Internationals

Nations League Tips: Eight bets for eight games on Sunday

Robert Lewandowski
Both teams to score is becoming a reliable bet in Poland games.

Dan Fitch has tips for all eight of Sunday's Nations League fixtures and is backing there to be goals when Poland travel to Croatia...

  • Poles will score in Croatia

  • Swiss can cause further frustration for Spain

  • Leaky Sweden will concede in victory

Luxembourg v Belarus (Sunday, 14:00)

Luxembourg will be looking to bounce back from their opening defeat in Group C3 to Northern Ireland. Their home form suggests they have a chance, winning four of their last five games (L1).

Belarus are without a win in five and have not even scored a goal in that time (D2 L3). Back a Luxembourg win and under 3.5 goals at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet

Back Luxembourg to beat Belarus and under 3.5 goals

SBK6/5

Denmark v Serbia (Sunday, 17:00)

Denmark are top of Group A4 after a 2-0 home win against Switzerland, but both of their goals came late and they were aided by the Swiss being reduced to nine-men.

Serbia can be very pleased with their opening result in the group, having held the European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw. These teams served up another goalless draw when they met at Euro 2024 and you can back Denmark double chance and under 2.5 goals at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet

Back Denmark double chance against Serbia and under 2.5 goals

SBK4/5

Slovakia v Azerbaijan (Sunday, 17:00)

Slovakia got off to a winning start in Group C1 with a 1-0 victory in Estonia and now have a chance to put themselves in a stronger position in, when they host Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan lost 3-1 to Sweden, which means that they have now scored in each of their last five games. Back a home win and both teams to score at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet

Back Slovakia to beat Azerbaijan and both teams to score

SBK23/10

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland (Sunday, 17:00)

Northern Ireland's good form continued in their first game in Group C3, when they defeated Luxembourg 2-0. They have now only lost one of their last six games (W4 D1).

Bulgaria have become draw specialists, with their 0-0 stalemate with Belarus being their sixth drawn game in their last seven appearances (W1). Under 1.5 goals looks worth a shot at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet

Back under 1.5 goals between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland

SBK17/10

Croatia v Poland (Sunday, 19:45)

Croatia were defeated 2-1 in Portugal in their Group A1 opener and now host a Poland team who came out on top in a 3-2 thriller against Scotland.

The Poles have seen both teams to score land in each of their last six games. That makes the 20/231.87 for it to occur for a seventh occasion, look like good value.

Recommended Bet

Back both Croatia and Poland to score

SBK20/23

Switzerland v Spain (Sunday, 19:45)

Both Switzerland and Spain will be looking to improve upon their opening performances in Group A4.

The Swiss lost to Denmark, while Spain could only draw 0-0 in Serbia. Euro 2024 winners or not, Spain look a little too short and you can back the draw at 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet

Back Switzerland and Spain to draw

SBK13/5

Sweden v Estonia (Sunday, 19:45)

Sweden are expected to claim a second victory in Group C1, when they host an Estonian side that have just been beaten by Slovakia.

The Swedes beat Estonia 2-1 in a home friendly back in January. Sweden have conceded in five of their last six games and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet

Back Sweden to beat Estonia and both teams to score

SBK15/8

Portugal v Scotland (Sunday, 19:45)

Portugal kicked off their Group A1 campaign with a 2-1 win against Croatia, with Cristiano Ronaldo putting aside his poor performances at Euro 2024, as he got back among the goals.

Scotland lost 3-2 at home to Poland and it's likely that they will experience another defeat on Sunday. Back a Portugal win and over 2.5 goals at 8/111.73.

Recommended Bet

Back Portugal to beat Scotland and over 2.5 goals

SBK8/11

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Supersonic City striker will break my Premier League record if he stays

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Dan Fitch

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.
Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 3/1 Acca from the Irish Premier Division

  • Paul Robinson
Irish football

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman