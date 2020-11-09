Wednesday International Tips: Don't expect goals when Dutch face Spain

Kosovo have slumped

Albania 2.47/5 v Kosovo 3.185/40; The Draw 2.962/1

Wednesday 11 November, 15:00

Kosovo have been hyped up as one of the most improved nations in international football, but their form over the past twelve months has been really poor.

Since November 2019, they have failed to win a match in eight games (D2 L6). Albania are erratic, but with home advantage, should extend Kosovo's winless run. You can back Albania at 1.738/11 in the Draw No Bet market.

Goals always reliable with Croatia

Turkey 3.185/40 v Croatia 2.35/4; The Draw 3.211/5

Wednesday 11 November, 17:45

Perhaps the most reliable bet in international football is backing both teams to score when Croatia are in action. It's landed in each of their last eight games and going further back, has been successful in 16 of their last 18 outings.

With Turkey at home, it seems unlikely that the leaky Croatians will keep a clean sheet. Both teams to score is big under the circumstances at 1.910/11. Combine both teams to score with a Croatia win in a Same Game Multi on the Sportsbook and you can get odds of 5.04/1.

Draw between Scandic neighbours

Denmark 2.466/4 v Sweden 3.211/5; The Draw 3.185/40

Wednesday 11 November, 18:30

Sweden have lost four of their last five games (W1), but that's mainly down to their very difficult Nations League group. They have been drawn alongside the World Cup holders France, the runners-up Croatia and the European Championship and Nations League holders Portugal.

Denmark have won each of their last three games without conceding, but Sweden are able to put up more resistance than their recent record suggests, after a strong Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. Back the draw in this Scandinavian derby at 3.185/40.

Belgium have long unbeaten run at home

Belgium 1.75/7 v Switzerland 5.85/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 11 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Switzerland pulled off a shock 5-2 win against Belgium when the sides last met in the Nations League in 2018, but on that occasion it was they who had the home advantage.

Belgium are unbeaten since 2016 at home (P22 W17 D5). With Switzerland currently without a win in five (D2 L3), the price of 1.75/7 for a Belgian win looks like decent value.

Two giants struggling for goals

Netherlands 2.9215/8 v Spain 2.68/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 11 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

It's not been a great start for Frank de Boer's reign as Holland's manager. He's yet to win a game (P3 D2 L1) and his side have only scored one goal in that run.

Spain also only scored one goal in their three fixtures during the last international break (W1 D1 L1). Since Luis Enrique returned as Spain's manager a year ago, four of their five games have seen less than tree goals. With the Netherlands also struggling to score, under 2.5 goals could land at 1.910/11.

Tight game involving Pole-stars

Poland 2.3611/8 v Ukraine 3.185/40; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 11 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

After three straight losses, Ukraine got back on track with a 1-0 home win against Spain in their last match. Under Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine have developed into one of the better teams in Europe and having got back on track against Spain, should be competitive in this match.

They'll have to be, as Poland are strong at home. Unbeaten in eight on home soil (W6 D2), Poland have kept clean sheets in six of those games. This is likely to be close and the draw at 3.55/2 should at least provide a platform for trading.

Wednesday International Acca

There are a number of short-priced favourites on Wednesday that you can combine for a solid accumulator. Back Norway to beat Israel, Bulgaria to come out on top against Gibraltar, Italy to defeat Estonia, Portugal to win against Andorra and a France victory against Finland, for combined odds of 2.1211/10.