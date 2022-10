Bruno Lage departs from Wolves having made very little impact on the Premier League. Lage was supposed to bring greater attacking football to the club, and although he did shift the defensive line higher, he never could turn the Nuno Espirito Santo model into something more exciting.

He leaves Wolves in the same position in which he found them. But the club's unusual links with agent Jorge Mendes mean they have the potential to go much higher.

Matheus Nunes and Goncalo Guedes, signed for £70 million in the summer, shows the ambition of the club's owners, as does the first name on their shortlist.

When Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager Ruben Amorim became a surprise outsider for the job. That is the level the Sporting manager may feel he is at after his huge success in Portugal, where he won the club's first league title in 19 years in 2020/21 following a record 32-match unbeaten run. Since then, Amorim has performed well in the Champions League, too.

It would reportedly cost Wolves around £20 million to secure Amorim, which presents a further stumbling block, although should the Sporting manager be interested then he looks like the ideal replacement. Being Portuguese definitely helps, as does his consistent use of a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 at Sporting, who play relatively slow and defensive football.

He deploys a low block, with less pressing than is standard in Europe, and seeks to attack quickly. This not only aligns with Wolves under Lage, but also suggests he will be able to adapt easily to the step down from title contenders in Portugal to mid-table in England.

In their title-winning season Sporting won 11 matches by a single goal and conceded only 20 in 34 matches. This low-risk and low-scoring football is something Wolves fans - and players - know all too well. Amorim, then, would be a natural upgrade on what has gone before, but with his stock so high, is Wolves really the right level for his crucial next step? He ought to be aiming higher.

Unsurprisingly, Mendes is expected to have an influence over the recruitment process, which explains why one of his clients - the Sevilla manager Lopetegui - is the current second favourite. But Lopetegui is an entirely different style of manager to Amorim, preferring a stylish possession game and a 4-3-3 system.

Still, it is easy to see why he would be attractive to Wolves. Lopetegui has taken Sevilla to three consecutive top four finishes and won the Europa League in 2020, rebuilding his reputation after his disastrous few months at Real Madrid that followed his unceremonious dismissal by Spain.

Lopetegui very nearly joined Wolves in 2016 before accepting the Spain job, so we know he can be persuaded in theory. Plus he may be looking for an out: Sevilla are 17th in La Liga, starting the season very poorly. The timing seems right for a new project and with Wolves' resources, an exciting tactician like Lopetegui could jolt Wolves out of their dull, defensive rut.

Former Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins doesn't currently have a job and, with links to Mendes, is hoping to find work in the Premier League. That makes him a strong contender should Wolves fail to land Amorim, especially given he still has credit in the bank for that famous Europa League victory over Arsenal in 2020.

A 2-1 win at the Emirates saw Olympiacos progress to the final 16 near the start of a successful journey for Martins; his team won three consecutive titles and, but for a defeat in his final game in charge of the club, they would have been 'invincibles' in 2021/22. Before his time in Greece, Martins managed to take Portuguese clubs Maritimo, Rio Ave, and Vitoria Guimaraes into the Europa League.

He has excellent pedigree, then, and deserves a chance at a club of Wolves's stature. As the cheaper option, he is a good bet to land the job.

Wolves should be capable of hiring one of their top three candidates, but if not then the most likely option is Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou 13.012/1, although he may not want to move now. His reputation is still growing, and to jump ship for Wolves may be too early.

Sean Dyche 11.010/1 is the fire fighter option that would only be appealing were Wolves in serious danger of going down, while Andre Villas-Boas 10.09/1 and Sergio Conceicao 11.010/1 are unrealistic options.

The former did well at Marseille but has generally fared much better outside England, suggesting he won't be interested. There is no good reason why the current Porto manager Conceicao would abandon a successful project.