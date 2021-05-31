To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tuesday International Friendly Tips: Poland and Russia will both score

Robert Lewandowski.
Will Robert Lewandowski add to his goal tally when Poland face Russia?

Dan Fitch previews Tuesday's five friendlies and expects goals from the big match of the day between Poland and Russia.

"Poland have only kept one clean sheet from their last five games and Russia have conceded in each of their five games over the same period."

Back Poland and Russia to both score at 1.875/6

Armenia can score against leaky Croats

Croatia 1.211/5 v Armenia 17.5; The Draw 7.26/1
Tuesday 1 June, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Football

This is an opportunity to see England's Group D opponents Croatia in action. Since beating England in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia have undoubtedly declined, particularly from a defensive perspective.

Croatia have kept clean sheets in their last two games, but had conceded in each of their previous twelve matches. With Armenia having scored in each of their last ten matches, which includes games against the likes of Italy, Iceland and Romania, a Croatia win and both teams to score, could land at 3.185/40.

Another blank for San Marinio

Kosovo 1.081/12 v San Marino 30.029/1; The Draw 14.5
Tuesday 1 June, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

San Marino have picked up a couple of results recently, which by their own poor standards, have been useful, drawing with Liechtenstein and Gibraltar. Even so, they have now failed to score in eleven matches.

Kosovo have not been in great form of late, but there's no reason to think that they shouldn't extend San Marino's goalless run. Back Kososvo at 1.635/8 to win to nil.

Victory for Euro 2020 bound hosts

North Macedonia 2.427/5 v Slovenia 3.185/40; The Draw 3.185/40
Tuesday 1 June, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

North Macedonia will be playing in Group C of Euro 2020 and will come into this match on a high, having beaten Germany 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier, when they last played.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven at home (W6 D1), which includes a 2-1 win over Slovenia in 2019, during qualifying for Euro 2020. Slovenia lost away at Cyprus in their last outing, but played well in their Nations League group and could pose a threat. Be cautious and back North Macedonia draw no bet at 1.75/7.

Slovakia to claim much needed confidence boost

Slovakia 1.865/6 v Bulgaria 4.57/2; The Draw 3.711/4
Tuesday 1 June, 17:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Slovakia look set to have a tough time of it at Euro 2020, having been drawn alongside Spain, Sweden and Poland in Group E. An unpredictable side, their last run of games saw them disappointingly draw at home to Malta and then beat Russia in their next match.

Yet Bulgaria have only won one of their last twelve (D3 L8), so we have to favour the hosts. Back Slovakia to win at 1.865/6.

Poland and Russia both struggling in build up to tournament

Poland 2.47/5 v Russia 3.211/5; The Draw 3.412/5
Tuesday 1 June, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Main Event

This is the most interesting of Tuesday's games, featuring two sides who will have aspirations of making the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Neither side are playing well. Poland have only won one of their last five (D1 L3), while Russia have victories in just two of their last nine (D4 L4).

With Poland only keeping one clean sheet from their last five games and Russia conceding in each of their five games over the same period, both teams to score looks the safe bet at 1.875/6.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 442.00 pts
Returned: 451.85 pts
P/L: +9.85 pts

Recommended bets

Back Croatia to beat Armenia and both teams to score at 3.185/40
Back Kosovo to beat San Marino to nil at 1.75/7
Back North Macedonia draw no bet against Slovenia at 1.75/7
Back Slovakia to beat Bulgaria at 1.865/6
Back Poland and Russia to both score at 1.875/6

Friendlies International: Croatia v Armenia (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Croatia/Yes
Armenia/Yes
Draw/Yes
Croatia/No
Armenia/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendlies International: Slovakia v Bulgaria (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Slovakia
Bulgaria
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendlies International: Kosovo v San Marino (Kosovo Win to Nil)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendlies International: North Macedonia v Slovenia (Draw no Bet)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
North Macedonia
Slovenia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Friendlies International: Poland v Russia (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 June, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Internationals