<h1 class="entry_header__title">Arsenal v Chelsea: Back Gunners to get back on track</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-05-01">01 May 2023</time></li>
<li>2 min read</li>
</ul> Arsenal to bag a much-needed victory against struggling Chelsea, with Bukayo Saka proving to be their main man yet again... Arsenal scored in 15 of 16 league home games Chelsea managed just one goal in last seven games Back Saka, Martinelli &amp; Odegaard in 5/1 Bet Builder Arsenal need to keep fighting for title It's all just fell apart for Arsenal at the wrong time as three straight draws and that demolition at man City means they're not top anymore - and head into his London derby a point behind having also played a game more. With City still in the Champions league and FA Cup though this isn't the time to give up hope, and four wins out of five against Chelsea suggests they can get a badly needed first win since the start of April. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-chelsea/954426/"] Mikel Arteta has five wins from seven games against Chelsea as Arsenal boss, but this is his toughest test trying to rally his troops when the rest of the world seemingly believes the title has long gone. Lampard on nightmare run Frank Lampard's return has been a disaster, losing all five games since taking over from Graham Potter to have them on their worst losing streak for 30 years - not exactly the form you want heading to the Emirates. Lampard's struggled just as Potter did to get any cohesion from this hugely expensive mish-mash of a squad, which has cost a fortune yet already lost 19 games this season - the most since 1988. The Blues won here 2-0 last season both it's been a complete role reversal since then between the teams, with 11 defeats in 26 league games since Thomas Tuchel left seeing them in 12th and only 10 points outside the relegation place. The end of the season can't come quick enough. Gunners can bag rare clean sheet Arsenal are 8/13 home favourites against the struggling Blues, with Chelsea are 4/1 for an away win at the Emirates as big a price as they've been for some time. It's 3/1 on the draw if you feel that both of these won't have enough confidence to go on and win the game. Only Southampton have fewer home clean sheets that Arsenal's three in the league this season, but they've only failed to score once so you fancy the hosts to score - with he visitors it's a different story. Just three teams have scored fewer goals than Chelsea this season, who have bagged just once in their last seven games and I'm not sure even the derby atmosphere can solve that scoring crisis. It's close in the markets, with 4/5 on both teams to score and Evens against it, which would be the play as Chelsea haven't been anywhere near good enough recently to suggest they could go to the Emirates and score. Back Arsenal to beat Chelsea to nil 9/5 Back Saka to sink Chelsea You can't quite see Chelsea scoring, but surely they'll show a bit of fight and with their card count this season they're a good bet to see a few here. Kai Havertz is also set to return which should be good news for Chelsea, and for us if we back him for 2+ fouls - which he's managed in five of his last nine. The Gunners won't back down either so if we throw in just a couple of cards for the hosts that's a tasty little Bet Builder on what's sure to be a full-blooded encounter. Back Havertz 2+ fouls, Chelsea over 2.5 cards &amp; Arsenal over 1.5 cards 7/2 Unlike Chelsea, Arsenal have plenty of firepower with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and especially Bukayo Saka - who has had a hand in 16 goals in 16 home league games this season. He's scored nine and assisted seven - doing both in three different league games at the Emirates this season, and against this Chelsea side he could well repeat that achievement. Saka is 5/6 in the goal or assist market and 15/8 to score, which I think he'll do here. And I'd double him up with both Martinelli and Martin Odegaard to have just 1+ shot on target at 8/13 - which he's managed in three of the last four including two goals. <div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/01/02f8bf90b7d36abfb00ec83ca06ed56ecabb58b0-thumb-1280x720-145944.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/01/02f8bf90b7d36abfb00ec83ca06ed56ecabb58b0-thumb-1280x720-145944.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/01/02f8bf90b7d36abfb00ec83ca06ed56ecabb58b0-thumb-1280x720-145944.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/01/02f8bf90b7d36abfb00ec83ca06ed56ecabb58b0-thumb-1280x720-145944.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Mikel Arteta ">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Mikel Arteta can get his Arsenal side back on track by beating Chelsea</figcaption>
</div>
<div id="fixture_meta">
<ul class="fixture_meta">
<li class="fixture_meta__name">
Arsenal vs Chelsea
</li>
