Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD22: Gunners to lose ground on Reds

Newcastle can make it 10 wins on the spin

Arsenal may drop points at home to Villa in Saturday TV clash

Liverpool should have too much for Brentford

Draws for Spurs and United but City and Chelsea should win

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Game of the Weekend

Arsenal were much better against Spurs, that being said they still missed chances and I'm still not convinced that they're in a good place up top and I won't be until they get a top class forward in there. This will be a tougher test for them, and I'm going to say this one will be a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Remaining Fixtures

This one has got the potential to be a banana skin because you've got to admire Bournemouth this season with the way they're going. They've got some really good players and particularly really good players in in forward positions. Newcastle are at home and with the form they're in, I'm going to have to go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

Brentford drew with City, coming back and scoring two late goals and getting the draw, and they could have, perhaps should have nicked with a chance they had, so they're a tough side to beat at home. Liverpool came up against a solid defence against Forrest, and a really good inform goalkeeper, drawing another game away from home. In this one though I think Liverpool will have too much for Brentford. I know they've got a Champions League game on Tuesday, but they can't afford to think about that.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Ruud van Nistelrooy has gone in there and he's finding it tough, they had another defeat at home last time out. I think Fulham are having a really decent season, and I think they will have too much for Leicester in this one and it will be another home defeat for the Foxes.

Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win

Graham Potter's gone in there at West Ham and he got his first home win which he'll have been pleased to get early on. Crystal Palace are also going well, they beat Leicester away from home, which was really good but I think West Ham may just edge this one.

Alan's prediction: West Ham to Win

This is a big game for both clubs. Everton are at home and they have to improve again. They can't have another home defeat. On the flip side of that, with Tottenham, they are on a dreadful run of form and I'm not convinced with them at all. I know they've got injuries with the centre backs and the goalkeeper, but Postecoglou came out after their last game and said the first half performance was not acceptable, which was a big surprise because going into a local derby against your biggest rivals and not being ready for it and up for it was somewhat surprising. I think both teams might take a point here.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I'm not sure Man United can afford to sit deep against Brighton at home. Brighton are a good team, albeit they've not had the results like they did early on, but I think they'll go and get a draw there. I think they'll have enough to get something out of the game, because I'm not convinced United's system will work against Brighton.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I can't see anything but a Forest home win. I think Southampton know they're down, with the number of points they have, they are on track to have maybe have the lowest ever number of points.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

Man City come into this one on the back of another poor result. They looked absolutely knackered in the last 10 or 15 minutes of that Brentford game. I looked at some of the players and they were dead on their feet, which is surprising really. Having said that, I still think they will have enough to beat Ipswich. Liam Delap will go into this game and fancy his chances. The atmosphere down there will be brilliant, so everyone will be up for it, including him of course, coming up against his former team. But I think it will be a though ask and I can see City taking all three points.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

The 3-0 scoreline perhaps didn't give Wolves enough credit last time out against Newcastle because they missed some really good chances, and obviously that is going to be an issue for them. I think Chelsea will get back to winning ways in this one, and they need to.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

Now read more content from Alan Shearer here.