Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD25: Spurs can heap more misery on Amorim

Tottenham can edge game of the weekend

Title chasers Gunners and Reds look set for victories

Surprise teams Forest and Bournemouth can also win

Citizens to be held to a draw against Magpies

Game of the Weekend

It's a tough one to call. Man United had a good result in the FA Cup but I certainly wasn't impressed with them. Spurs were really weak against Aston Villa. Two teams who have been massively struggling for different reasons. Because Spurs have beaten them already this season, I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Chelsea have been going through a sticky patch for a while. It's a really tough one to call. I'll go for a draw because I don't think either team will have enough to win it. I think it's probably evenly-matched. Jackson is out for a while I've heard so I'll go for a score-draw.

Alan's prediction: Score Draw

Arsenal will win despite not having too many options in forward positions. I still think they'll have too much. Leicester are struggling. They actually did alright against Man United in the FA Cup and were hard-done-by without VAR. I still think Arsenal will have too much for them so I'll say away win.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Aston Villa win. I was really impressed last weekend against Spurs. They looked good in forward positions, had options to bring people off and bring Marcus Rashford on. They'll have too much for Ipswich.

Aston Villa have sold Jhon Duran for big money and signed Asensio, Rashford and Malen so they're pretty strong in forward positions now and if you're going to push further up the table, that can be the difference - having strength and goals coming off the bench in the last 20-25 minutes of a game.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

Another tough one to call. Two good teams who are having good seasons. I think the way Forest play, they're very good on the counter-attack away from home and Fulham will attack them. It should suit them so I'll go for an away win.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

This is a tough one to call. I know Man City haven't been anywhere near as good as what we've seen in recent seasons but it'll be tough for Newcastle going to the Etihad. City have a couple of injuries and may still have one eye on the return leg against Real Madrid so I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Bournemouth away win. It's a South Coast derby so it will be tight but I just think Bournemouth will have too much quality for Southampton.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

West Ham have picked up a little bit. I'll go for a West Ham win because Graham Potter has them improved a little bit. West Ham win.

Alan's prediction: West Ham to Win

Everton have massively improved under David Moyes. It was a great result against Liverpool. But I'll go with a home win because of all they put into the game and with the injuries that were picked up to the likes of Iliman Ndiaye.

Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win

Home win. I don't see Liverpool slipping up against Wolves. Wolves have picked up a little bit again but Liverpool will have too much for them, particularly at Anfield.

There's not much to worry about with Liverpool, they've had a couple of blips if you can call the result at Everton a blip. That was always going to be tough with it being the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. If anything, that may just give them the kick that they could do with. I wouldn't have any major concerns for Liverpool.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

