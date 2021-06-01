Wednesday International Friendly Tips: German defence far from secure

Belarus can extend unbeaten spell at home

Belarus 2.021/1 v Azerbaijan 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 2 June, 17:00

Belarus are on a run of good home results. Unbeaten in their last four home games (W3 D1), it's no surprise to see them as favourites here.

Azerbaijan have only won one of their last 14 outings (D4 L9). Some of their recent defeats have been fairly narrow ones to the likes of Portugal and Turkey, so it makes sense to simply back the home win at 2.021/1.

Bosnia on a poor run

Bosnia 1.875/6 v Montenegro 5.39/2; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 2 June, 17:00

It's not often that you find odds-on favourites, who are without a win in eleven games, as is the case with Bosnia (D5 L6). The quality of the opposition in these games has largely been good, though they have lost to Iran and drawn with Costa Rica - both at home - during this sequence.

Montenegro come into this fixture in positive form, losing only two of their last twelve (W7 D3), albeit against largely limited opposition. The contrast in form is enough to believe that both teams to score is a little big at 2.186/5.

Luxembourg keep improving

Norway 1.454/9 v Luxembourg 6.611/2; The Draw 5.14/1

Wednesday 2 June, 18:00

Luxembourg are an example of a side that have been improved by their involvement in the Nations League. In the inaugural competition they won promotion from League D and in the 2020-21 tournament, have just finished second in their League C group.

In their last two matches, they beat Republic of Ireland 1-0 and then took the lead against Portugal, before losing 3-1. There's no reason to think that Luxembourg shouldn't score against Norway, even if they are likely to be outgunned. A Norway win and both teams to score is 2.8815/8.

Georgia can grab goal

Romania 1.715/7 v Georgia 6.25/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Wednesday 2 June, 19:45

Though Romania are rightful favourites here, it seems likely that Georgia can keep it competitive. In their last match they drew 1-1 away against Greece and though the likes of Sweden and Spain beat them back in March, it was only by one goal.

This is another match in which a home win and both teams to score could land, this time at 4.03/1. Romania have conceded in each of their last 13 games.

Leaky Germans don't even have home advantage

Germany 2.186/5 v Denmark 3.814/5; The Draw 3.55/2

Wednesday 2 June, 20:00

Germany lost their last fixture 2-1 at home to Macedonia, which is not a good sign considering that they will soon be facing the likes of France and Portugal at Euro 2020.

This game will take place in Austria, so Germany don't even have home advantage and they look too short here, against a Danish side that have only lost two of their last 26 fixtures, with both of those losses coming against Belgium (W16 D8). The German defence have conceded six against Spain and three against both Turkey and Switzerland in the last year. Both teams to score is value at 1.774/5.