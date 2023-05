Arsenal scored in 15 of 16 league home games

Chelsea managed just one goal in last seven games

Back Saka, Martinelli & Odegaard in 5/1 Bet Builder

Arsenal need to keep fighting for title

It's all just fell apart for Arsenal at the wrong time as three straight draws and that demolition at man City means they're not top anymore - and head into his London derby a point behind having also played a game more.

With City still in the Champions league and FA Cup though this isn't the time to give up hope, and four wins out of five against Chelsea suggests they can get a badly needed first win since the start of April.

Mikel Arteta has five wins from seven games against Chelsea as Arsenal boss, but this is his toughest test trying to rally his troops when the rest of the world seemingly believes the title has long gone.

Lampard on nightmare run

Frank Lampard's return has been a disaster, losing all five games since taking over from Graham Potter to have them on their worst losing streak for 30 years - not exactly the form you want heading to the Emirates.

Lampard's struggled just as Potter did to get any cohesion from this hugely expensive mish-mash of a squad, which has cost a fortune yet already lost 19 games this season - the most since 1988.

The Blues won here 2-0 last season both it's been a complete role reversal since then between the teams, with 11 defeats in 26 league games since Thomas Tuchel left seeing them in 12th and only 10 points outside the relegation place. The end of the season can't come quick enough.

Gunners can bag rare clean sheet

Arsenal are 8/13 home favourites against the struggling Blues, with Chelsea are 4/1 for an away win at the Emirates as big a price as they've been for some time.

It's 3/1 on the draw if you feel that both of these won't have enough confidence to go on and win the game.

Only Southampton have fewer home clean sheets that Arsenal's three in the league this season, but they've only failed to score once so you fancy the hosts to score - with he visitors it's a different story.

Just three teams have scored fewer goals than Chelsea this season, who have bagged just once in their last seven games and I'm not sure even the derby atmosphere can solve that scoring crisis.

It's close in the markets, with 4/5 on both teams to score and Evens against it, which would be the play as Chelsea haven't been anywhere near good enough recently to suggest they could go to the Emirates and score.

Back Arsenal to beat Chelsea to nil 9/5

Back Saka to sink Chelsea

You can't quite see Chelsea scoring, but surely they'll show a bit of fight and with their card count this season they're a good bet to see a few here.

Kai Havertz is also set to return which should be good news for Chelsea, and for us if we back him for 2+ fouls - which he's managed in five of his last nine.

The Gunners won't back down either so if we throw in just a couple of cards for the hosts that's a tasty little Bet Builder on what's sure to be a full-blooded encounter.

Back Havertz 2+ fouls, Chelsea over 2.5 cards & Arsenal over 1.5 cards 7/2

Unlike Chelsea, Arsenal have plenty of firepower with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and especially Bukayo Saka - who has had a hand in 16 goals in 16 home league games this season.

He's scored nine and assisted seven - doing both in three different league games at the Emirates this season, and against this Chelsea side he could well repeat that achievement.

Saka is 5/6 in the goal or assist market and 15/8 to score, which I think he'll do here.

And I'd double him up with both Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to have just 1+ shot on target at 8/13 - which he's managed in three of the last four including two goals.