Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD23: Points shared at the Etihad

Game of the Weekend

I think that Chelsea are in a much better position in the league than Man City, certainly in what they're doing this season. Confidence-wise I think City will still be reeling from what happened to them in the Champions League.

I look at both defences, particularly City's, and see how weak they are to get through and play through. That should suit a Chelsea team who also can score goals, I know Nicolas Jackson is hit and miss, but he's still got a few goals - I would think he'll cause problems as well.

Chelsea's main man to be the standout at the Etihad

I think Cole Palmer will play a big role, he's going back to his old club wanting to rub some salt into the wounds and he will be extra motivated.

Cole Palmer has impressed me the most of any Chelsea player this season - they're not the same team without him. He's without a doubt their main man, as he was last season and he's showing why again this season.

Some of the things he does with the ball is outrageous - he makes everything look ridiculously easy and calm, which of course it is not.

That's his character, that's what is the most impressive thing about him.

My Man City x Chelsea combined XI:



Ederson

Reece James

Ruben Dias

Trevoh Chalobah

Marc Cucurella

Moises Caicedo

Kevin De Bruyne

Noni Madueke

Cole Palmer

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

My prediciton

Both teams have their problems, with Chelsea having injuries in midfield and City with their issues which have been discussed, which means that the game this weekend could be a 3-3.

I think that there will definitely be goals in the game, and I would go for a score-draw myself. Both teams are desperate to pick up confidence and win, so I'm going to predict a score-draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Remaining Fixtures

This could be one of the games of the weekend. Two clubs that are flying high and getting all the praises they deserve this season. I was hugely impressed with Bournemouth last weekend.

But I look at Forest, particularly away from home and particularly the way they play: how good they are in terms of the counterattack. I'm going to go for a Forest win, and that's a big call after what happened last week with the confidence Bournemouth carried from last week after beating Newcastle.

But I just think with Forest away from home their play and the way they do it, I'm going to go for a Forest win.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

Last week was a huge result, David Moyes got his first win, really impressive particularly in the first half when they battered Spurs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was much better last weekend, their back four was there for the taking. He seemed to enjoy it, and he looked like a different player last week, but the key now is can he keep it going?

Brighton got a great result at Man United, but I'd have to fancy Brighton at home. I think they'll have too much for Everton.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

Only one, only one winner. Ipswich got battered by Man City last weekend, and going to Anfield, I would imagine everyone will be saying the same thing other than the odd Ipswich supporter.

If they can keep the score down and get out of there quickly then, yeah, a tough weekend for them. I can only see a Liverpool win.

Ipswich will try but it will be very difficult with the firepower that Liverpool have. The impressive thing with Liverpool is even though they're not playing well they're still winning games and getting results.

Particularly with the game being at Anfield, Ipswich will try to sit in and contain them. I just think with the players that Liverpool have they'll have too much for them and It'll be a matter of how many they score.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Newcastle got well and truly mauled last week off Bournemouth, who were much the better team.

Bournemouth are the best team I've seen come to St. James's Park this season, both tactically and physically I thought they were absolutely outstanding and deserved to beat Newcastle.

But, if you want a game to bounce back then Southampton is a team you'd want to play. They've got just six points. They're on course for one of if not the worst ever Premier League seasons. It'll be tough but I would fancy Newcastle to bounce back and take all the points.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

I can only really see this going on way, with what's going on at Arsenal and their result midweek, I know they were disappointed last weekend, but I think they will have too much here. I think Wolves have a bit of a kick with their new manager, but has it worn off now? I'm going for an Arsenal win.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

This is a tough one, London derby, I'm going to go for a draw. You know what it feels like when you're coming up against each other in a local derby. It's a tough one to call and they're two teas that are tough to separate so I can see this being a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Leicester have been really poor. I heard the chants before and after the game last weekend, and I know Spurs are in a pickle at the minute.

You would think after winning on Thursday night and then going again on Sunday, Spurs will have too much for them. If they don't then you can just feel the ramifications of what the crowd and everyone else will be saying and feeling. I'm not convinced but I'll go for a Spurs win.

It's a must-win game at home against Leicester. If they don't, you just know what will happen, so it's a must win for Spurs.

Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win

It wouldn't surprise me at all for Jhon Duran to score a hat-trick the way things work out in football. I think Villa will win, they'll have too much particularly with them being at home. Villa win, three points for them.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

I'm not convinced with Man United, I know they've won in the week, and they might be slightly better away from home... but I'm going to go for a Fulham win.

We know the way Fulham play. United are better when they can sit and hit you on the counterattack.

They may be able to do that more away from home, than they can at Old Trafford, because of who and what they are they have to attack there.

I think Marco Silva has got his team in a good position this season and the belief that they'll have... he'll have them tuned in and they'll have too much for Man United.

Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win

