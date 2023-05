Arsenal still have 90 points in their sights

Lampard's nightmare start (and ongoing run)

Trossard chasing rare double against Chelsea

After seeing their title hopes dealt a potentially fatal blow last time out, Arsenal have the chance to rally and end the season strongly against a struggling Chelsea side.

Defeat at Manchester City made it just three points from four league games for Mikel Arteta's Gunners. Against any other team, the Gunners might consider themselves still very much in the title race, but Pep Guardiola's City have an inevitability about them.

Chelsea's recent results have felt inevitable, but for different reasons. Defeat at home to Brentford made it five losses from five in all competitions under Frank Lampard, and things aren't getting easier.

London is red

For much of the Premier League era, Chelsea have held the upper hand over Arsenal. That has changed of late, though, with the Gunners winning four of the last five league meetings and also besting the Blues in the 2020 FA Cup final.

Chelsea's only win in the last seven league and cup meetings came at the start of last season, when debutant Romelu Lukaku starred in a 2-0 win in North London.

To demonstrate how much has changed since then, fewer than half of the Blues starters from that game are likely to be involved on Tuesday, while one - midfielder Jorginho - could line up for the opposition.

This is the 11th midweek meeting between the sides in the Premier League, with Arsenal unbeaten in the previous 10. The run includes last season's trip to Stamford Bridge, when Eddie Nketiah scored twice in a 4-2 win for Arteta's men.

Lampard's new low as manager

To say Lampard's return hasn't gone to plan is an understatement.

Chelsea's five defeats under their returning former boss have come with just one goal scored - Conor Gallagher's deflected opener against Brighton - and nine conceded.

Three league defeats in three is as many as Graham Potter - himself widely considered to have underperformed. - picked up in his final 10 games in charge.

There is a little hope when it comes to the goals scored column, though, with only bottom-of-the-table Southampton picking up fewer home clean sheets than the team in second.

Arsenal's last home game was a draw against Southampton, preserving a record of scoring in all but one of their games at the Emirates Stadium this season.

If they beat Chelsea, meanwhile, it will be the first time in 35 years that the Blues have lost 20 games in all competitions in a single season.

Chasing doubles all round

After Gabriel's goal settled the Stamford Bridge meeting between these sides earlier in the campaign, Arsenal have a chance to do a double. Not only that, but a win or a draw would ensure they end the season unbeaten across all of their London derbies.

Another man chasing a personal double is Leandro Trossard. The Belgian was still at previous club Brighton when Arsenal won in West London, but he scored for the Seagulls when they beat Chelsea at home.

He is looking to become just the third player in Premier League history to score against the Blues for two teams in the same Premier League season.

Another man who could be key to the hosts getting a result is Bukayo Saka. The England international has been involved in 16 goals across his 16 home league appearances this term and has a career-best 14 goals in all competitions - just one behind leading scorer Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal v Chelsea prediction

Despite the loss at the Etihad Stadium, Arsenal still have a chance to finish the season strongly. Victory would keep alive their hopes of matching their best ever Premier League points return of 90 points - secured in the 2003-04 Invincibles season,

Chelsea have quality in the squad, but recent results - both in this fixture and in general - point towards a home victory. That's where we're looking, with an eye on the Bet Builder opportunities.

Chelsea's struggles in front of goal could pave the way for Arsenal to get just their fourth home league clean sheet of the season, and their first since the 4-0 victory over Everton on March 1. Arsenal to win, Saka anytime scorer and BTTS NO is available at 6.94.