meetings and losing just one of 14 games against them in all competitions.

They've also won on their last six visits to the Emirates, while Arsenal have managed just four goals against them in that 10-match run.

So if this streak continues then we're backing Man City to get the win to nil at the Emirates to go top of the table.

We'll also add in them to win the corner match bet in a convincing performance as they show that they're still the team to beat in the country.

Man City win to nil, City to have most corners 11/1

Pep's away day blues Bet Builder

City might enjoy away games at the Emirates but they've suffered from acute travel sickness of late having lost the last three away games in all competitions.

They've only scored in one of those as well despite being dominant in possession, having as much as 70% of the ball in two of those games.

City at least had five shots on target against Spurs but otherwise hardly troubled the keepers against Man Utd & Southampton - and if they play like that against this talented Arsenal side they'll be in trouble.

Arsenal scored three against West Ham and Man Utd while City have conceded two twice, so if that pans out again then the Gunners will get a couple in a huge win.

Arsenal/Arsenal in HT/FT, Arsenal to have 5+ shots on target 6/1

Title shootout Bet Builder

This is what we all want to see right? With so much attacking talent on show and two managers who want to use it, why not let it all hang out?

These games can be tight, tense affairs, but an early goal could change all that and see Pep and Arteta throw the kitchen sink at each other with the league's two top scorers letting fly.

So that means goals for both, at least three in the match, with Erling Haaland shaking off injury to score yet again for City and Bukayo Saka proving to be Arsenal's main danger again.

Throw in the inevitable Kevin De Bruyne assist and you have a bumper Bet Builder for a bumper game full of entertainment.

BTTS, over 2.5 goals, Haaland & Saka to score, De Bruyne assist 22/1

Fiesty title decider Bet Builder

What you can get in these big games is a scrappy affair with plenty of niggle, and although the two managers were close there's not really much love lost on the field.

Arsenal have had a man sent off in their last two league meetings with City, with seven yellows and a red all told in this fixture at the Emirates last season.

Xhaka and Gabriel were sent off in the last two City games, and although they'll probably not see red again, they should be good for a card each as the Gunners go all out to stick it to City.

Over 4.5 cards, Gabriel & Xhaka 1+ card 11/1

The other guys Bet Builder

Arteta has named the same side for six straight league games and although he may make it seven, one of the new faces that could make an impact on this game.

New signing Leandro Trossard scored just four minutes after coming off the bench against Brentford, and he's already scored against City this season while at Brighton.

Haaland's injury worry could mean more of a role for Julian Alvarez, although Guardiola has played the two together already this season. The World Cup winner can find a goal while Trossard should either score or assist in one.