Alan Shearer Exclusive: Curtis Jones, Rasmus Hojlund, Enzo Fernandez and Arsenal's ill-discipline

Curtis Jones can't be ignored by Tuchel if he plays like he did vs Chelsea

Curtis Jones was sensational in Liverpool's game with Chelsea, and the real standout player. He should absolutely be considered for Thomas Tuchel's England if he continues the form we saw last Sunday.

When you consider he hasn't been a regular in that Liverpool team and it was Liverpool's first real test of the season, which we said that if they could get through it, then people will start taking them seriously in terms of them really challenging for the title, then Curtis' performance was even more special.

Liverpool v Chelsea was a wonderful game of football, which both teams contributed to; Chelsea more than played their part in the game, but there's no doubt that the standout performer was Curtis Jones and if he can stay in the team and perform like that, then he can't be ignored by Thomas Tuchel in the future.

Trent showing defensive improvement under Slot

The game at Anfield saw some key battles out wide, and Trent Alexander-Arnold had a job to do on Jadon Sancho.

We didn't see him too often in his favoured forward positions because he had a job to do defensively and I thought he did it well, and with Sancho being hooked at half-time, that tells you about the job Trent did.

Sancho didn't get any change out of him at all, and it was a good defensive display from him, and we are starting to see some real improvement on that side of his game under Arne Slot.

Van Dijk could stay at Liverpool for another three years

Virgil Van Dijk has said he is talking to Liverpool, but we all know that will have been happening anyway.

He will perhaps want a longer deal, as the others may do, but because of his and Mo Salah's age, Liverpool may be a bit reluctant to give them a long-term contract.

I wouldn't take too much from Van Dijk's comments though, it's fine that they're talking but I'd fully expect that.

Virgil Van Dijk still has so much to offer Liverpool, for the next two to three years, and he was excellent once again against Chelsea.

Hojlund needs support but Brentford performance one of his best

Rasmus Hojlund netted the winner for Manchester United last week and it was a great finish. I am pleased for him because it's been unfair and tough on Rasmus since he joined the club.

He's been asked to play a role and in a team that has been nowhere near ready to facilitate him. He's young, and in an ideal situation, he'd have been put in and taken out again to ease the burden. That would've been a better situation and scenario for him and the club.

They bought him for big money, which isn't his fault, but he wasn't ready and perhaps still isn't ready to lead the line every week.

They've needed another main centre-forward who he could have alternated with throughout the course of the past couple of seasons. We would have seen an improvement if he'd been used like that, albeit maybe a slower progression, but without the pressure.

Having said that, I've always said there's something in there. There's a talented, good player in there and I think his performance against Brentford was one of his best.

It was a really strong performance from the front three of Hojlund, Rashford and Garnacho. We've not said that too many times, if at all this season.

It was a game of two halves. I thought Man United were poor in the first half but offered a lot more in the second. They probably deserved to win the game and what United must do now, is kick on and produce that on a regular basis.

Romeo Lavia stepped up in Enzo's absence

Romeo Lavia made only his second Premier League start for Chelsea and you can see there's a lot of potential there. Remember, Liverpool were also in for him when he was leaving Southampton and that shows you the talent that he has, but because of injuries he hasn't played a bigger part at Chelsea.

He's a really good player and will continue to be if they can get him out on the pitch on a regular basis. For the manager to leave Enzo Fernandez out, it shows his worth.

Chelsea's midfield was strong against Liverpool, they went head-to-head with them and gave a good account of themselves. I know that the result didn't go for them, but I wouldn't be too disappointed as a Chelsea fan with that result.

I saw a lot of good things there.

Chelsea model means it's not really a surprise to see Enzo dropped

Only time will tell if they are more balanced without Enzo in the team, but judging by that performance from Lavia and Caicedo, they proved they can do it without him, which allows Cole Palmer to play centrally higher up with wingers outside.

It was a really strong performance going up against talented players in that Liverpool team at Anfield - they gave a good account of themselves.

Chelsea's problem is that they have 10,000 players in the dressing room! They've got a full team away from the first team, but that's their model; they sign big players, give them huge contracts and I'm not a lover of it, but that's their model.

We'll see if it's going to work in the next three years.

They've paid a lot of money for Enzo, a World Cup winner, but what goes on at Chelsea doesn't surprise me anymore. Enzo is on a long contract, but they've done the same with similar players who aren't even in the squad, let alone in the first team.

