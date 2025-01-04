Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD20: Easy Reds win to leave United in a rut

Newcastle can maintain winning streat at Spurs

Saturday wins for City and Arsenal but Chelsea may draw

Liverpool should record comfortable win over United

Surprise package Forest are serious top four contenders

Game of the Weekend

Newcastle went to Old Trafford and for 30 minutes made Man United look like a youth team, they were really that poor. I can't see United improving that much to get anything from this game and I'd be amazed if they did.

I know it's a huge fixture and it's produced some great games over the years, but I can only see one winner in this game and it's Liverpool.

If United are as poor as they were in the opening half an hour against Newcastle, then you would be really worried for this one as a fan. They would have to improve massively, with the number of chances Liverpool create you would really fear for Man United in this one.

Having said that, they sat deep and defended against Man City last month, winning that game by trying to hit them on the break. That's the way they'll try to play this game, but this Liverpool team I think are different gravy this season, so I wouldn't imagine that will be too much of a problem for them.

I can't see any other outcome than a Liverpool victory and scoring a few goals in the process.

Alan's prediction: Man United to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Newcastle had a great December - they looked really impressive and had a huge week when they played Leicester, Brentford and Ipswich. They came through that and then they played Man Utd; so, they've had a really good time.

They've looked back to their very best, sorting the midfield out and Sandro Tonali is looking like a really talented player in there. Eddie Howe is playing him more as a six and they've got their energy back.

Fabian Schar is going to be suspended on Saturday, so someone will have to come in and replace him.

I think with the form that Newcastle are in, and with Spurs' high line vulnerable to the pace from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. With the form of Isak in particular, I'm going to go for a Newcastle win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

I think that it will be a home win for Aston Villa in this game. Leicester have struggled - they put up a good fight against Man City and should have got more out of the game, creating so many chances but ultimately came away with nothing.

I think Villa will have too much for the Foxes.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

This will be a tough one for Everton - Bournemouth are in a really good position and have had a wonderful season so far. Everyone can be really pleased with their first half of the campaign; so I'm going to go for a home win.

I think Everton will struggle down on the south coast. Bournemouth will always make it very difficult for you, so I fancy them to nick that one.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

Chelsea drew at Everton and then lost two in a row after Christmas, so this game would have looked easier for them a month ago when I would have backed Chelsea without a doubt.

They've had one or two struggles of late, so I'm going to go for a score-draw in this game. Palace in forward positions might cause one or two problems for Enzo Maresca's side.

Alan's prediction: Score Draw

I think it's still too early to say that Man City are back to their best. I still think that they had issues against Leicester, but having said that they won the game and that is what matters.

I'm still not convinced by West Ham and I do think that Man City will win this game, particularly with it being at home.

Alan's prediction: Man City to Win

Brentford aren't great away from home, albeit they got a decent point at Brighton. Southampton haven't really picked up their form since Ivan Juric came in and with the forwards that Brentford have, they will cause Southampton some big problems.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

This is a tough game to call. I think that Arsenal went to Brentford and put in a really good performance and got the result they were looking for.

I think that Brighton will come out and play against Arsenal and that should suit the Gunners, so I'm going to go for an away win for Arsenal.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Ipswich are putting up a good fight right now and look the likeliest out of the three promoted teams to stay in the Premier League. They got a great result against Chelsea - I didn't see that coming at all, but I don't think that they'll get anything out of Fulham.

Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win

Forest are now up to third in the table, and it's been a remarkable season. I think that they will sit deep and try to draw Wolves onto them.

The way they play, with the individuals they have, I'm going to go for a Forest win.

You have to take them as serious top four contenders now. They're sitting in third at this point in the season, which means you have to take them seriously.

I guess that if they were to get any European place, it would be a major success for them, but if they were to get into the top four - wow! That would be unbelievable, especially with some people having tipped them for relegation at the start of the season.

They're flying, and their recruitment has been superb, particularly defensively. They've got some really good defenders, who enjoy defending and that's why they can play the way they do and sit.

With the pace that they have in midfield, and up front with the two wingers combining with Chris Wood in the form of his life, his finish at Everton was unbelievable and I don't see Forest stopping any time soon either.

They're looking comfortable in what they're doing, but it would still be a remarkable achievement to get them anywhere in Europe, let alone top four.

They're having a great time, the fans are enjoying it and rightly so. Long may it continue and we can expect to see them heaping more misery on teams between now and the end of the season.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to Win

