Derby record in sight for Arsenal

Eagles' recent North London joy

Arsenal sat five points clear of Manchester City ahead of last week's fixtures, and the same applies this week after away wins for both.

Pep Guardiola's title-chasers put the pressure on as Erling Haaland delivered the only goal of the game away at Crystal Palace. Arsenal responded impressively, though, putting three goals past Fulham to secure a perfect fifth win from five away games in London.

There is a big difference this week, though, with City's FA Cup victory over Arsenal in January helping ensure they are still involved in that competition. With the defending champions enjoying a week off in the league as a result, Mikel Arteta's leaders have a chance to move eight clear.

Recent concerns for Gunners

Palace were moments from victory in the corresponding fixture last season, with Arsenal leading a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to rescue a point.

That was the third of three straight draws for the Eagles at the Emirates Stadium, while the previous meeting - in April 2019 - saw goals from Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur send all three points back to South London.

Both teams have changed their personnel drastically since that meeting, but Palace still have the scorers of their second and third goals. They also still have Jordan Ayew, a substitute that day, whose four goals against the Gunners are more than he has scored against any other Premier League opponent.

Arsenal did win at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the season, though, with Gabriel Martinelli getting them off the mark. The Brazilian is Arsenal's top league scorer this term with 12 - more than he had managed in 57 league games before this season - and no played aged 21 or under has scored as many in one season for the Gunners since Nicolas Anelka (17) back before Martinelli was even born.

London Derby differences

Despite home games against Crystal Palace providing issues of late, Arsenal's record in London this term is second to none. They have 25 points from a possible 27 in the capital, with three games left in which they can set a Premier League record of a ninth derby win in one season.

While their five away victories have come without the concession of a goal, things have been a little different in front of their home fans. Fulham, Tottenham, West Ham and Brentford each scored once in their trip to the Emirates Stadium, though only the latter took a point from the fixture.

It's a different story for Palace, who have only one win - delivered by Michael Olise's stoppage-time goal at West Ham - in their eight London derbies this season. They were seconds away from making it two in February, only for Vitaly Janelt to strike at the death for Brentford, but a league-worst goal difference of -10 in London derbies is likely to cause concern for manager Patrick Vieira.

One-way traffic

While Arsenal fans won't be naive enough to consider this a foregone conclusion, the form table is only pointing in one direction. While Palace have largely struggled for results in 2023, Arsenal have won seven of 11 since the turn of the year, including each of their last five.

The return of Gabriel Jesus against Fulham was a positive for the Gunners, but Leandro Trossard has been an able deputy of late. His trio of assists at Craven Cottage took him up to five in his last four games after joining from Brighton, having only registered had five assists in the previous 64.

Amid the positives, though, we have that recent underwhelming record against Palace, including a 2-2 draw in October 2019 best known for Granit Xhaka's run-in with his own fans.

Arsenal would be looking to do the double over Palace for just the second time in eight seasons - the last time they managed the feat was in Arsène Wenger's final season, when they went 4-0 up inside 25 minutes en route to a 4-1 win.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace prediction

With away games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle yet to come, Arsenal will want to get points on the board early. Against opponents struggling for form, they'll feel they're more than capable of it, but that leakiness at home to London sides may play on their minds.

