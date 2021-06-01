To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Wednesday International Friendly Tips: German defence far from secure

Joachim Loew and Thomas Muller.
Will Germany concede again when they face Denmark on Wednesday?

Dan Fitch previews five of Wednesday's international friendlies and he's expecting Denmark to cause Germany problems when they meet in Austria.

"The German defence have conceded six against Spain and three against both Turkey and Switzerland in the last year."

Back Germany and Denmark to both score at 1.774/5

Belarus can extend unbeaten spell at home

Belarus 2.021/1 v Azerbaijan 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.55/2
Wednesday 2 June, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Football

Belarus are on a run of good home results. Unbeaten in their last four home games (W3 D1), it's no surprise to see them as favourites here.

Azerbaijan have only won one of their last 14 outings (D4 L9). Some of their recent defeats have been fairly narrow ones to the likes of Portugal and Turkey, so it makes sense to simply back the home win at 2.021/1.

Bosnia on a poor run

Bosnia 1.875/6 v Montenegro 5.39/2; The Draw 3.55/2
Wednesday 2 June, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

It's not often that you find odds-on favourites, who are without a win in eleven games, as is the case with Bosnia (D5 L6). The quality of the opposition in these games has largely been good, though they have lost to Iran and drawn with Costa Rica - both at home - during this sequence.

Montenegro come into this fixture in positive form, losing only two of their last twelve (W7 D3), albeit against largely limited opposition. The contrast in form is enough to believe that both teams to score is a little big at 2.186/5.

Luxembourg keep improving

Norway 1.454/9 v Luxembourg 6.611/2; The Draw 5.14/1
Wednesday 2 June, 18:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Luxembourg are an example of a side that have been improved by their involvement in the Nations League. In the inaugural competition they won promotion from League D and in the 2020-21 tournament, have just finished second in their League C group.

In their last two matches, they beat Republic of Ireland 1-0 and then took the lead against Portugal, before losing 3-1. There's no reason to think that Luxembourg shouldn't score against Norway, even if they are likely to be outgunned. A Norway win and both teams to score is 2.8815/8.

Georgia can grab goal

Romania 1.715/7 v Georgia 6.25/1; The Draw 3.613/5
Wednesday 2 June, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Though Romania are rightful favourites here, it seems likely that Georgia can keep it competitive. In their last match they drew 1-1 away against Greece and though the likes of Sweden and Spain beat them back in March, it was only by one goal.

This is another match in which a home win and both teams to score could land, this time at 4.03/1. Romania have conceded in each of their last 13 games.

Leaky Germans don't even have home advantage

Germany 2.186/5 v Denmark 3.814/5; The Draw 3.55/2
Wednesday 2 June, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Germany lost their last fixture 2-1 at home to Macedonia, which is not a good sign considering that they will soon be facing the likes of France and Portugal at Euro 2020.

This game will take place in Austria, so Germany don't even have home advantage and they look too short here, against a Danish side that have only lost two of their last 26 fixtures, with both of those losses coming against Belgium (W16 D8). The German defence have conceded six against Spain and three against both Turkey and Switzerland in the last year. Both teams to score is value at 1.774/5.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 442.00 pts
Returned: 451.85 pts
P/L: +9.85 pts

Recommended bets

Back Belarus to beat Azerbaijan at 2.021/1
Back Bosnia and Montenegro to both score at 2.186/5
Back Norway to beat Luxembourg and both teams to score at 2.8815/8
Back Romania to beat Georgia and both teams to score at 4.03/1
Back Germany and Denmark to both score at 1.774/5

Friendlies International: Bosnia v Montenegro (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendlies International: Norway v Luxembourg (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 June, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Norway/Yes
Luxembourg/Yes
Draw/Yes
Norway/No
Luxembourg/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendlies International: Romania v Georgia (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 June, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Romania/Yes
Georgia/Yes
Draw/Yes
Romania/No
Georgia/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendlies International: Germany v Denmark (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Wednesday 2 June, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Internationals