Sunday Sports Multiple: A Leicester win the headline in a 9/2 weekend multiple

Bet 1: Back Leicester to beat Leeds at 4/5

The absence of Jamie Vardy may give Leeds some optimism as they head to the King Power Stadium on Sunday but they aren't in the best shape to take advantage.

Without Vardy, Leicester certainly struggled for cutting edge in their midweek draw against Everton, but that point extended their unbeaten run to seven and in a wide-open season, they have realistic hopes of a top three finish.

Whether Marcelo Bielsa's intensive methods are taking their toll on Leeds remains a debatable issue, but they have looked below par in recent games, particularly on the road, where they've conceded twelve in their last four. I think they will struggle against a Leicester side that will keep things tight and aim to play on the counter, and the Foxes look solid value for the win here.

Bet 2: Back Wellington Firebirds to beat Central Stags at 8/11

The best two teams in this year's Super Smash T20 go head-to-head on Sunday in what could be a dress rehearsal for next month's final.

Wellington top the table going into this game, with seven wins from eight and look nailed on to head straight for the final, but Central Stags still have a bit of work to do as they fight Canterbury Kings and Northern Knights for the other two places.

The Stags will need to put a poor performance behind them, having conceded a big total against bottom of the league Auckland Aces last time, and they were also well beaten by the Firebirds earlier in the tournament, so I will side with Wellington here.

Bet 3: Back Newcastle to beat London Irish at 4/5

London Irish showed plenty of resilience to snatch a draw against Harlequins in their last game but they will need all of that fighting spirit and more on Sunday when they entertain the Gallagher Premiership's in-form side.

The second-placed Falcons are on a remarkable run, which was extended by a 22-10 win over Gloucester in their last Premiership game. That result gave them a 19-1 win-loss record in their last 20 league games, and their powerful defence has given away 20 points or more only once in their last six.

The Exiles also have a solid defence, and they have arguably been unlucky in not having more points on the board, but even so, they haven't been up to Newcastle's level this season so far. The Falcons have won the last three renewals of this fixture and I'm banking on them making it four this weekend.

Total Odds for this multiple: 9/2. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



