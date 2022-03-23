Scotland v Poland: Charitable sides to share in Glasgow

Scotland v Poland

Thursday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Hosts stay active



Thursday night was billed as a night of reckoning for Scotland as they prepared to host Ukraine in a World Cup playoff. It was a game Steve Clarke's men were favourites to win and blast their way through to the final, where they'd be one match away from a spot at Qatar 2022 in November.

Those plans have changed with the tie against The Blue and Yellow postponed due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With an unwelcome gap in the fixture list, Scotland stay active by playing Poland in a friendly that will raise funds for Unicef's response in Ukraine.

On what's sure to be an emotional night, £10 from every ticket sold will be donated to the appeal, and the Tartan Army will pack out the old Glasgow venue. But which team will come out on top and grab a morale-boosting win?

Scots target another win

Scotland enter this friendly match on the back of a stunning run of form. The locals have won each of their last six as they battled hard to secure a playoff spot in World Cup Qualifying Group F. That purple patch includes five wins without conceding a goal, the best of which was a memorable 2-0 over Denmark at this venue in November, the goals scored by John Souttar and Che Adams.

The hosts have been able to name a strong squad, including Adams, Ryan Christie, Stewart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack and Nathan Paterson. After missing Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final win over Nottingham Forrest, Liverpool's Andy Robertson has been named but remains a doubt. There were surprise call ups for Sunderland's Ross Stewart, Hearts Craig Halkett, St Johnstone's Zander Clarke and Aaron Hickey of Serie A side Bologna.

Pole's beaten last time

Poland were scheduled to play Russia in a World Cup qualifier this weekend but were handed a bye after Russia were expelled from the competition. They will now face the Czech Republic or Sweden later this month. They'll also view this match as a perfect opportunity to stay sharp and get back to winning ways.

The visitors saw their long unbeaten run come to an end last time when losing 2-1 at home to Hungary in World Cup Qualifying Group I. That knock came after the Poles had downed Andorra, Albania and San Marino, drawing 1-1 with England last summer. Poland have now conceded three goals in their last two matches and five in their last six.

Back the score draw

This is the first time these teams have met since playing out a thrilling four-goal draw at Hampden back in 2015. Followers of the stats may be interested to know that each of the last two games involving Scotland and Poland have ended 2-2 while four of the last five have been scoring draws.

Back the draw on the Betfair Exchange at odds of 3.39/4. If you'd prefer to pick sides in this friendly fundraiser, Scotland are available at 2.546/4, or you can back Poland at an eye-catching 3.1511/5.

Scotland and Poland have met 10 times previously with both teams on the scoresheet in eight of those. That's a trend we are happy to follow and backing yes in the both teams to score market at odds of 1.981/1 makes more appeal than taking no at 1.8910/11.

Free scoring Scots

Scotland have scored two goals or more in three of their last four outings while we note Poland have found the net 11 times in their last four internationals.

That suggests to us that we should see another free-scoring contest. The stats associated with this match makes over 2.5 goals in the game another worth considering at 2.3411/8.