Arsenal discipline issue must stop before they fall out of title race

So far this season, Arsenal have had three Premier League matches where they have been shown a red card, and with nine points available, they've only taken two points.

Whether you agree with the red card decisions or not, that must change.

You can't continue to play over an hour in games with 10 men. Even in this week's Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk, with Ben White's yellow card in the first half, they took him off at half-time out of fear he could be sent off.

It could be a combination of pressure and being too pumped up for games which is causing players to be sent off. I like that they've got a bit of a bite about them, they don't like being beaten and when it doesn't go their way they come together - that's a good trait to have.

But you've got to be disciplined in what you're doing, and they were told when the referees went around the clubs before a ball was kicked this season to explain the rules, and what they will be clamping down on.

It hasn't happened to all the other teams, so it must be an issue of ill-discipline at Arsenal.

Going forwards, that must change otherwise they will be out of the title race before they know it.

Rangers six-point gap to Celtic and Aberdeen puts them out of title contention

Rangers could well be out of the title race in Scotland now they are six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen. That's a big gap at any stage of the season in that league.

We know that most of the time in Scotland, it's Rangers vs Celtic, and whoever wins, it's unacceptable for the other. But for Rangers to be that far behind after eight games means I would say they are out of the title race.

The difference this season is you've got two teams going at it in both Celtic and Aberdeen, not just the usual one rival.

Aberdeen are looking the real deal themselves, coming back from 2-0 down and nearly winning it against Celtic last weekend, so it looks a mountain to climb already for Rangers.

Arsenal v Liverpool to have huge bearing on title race

We have a huge game on Sunday at the Emirates, and If Liverpool were to win and increase their gap to seven points over Arsenal, that would be huge after nine games.

Arsenal are at home though and they need to bounce back in the league after last week's defeat. They did just that in the Champions League with a win, and while it wasn't a great performance, it felt like the result really mattered.

They perhaps may have another injury now too with Riccardo Califiori going off injured, but they are at home so it'll be a great atmosphere and that will benefit Mikel Arteta's side.

It's going to be a fantastic game with so much riding on it already early in the season.

Saliba, Saka and Odegaard would be three huge misses

Willam Saliba will be a big miss, there's no doubt about it and if they're going into the game without him, and potentially Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard too, you'd have to think goodness me, that's a big ask without three of their biggest hitters going into such a huge game.

We know Arsenal turn up for big games though and I'm pretty sure they'll do it again, but it's already got the makings of a classic.

Arsenal will have to utilise their big squad

When you look at Arsenal's injures, this is what you go out and spend big money on a squad for.

Whether it's red cards or injures, it is part of the game to lose your big hitters occasionally, that's why you have big squads because there's times in the season that they've got to come in and fill big spaces.

Arsenal put things right in the Champions League

I was on commentary in the Champions League on Tuesday, and it was a good atmosphere at the Emirates.

When Arsenal didn't score in the first 15 minutes, they kept being patient, the fans were patient, and it was massively important to get that result because they needed to bounce back.

When you have a tough result at the weekend, you're desperate to get a game three days later because you need to rectify things, which Arsenal ultimately did.

The result worked for them, but the performance was very sloppy, and they were poor in front of goal. In the grand scheme of things though, they've played three games in the Champions League, won two, drawn one, and haven't conceded a goal and that's a great start.

Now it goes back to league football, where they can't afford another defeat.

Don't be surprised if Liverpool pass Arsenal test at Emirates

We said last week that Liverpool will face a huge test in Chelsea and they're about to face an even bigger test in Arsenal, away from home, which makes it even more difficult.

However, whatever tests they've had already this season they've passed, and don't be surprised if they pass this one too.

I'd be shocked if Curtis Jones wasn't the first name on the team sheet. It would be difficult to understand if you put in the performance like he did last week, get man of the match and the winner, to be then left out the following week. I'd be amazed if he wasn't in the XI.

Liverpool forwards could win this, but draw predicted on Sunday

When it comes down to the result, it depends on who will be missing for Arsenal defensively. If they're going to be missing Califiori as well as Saliba, then I'd be fascinated to see how they show up because Liverpool are strong going forward and that's where it'll be won and lost.

I'm going to sit on the fence here though and say it'll be a score draw in a fantastic game at the Emirates.

