Tuesday International Friendly Tips: Poland and Russia will both score

Armenia can score against leaky Croats

Croatia 1.211/5 v Armenia 17.5; The Draw 7.26/1

Tuesday 1 June, 17:00

This is an opportunity to see England's Group D opponents Croatia in action. Since beating England in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia have undoubtedly declined, particularly from a defensive perspective.

Croatia have kept clean sheets in their last two games, but had conceded in each of their previous twelve matches. With Armenia having scored in each of their last ten matches, which includes games against the likes of Italy, Iceland and Romania, a Croatia win and both teams to score, could land at 3.185/40.

Another blank for San Marinio

Kosovo 1.081/12 v San Marino 30.029/1; The Draw 14.5

Tuesday 1 June, 17:00

San Marino have picked up a couple of results recently, which by their own poor standards, have been useful, drawing with Liechtenstein and Gibraltar. Even so, they have now failed to score in eleven matches.

Kosovo have not been in great form of late, but there's no reason to think that they shouldn't extend San Marino's goalless run. Back Kososvo at 1.635/8 to win to nil.

Victory for Euro 2020 bound hosts

North Macedonia 2.427/5 v Slovenia 3.185/40; The Draw 3.185/40

Tuesday 1 June, 17:00

North Macedonia will be playing in Group C of Euro 2020 and will come into this match on a high, having beaten Germany 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier, when they last played.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven at home (W6 D1), which includes a 2-1 win over Slovenia in 2019, during qualifying for Euro 2020. Slovenia lost away at Cyprus in their last outing, but played well in their Nations League group and could pose a threat. Be cautious and back North Macedonia draw no bet at 1.75/7.

Slovakia to claim much needed confidence boost

Slovakia 1.865/6 v Bulgaria 4.57/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Tuesday 1 June, 17:00

Slovakia look set to have a tough time of it at Euro 2020, having been drawn alongside Spain, Sweden and Poland in Group E. An unpredictable side, their last run of games saw them disappointingly draw at home to Malta and then beat Russia in their next match.

Yet Bulgaria have only won one of their last twelve (D3 L8), so we have to favour the hosts. Back Slovakia to win at 1.865/6.

Poland and Russia both struggling in build up to tournament

Poland 2.47/5 v Russia 3.211/5; The Draw 3.412/5

Tuesday 1 June, 19:45

This is the most interesting of Tuesday's games, featuring two sides who will have aspirations of making the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Neither side are playing well. Poland have only won one of their last five (D1 L3), while Russia have victories in just two of their last nine (D4 L4).

With Poland only keeping one clean sheet from their last five games and Russia conceding in each of their five games over the same period, both teams to score looks the safe bet at 1.875/6.