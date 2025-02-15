Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD25: Spurs can heap more misery on Amorim
It's not often we get a traditional 'big six' clash between two clubs sitting 13th and 14th in the table, but that's what we have this weekend. Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer is here to give his views on Spurs v Man United and the other nine Premier League clashes...
Tottenham can edge game of the weekend
Title chasers Gunners and Reds look set for victories
Surprise teams Forest and Bournemouth can also win
Citizens to be held to a draw against Magpies
Game of the Weekend
Tottenham v Manchester United - Sunday 16:30
It's a tough one to call. Man United had a good result in the FA Cup but I certainly wasn't impressed with them. Spurs were really weak against Aston Villa. Two teams who have been massively struggling for different reasons. Because Spurs have beaten them already this season, I'll go for a home win.
Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win
Remaining Fixtures
Brighton v Chelsea - Friday 20:00
Chelsea have been going through a sticky patch for a while. It's a really tough one to call. I'll go for a draw because I don't think either team will have enough to win it. I think it's probably evenly-matched. Jackson is out for a while I've heard so I'll go for a score-draw.
Alan's prediction: Score Draw
Leicester v Arsenal - Saturday 12:30
Arsenal will win despite not having too many options in forward positions. I still think they'll have too much. Leicester are struggling. They actually did alright against Man United in the FA Cup and were hard-done-by without VAR. I still think Arsenal will have too much for them so I'll say away win.
Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win
Aston Villa v Ipswich - Saturday 15:00
Aston Villa win. I was really impressed last weekend against Spurs. They looked good in forward positions, had options to bring people off and bring Marcus Rashford on. They'll have too much for Ipswich.
Aston Villa have sold Jhon Duran for big money and signed Asensio, Rashford and Malen so they're pretty strong in forward positions now and if you're going to push further up the table, that can be the difference - having strength and goals coming off the bench in the last 20-25 minutes of a game.
Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win
Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Saturday 15:00
Another tough one to call. Two good teams who are having good seasons. I think the way Forest play, they're very good on the counter-attack away from home and Fulham will attack them. It should suit them so I'll go for an away win.
Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win
Manchester City v Newcastle - Saturday 15:00
This is a tough one to call. I know Man City haven't been anywhere near as good as what we've seen in recent seasons but it'll be tough for Newcastle going to the Etihad. City have a couple of injuries and may still have one eye on the return leg against Real Madrid so I'll go for a draw.
Alan's prediction: Draw
Southampton v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00
Bournemouth away win. It's a South Coast derby so it will be tight but I just think Bournemouth will have too much quality for Southampton.
Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win
West Ham v Brentford - Saturday 15:00
West Ham have picked up a little bit. I'll go for a West Ham win because Graham Potter has them improved a little bit. West Ham win.
Alan's prediction: West Ham to Win
Crystal Palace v Everton - Saturday 17:30
Everton have massively improved under David Moyes. It was a great result against Liverpool. But I'll go with a home win because of all they put into the game and with the injuries that were picked up to the likes of Iliman Ndiaye.
Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win
Liverpool v Wolves - Sunday 14:00
Home win. I don't see Liverpool slipping up against Wolves. Wolves have picked up a little bit again but Liverpool will have too much for them, particularly at Anfield.
There's not much to worry about with Liverpool, they've had a couple of blips if you can call the result at Everton a blip. That was always going to be tough with it being the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. If anything, that may just give them the kick that they could do with. I wouldn't have any major concerns for Liverpool.
Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win