<li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 2 May, 20:00</li>
</ul>
</div> href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-chelsea-betting-tips-gunners-to-get-back-on-track-300423-1063.html&text=Arsenal%20v%20Chelsea%3A%20Back%20Gunners%20to%20get%20back%20on%20track" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham expects Arsenal to bag a much-needed victory against struggling Chelsea, with Bukayo Saka proving to be their main man yet again...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Arsenal scored in 15 of 16 league home games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Chelsea managed just one goal in last seven games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back Saka, Martinelli & Odegaard in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388">5/1 Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><p><strong> </strong></p><hr><p><strong> </strong></p><h2>Arsenal need to keep fighting for title</h2><p></p><p>It's all just fell apart for Arsenal at the wrong time as three straight draws and that demolition at man City means they're not top anymore - and <strong>head into his London derby a point behind having also played a game more.</strong></p><p>With City still in the Champions league and FA Cup though this isn't the time to give up hope, and <strong>four wins out of five against Chelsea</strong> suggests they can get a badly needed first win since the start of April.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Polo" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#CE2035;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9l3.9-4 c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M126.3,40.7l0.4,0.6c-0.6,0.4-1.3,0.7-1.9,1.1l0.3,0.6c1.1-0.6,2.1-1.2,3.1-1.8l-0.4-0.6 c0.6-0.4,1.2-0.8,1.8-1.2l-0.4-0.6C128.3,39.5,127.3,40.1,126.3,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M131,37.6l0.4,0.6l-1.8,1.2l0.4,0.6c1-0.7,2-1.4,3-2.1l-0.4-0.6c0.6-0.4,1.1-0.9,1.7-1.3l-0.5-0.6 C132.9,36.2,132,36.9,131,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M136.8,32.9l-1.3,1.2l0.5,0.5l-1.7,1.4l0.5,0.6c0.9-0.8,1.8-1.6,2.7-2.4l-0.5-0.5 c0.5-0.5,1-1,1.5-1.5l-0.5-0.5C137.6,32,137.2,32.5,136.8,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M139.3,30l0.6,0.4c-0.5,0.5-0.9,1.1-1.4,1.7l0.5,0.5c0.4-0.4,0.8-0.9,1.2-1.4c0.4-0.5,0.7-1,1.1-1.5 l-0.6-0.4c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.2,1.1-1.9l-0.6-0.3C140.7,28.1,140,29.1,139.3,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M141.9,25.2l0.7,0.2l-0.4,1l-0.2,0.5l-0.3,0.5l0.6,0.3c0.3-0.5,0.5-1.2,0.7-1.7 c0.2-0.6,0.3-1.2,0.5-1.8l-0.7-0.2c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.4,0.5-2.1l-0.7-0.1C142.5,23,142.3,24.1,141.9,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.1,19.7l0.7,0.1c-0.1,0.7-0.2,1.4-0.4,2.1l0.7,0.1c0.2-1.2,0.4-2.4,0.6-3.6l-0.7-0.1 c0.1-0.7,0.1-1.4,0.2-2.2l-0.7,0C143.4,17.4,143.3,18.6,143.1,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.5,14.1l0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4-0.1,2.2l0.7,0c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0-2.7l-1.6-1.8 C143.5,12.6,143.5,13.4,143.5,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M103.5,40.7l-0.4,0.6c0.6,0.4,1.3,0.7,1.9,1.1l-0.3,0.6c-1.1-0.6-2.1-1.2-3.1-1.8l0.4-0.6 c-0.6-0.4-1.2-0.8-1.8-1.2l0.4-0.6C101.5,39.5,102.4,40.1,103.5,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M98.7,37.6l-0.4,0.6l1.8,1.2L99.7,40c-1-0.7-2-1.4-3-2.1l0.4-0.6c-0.6-0.4-1.1-0.9-1.7-1.3l0.5-0.6 C96.8,36.2,97.7,36.9,98.7,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M93,32.9l1.3,1.2l-0.5,0.5l1.7,1.4L95,36.6c-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.6-2.7-2.4l0.5-0.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1-1.5-1.5 l0.5-0.5C92.2,32,92.6,32.5,93,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M90.4,30l-0.6,0.4c0.5,0.5,0.9,1.1,1.4,1.7l-0.5,0.5c-0.4-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.2-1.4 c-0.4-0.5-0.7-1-1.1-1.5l0.6-0.4c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.2-1.1-1.9l0.6-0.3C89.1,28.1,89.7,29.1,90.4,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M87.8,25.2l-0.7,0.2l0.4,1l0.2,0.5l0.3,0.5l-0.6,0.3c-0.3-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.7 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.2-0.5-1.8l0.7-0.2c-0.2-0.7-0.3-1.4-0.5-2.1l0.7-0.1C87.2,23,87.5,24.1,87.8,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.6,19.7l-0.7,0.1c0.1,0.7,0.2,1.4,0.4,2.1l-0.7,0.1c-0.2-1.2-0.4-2.4-0.6-3.6l0.7-0.1 c-0.1-0.7-0.1-1.4-0.2-2.2l0.7,0C86.3,17.4,86.4,18.6,86.6,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.2,14.1l-0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4,0.1,2.2l-0.7,0c-0.1-0.9-0.1-1.8,0-2.7l1.6-1.8 C86.3,12.6,86.2,13.4,86.2,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#4057A3;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Madrid</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Arsenal vs Chelsea</strong> Tuesday 02 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/arsenal-vs-chelsea/954426/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong>Mikel Arteta has five wins from seven games </strong>against Chelsea as Arsenal boss, but this is his toughest test trying to rally his troops when the rest of the world seemingly believes the title has long gone.