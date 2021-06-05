Sunday International Friendly Tips: Belgium will bounce back against Croatia

Slovakia can score on the road

Austria 1.674/6 v Slovakia 3.711/4; The Draw 3.814/5

Sunday 6 June, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Sunday's action begins with a clash between two teams that will be involved at Euro 2020. Austria impressed against England on Wednesday, in terms of how much possession they enjoyed and the chances they created.

Slovakia's form does not inspire confidence in their chances in Group E, where they will face Spain, Sweden and Poland. They have only won one of their last five games (D3 L1) and drew 1-1 at home against Bulgaria in midweek. With Slovakia having scored in each of their last three games, back an Austria win and both teams to score at 3.814/5.

Danes will keep clean sheet

Denmark 1.364/11 v Bosnia 12.5; The Draw 4.67/2

Sunday 6 June, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Denmark's impressive form continued on Wednesday when they drew 1-1 with Germany. The result means that only Belgium (twice) have beaten the Danes in their last 27 outings (W16 D9).

They should add another win to that tally against a Bosnia side that are without a win in twelve (D6 L6). With Bosnia having not scored in four of their last five games, Denmark are value to win to nil at 1.84/5.

Dutch conceding regularly

Netherlands 1.211/5 v Georgia 18.017/1; The Draw 8.07/1

Sunday 6 June, 17:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

The Netherlands twice had to come from behind in their 2-2 draw with Scotland in midweek. They will be without the stabilising presence of Virgil van Dijk in defence this summer and his absence has no doubt contributed to their mixed fortunes since Frank de Boer took charge.

Holland have conceded in seven of their ten games under De Boer. With Georgia having scored in each of their last three games, against opposition of the quality of Spain, Greece and Romania, both teams to score looks too big at 2.47/5.

No home advantage for Norway

Norway 2.35/4 v Greece 3.39/4; The Draw 3.185/40

Sunday 6 June, 18:00

Sky Sports Red Button

Norway's short price would appear to be down to the fact that they are officially hosting this match, but as it's taking place in Malaga, it's doubtful that their home advantage will count for much.

Greece are the value here, coming into this fixture off the back of a nine match unbeaten run (W4 D5). This includes draws with the likes of Spain and most recently, Belgium. Back another draw to land at odds of 3.185/40.

Belgium will claim win

Belgium 1.875/6 v Croatia 4.57/2; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 6 June, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Belgium won't have been happy with the draw against Greece, but it extended their unbeaten run to eight games (W6 D2).

It was certainly a better result than Croatia's 1-1 draw with Armenia and Belgium look good value at 1.875/6 to get back to winning ways on Sunday night, against a Croatian side that have lost six of their last twelve games (W4 D2).

