Saturday Nations League Tips: Germany home win pays at 6/4

Germany will win group

Dutch can edge crunch clash with Hungary

Back in-form Akturkoglu and Gyokeres to score

Neither of these sides are able to win promotion from Group C1, with this game seeing Estonia needing a win to ensure that they finish third, in the relegation play-off position.

With Azerbaijan having lost all four games, including a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, Estonia look big in the double chance market at 11/82.38.

Recommended Bet Back Estonia double chance against Azerbaijan SBK 11/8

Georgia made a flying start to life in Group B1, but have lost their last two games and have slipped down to second place.

Ukraine are bottom of the group, but are only three points off the leaders Czech Republic. With Ukraine scoring and conceding in three of their four games, go for both teams to score at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back both Georgia and Ukraine to score SBK 5/6

The top two in Group B4 face off, with the leaders Turkey having a two-point advantage over second placed Wales.

Turkey have the home advantage and their danger man is Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, who has scored four times in this group and is 23/103.30 to add to his tally.

Recommended Bet Back Akturkoglu to score for Turkey against Wales SBK 23/10

In the same group, third placed Iceland have an outside chance of finishing above Wales and need just a point to ensure that Montenegro are automatically relegated.

Montenegro have only scored once so far and you can combine Iceland double chance and under 2.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Iceland double chance against Montenegro and under 2.5 goals SBK 5/4

Andorra are bottom of Group D2 and must win their final two games in order to stand any chance of winning promotion.

Prior to beating San Marino in a friendly in their last outing, Andorra had failed to score in six games. Back Andorra to score under 0.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Andorra to score under 0.5 goals against Moldova SBK 1/1

A German win would see them win Group A3 and consign Bosnia to relegation to League B.

Bosnia found the net in a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture and in a 5-2 away defeat at Netherlands. Go for a German win and both teams to score at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to beat Bosnia and both teams to score SBK 6/4

These two teams are battling for promotion from Group A3, with both currently tied on five points, but with the Netherlands having the advantage on goal difference.

Hungary have lost two of their last three away games, so the Dutch should get the job done. Yet the Netherlands have conceded in each of their last five home games, so this could be another one where a home win and both teams to score lands, this time at 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet Back Netherlands to beat Hungary and both teams to score SBK 9/5

Though Albania are in third place in Group B1, they are only a point behind the Czech Republic.

The Czechs have yet to win away from home and with Albania tending to keep things tight, the draw at 21/10 could be where the value is.

Recommended Bet Back Albania and Czech Republic to draw SBK 21/10

This game sees the two Sweden and Slovakia battling to clinch the automatic promotion spot in Group C1, with both teams tied on ten points.

With Slovakia fighting back from two-down to draw 2-2 in the reverse fixture, it may be best to avoid the result. The in-form Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has scored four goals in the Nations League and is 10/111.91 to find the net again.