</p><h2>Lampard on nightmare run</h2><p></p><p><strong>Frank Lampard's return has been a disaster, </strong>losing all five games since taking over from Graham Potter to have them on their worst losing streak for 30 years - not exactly the form you want heading to the Emirates.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Lampard.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/adcc9021f6b28d9b2b0c27aaac9f6c95fa398761-thumb-1270x720-154327-thumb-1270x720-168565-thumb-1270x720-174652.600x340.jpg" width="1270" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Lampard's struggled just as Potter did </strong>to get any cohesion from this hugely expensive mish-mash of a squad, which has cost a fortune yet already lost 19 games this season - the most since 1988.</p><p><strong>The Blues won here 2-0 last season</strong> both it's been a complete role reversal since then between the teams, with 11 defeats in 26 league games since Thomas Tuchel left seeing them in 12<sup>th</sup> and only 10 points outside the relegation place. The end of the season can't come quick enough.</p><h2>Gunners can bag rare clean sheet</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388">Arsenal are 8/13 home favourites</a> against the struggling Blues, with <strong>Chelsea are 4/1 for an away win</strong> at the Emirates as big a price as they've been for some time.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388">It's 3/1 on the draw</a> if you feel that both of these won't have enough confidence to go on and win the game.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Only Southampton have fewer home clean sheets that Arsenal's three </strong>in the league this season, but they've only failed to score once so you fancy the hosts to score - with he visitors it's a different story.</p> </blockquote><p>Just three teams have scored fewer goals than Chelsea this season, who have bagged <strong>just once in their last seven games</strong> and I'm not sure even the derby atmosphere can solve that scoring crisis.</p><p>It's close in the markets, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388">4/5 on both teams to score</a> and Evens against it, which would be the play as <strong>Chelsea haven't been anywhere near good enough</strong> recently to suggest they could go to the Emirates and score.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Arsenal to beat Chelsea to nil</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/5</a></div><h2>Back Saka to sink Chelsea</h2><p></p><p><strong>You can't quite see Chelsea scoring,</strong> but surely they'll show a bit of fight and with their card count this season they're a good bet to see a few here.</p><p><strong>Kai Havertz</strong> is also set to return which should be good news for Chelsea, and for us if <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388">we back him for 2+ fouls</a> - which he's managed in five of his last nine.</p><p>The Gunners won't back down either so if we throw in just a couple of cards for the hosts that's <strong>a tasty little Bet Builder </strong>on what's sure to be a full-blooded encounter.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Havertz 2+ fouls, Chelsea over 2.5 cards & Arsenal over 1.5 cards</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/2</a></div><p>Unlike Chelsea, Arsenal have plenty of firepower with <strong>Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and especially Bukayo Saka</strong> - who has had a hand in 16 goals in 16 home league games this season.</p><blockquote> <p>He's scored nine and assisted seven - <strong>doing both in three different league games at the Emirates this season</strong>, and against this Chelsea side he could well repeat that achievement.</p> </blockquote><p class="fact" id="yui_3_5_0_1_1682873502753_480118"><strong>Saka is 5/6 in the goal or assist market</strong> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388">15/8 to score</a>, which I think he'll do here.</p><p class="fact">And I'd double him up with both <strong>Martinelli and Martin Odegaard</strong> to have just <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388">1+ shot on target at 8/13</a> - which he's managed in three of the last four including two goals.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Saka to score, Martinelli & Odegaard 1+ shot on target</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea/32294920?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or Bet Builders this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2260423FB">You must opt-in</a>. 