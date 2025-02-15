English Premier League

Crystal Palace v Everton Premier League Tips: Back Everton double chance at [17/20]

Odds Compiler Mark Stinchcombe
Stinch is back to preview Crystal Palace v Everton in the Premier League

Football tipster and odds compiler Mark Stinchcombe is back to preview Crystal Palace v Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening...

Betfair Football Superboost

Back Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak to each have one or more shots on target when Manchester City host Newcastle on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 4/71.57.

The star strikers have registered 18 shots on target combined in their last five Premier League games. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Haaland & Isak to each have one or more shots on target

SBK1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now

Crystal Palace v Everton
Saturday February 15, 17:30
Live on SkySports

Ismaila Sarr Impact

It's been a tale of two halves for both of these sides this season. Crystal Palace began the season with no wins and three draws in their first six games following the €60M sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, to leave themselves 18th and in the relegation zone. Despite only starting 14 matches and making five substitute appearances last season, Olise scored 10 goals and registered six assists as he arguably became the most important part of the team playing off the right-hand side. Then came the introduction of Ismaila Sarr as a starter as Olise's replacement on the 5th October and Palace haven't looked back. They've collected the joint seventh most points across 18 games since then (W7 D6 L5), the same amount as Manchester City and only three fewer than Chelsea. And with seven goal involvements made up of four goals and three assists, only Jean-Philippe Mateta has more, proving Sarr's worth to this Crystal Palace team. Sarr's previous two campaigns in the Premier League at Watford only saw him hit five goals in both seasons so he looks well on the way to surpassing that.

Moyes' Magic

When David Moyes was appointed Everton manager again on the 11th January, they were sixteenth in the league, just one point clear of the relegation zone, having only won three of 19 games all season. They had the lowest expected goals for with 18.33 (0.96 per-game), the second lowest shots-on-target with 63 (3.32 per-game) and had only scored 15 goals (0.79 per-game - their lowest average in 13 seasons). Fast forward a month and all looks a lot rosier now.

They have won three of Moyes' five league games - the same amount as Sean Dyche won in 19 - to take them to 10 points clear of the relegation zone. They've created 8.69 xG (1.74 per-game), had 20 shots-on-target (4.0 per-game) and scored 10 goals (2.0 per-game). They've collected the third most points and the second most expected points in the league since he arrived to prove it's no fluke (albeit having played a game more than everyone else except Liverpool).

Odds-on Palace?

Looking at the match odds here they look a little skewed in the home sides favour. Crystal Palace are 4/51.80 yet looking at the season as a whole, they've only won seven of 24 games (29%) and Everton have only lost nine of 24 games (38%). It doesn't feel like Palace should have a 56% chance of winning as the odds suggest. Add in that Everton are unbeaten in the previous eight meetings with Crystal Palace and it really seems like the away side are being underestimated. Under 2.5 goals is 8/131.61 suggesting a tight game, yet Palace are still odds on. Backing Everton to avoid defeat looks the way to go at 17/201.85. Across both team's matches combined, this bet would have won in 32 of 48 games this season - a healthy strike rate of 67%.

Recommended Bet

Back 1pt Everton and Draw Double Chance

SBK17/20

Now read Mark's tips for the Saturday 3pm KOs

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 12.0pts
Returned: 10.39pts
P/L: -1.61pts

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Mark Stinchcombe

Mark Stinchcombe has a wealth of betting experience and worked for over 10 years as a trader for bookmakers

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL Cup

Grimsby v Man Utd Tips: Back Fernandes to fire in 9/2 bet builder

  • Max Liu
Grimsby v Man Utd preview
EFL Cup

Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Easy for Everton and fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday

  • Paul Higham
The Carabao Cup trophy ahead of Wednesday's second round
Bet of the Day

Club Brugge v Rangers: Back the stats in 7/2 Bet Builder in Belgium

  • Paul Higham
Betfair banner for Wednesday's best football bet of the day

Upcoming Premier League Fixtures

Chelsea vs Fulham
View predictions

Man Utd vs Burnley
View predictions

Sunderland vs Brentford
View predictions

Tottenham vs Bournemouth
View predictions

Wolves vs Everton
View predictions

Leeds vs Newcastle
View predictions

Brighton vs Man City
View predictions

Nottm Forest vs West Ham
View predictions

Liverpool vs Arsenal
View predictions

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Easy for Everton and fast start for Seagulls on Wednesday

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Kairat v Celtic: Nervy Bhoys to be involved in a tight tussle

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Odds: Liverpool 6/4 for title after dramatic win at Newcastle

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle v Liverpool Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday 2 Preview

  • Mike Norman