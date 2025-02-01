Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD24: All square at the Emirates

Arsenal and Man City likely to cancel each other out

In the past, this game's had a little bit of needle and I think it'll have the same again because you've got two teams who will still want to believe that they can achieve something this season, City aren't challenging for the title anymore, they won't win the title, but Arsenal still believe they will and have been for a while. City have been the dominant force for years, and that's why there's been a bit of needle because success sort of brings that.

Lewis Skelly's ban has been overturned which is pleasing to see. It was it was a poor decision by the referee, which I understand because a ref can make poor decisions, but the reason why we've got VAR is to rectify that and God knows why the VAR didn't rectify that. It was bizarre to me, so the right thing in the end has happened, but it took a while to get there.

Omar Marmoush had a really good start last weekend against Chelsea, unlike Abdukodir Khusanov who had a really tough debut. Marmoush had a more promising debut, he was willing to run in behind, and was a threat in behind, I can see why Pep Guardiola has bought him here.

I can see both sides cancelling each other out and I can see this one being a score draw.

Alan's prediction: Score Draw

Remaining Fixtures

Forrest's got a right doing at Bournemouth last time out which was really unexpected, and Brighton will without doubt go and attack Forrest even though they're away from home, I think that will suit Forrest, so I'm going to go for them to bounce back with a home win.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

What a tough one to call, six months ago without hesitation, you'd go for a Liverpool win, now, it wouldn't be that much of a surprise if Bournemouth get a results, especially when you look at who they've beaten: Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle, Forrest. Now though, they're on to the next challenge in Liverpool, but this is the biggest and best challenge they will have because cos Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League. They've got so many options, if it's not working one way, they'll change it and bring a different set of forwards on. As well as Bournemouth are doing, I'm going to have to say a Liverpool win.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

This is a massive game. Leicester got a great result against Spurs, no one expected that, I certainly didn't. This is a tough one to pick, but because Everton are at home, I'm going go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Everton to Win

I think Southampton are one of the worst teams I've seen in a long time in the Premier League. Ipswich have also been really poor in so many games, but I would think in a head to head against Southampton, two really poor teams, the home side will edge it.

Alan's prediction: Ipswich to Win

I think with the form Newcastle are in, Isak's form, and a fully fit squad this will be a home win. I know Newcastle have slipped up a couple of times at home this season, but I would hope they wouldn't again, and I'm going to that one, so they better not slip up.

Their win against Southampton was a good way to bounce back they went 1-0 down as well early on, but there was no panic and they got turned it around. I would expect them to keep up that that form and win this game.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

I know I always like to go for a draw in terms of the local derbies, but I've not been impressed with Wolves. They had a bit of a bounce with the new manager coming in, but reality has hit home. Even after Villa's challenging game in the Champions League, I think they will have too much for Wolves.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

Brentford have a great record at home and they won't be fazed by who or what Spurs are and they'll have forward players to hurt Spurs.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

I think Palace are a better team away from home than they are at home. They'll sit and try and soak the pressure, which Man United don't like, particularly at home, and that's why I'll go for Palace win.

Alan's prediction: Crystal Palace to Win

I know what West Ham and Graham Potter are trying to do, the way they are trying to play, they got a good result at Villa. Chelsea don't seem to be fully firing and I think with this one being a London derby I can see it being a score draw.

Alan's prediction: Score Draw

