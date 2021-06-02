Thursday International Friendly Tips: Belgium quality will tell against Greece

Another win for Switzerland

Switzerland 1.031/33 v Liechtenstein 42.041/1; The Draw 7.87/1

Thursday 3 June, 17:00

Switzerland have won each of their last five games and they seem certain to extend that run on Thursday.

The Swiss have not taken any chances with their choice of opposition, in what will be their only friendly before Euro 2020, where they will compete in Group A with Italy, Turkey and Wales. Since the advent of the Nations League, Liectenstein have been able to enjoy some positive results, but a defeat seems certain in this match.

Essentially it comes down to how many goals will be scored. There have been five goals in each of Liechtenstein's last two games and you can back over 4.5 goals at 2.111/10.

Erratic Turkey can deliver

Turkey 1.192/11 v Moldova 10.09/1; The Draw 6.25/1

Thursday 3 June, 18:00

Switzerland's Group A opponents Turkey are also in action on Thursday, when they take on Moldova in a friendly in Paderborn, Germany.

Turkey are an unpredictable side. They made a bright start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with wins over Netherlands and Norway, only to then draw 3-3 at home to Latvia. On Monday they could only draw 0-0 in a home friendly with Guinea.

Drawing is a habit for Turkey, with seven of their last twelve games ending in a stalemate (W4 L1). It would be a surprise if Moldova added another draw to this list, as they've lost each of their last twelve matches away from home, which includes a 4-0 loss to Turkey in 2019. A Turkey win and over 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.674/6.

Belgium will extend impressive run

Belgium 1.261/4 v Greece 11.521/2; The Draw 7.06/1

Thursday 3 June, 19:45

Belgium are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020 and Greece should provide a good test for them, ahead of the tournament.

The Belgians are in Group B alongside Denmark, Finland and Russia. They've showed very consistent form since the last World Cup, where they finished third, having only lost two of their last 27 matches (W22 D3). Greece cannot compete with that record, but they have only lost one of their last 14 games (W8 D5).

It's fair to say that aside from a match against Spain, which Greece drew 1-1, their level of opponent has been far from the quality that they can expect to find against Belgium. Of the 22 games that Belgium have won since the last World Cup, they have been ahead at half-time in 18 of them. You can back Belgium to win half-time/full-time at 1.84/5.