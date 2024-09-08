Nations League Tips: Eight bets for eight games on Sunday

Poles will score in Croatia

Swiss can cause further frustration for Spain

Leaky Sweden will concede in victory

Luxembourg will be looking to bounce back from their opening defeat in Group C3 to Northern Ireland. Their home form suggests they have a chance, winning four of their last five games (L1).

Belarus are without a win in five and have not even scored a goal in that time (D2 L3). Back a Luxembourg win and under 3.5 goals at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Luxembourg to beat Belarus and under 3.5 goals SBK 6/5

Denmark are top of Group A4 after a 2-0 home win against Switzerland, but both of their goals came late and they were aided by the Swiss being reduced to nine-men.

Serbia can be very pleased with their opening result in the group, having held the European champions Spain to a 0-0 draw. These teams served up another goalless draw when they met at Euro 2024 and you can back Denmark double chance and under 2.5 goals at 4/51.80.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark double chance against Serbia and under 2.5 goals SBK 4/5

Slovakia got off to a winning start in Group C1 with a 1-0 victory in Estonia and now have a chance to put themselves in a stronger position in, when they host Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan lost 3-1 to Sweden, which means that they have now scored in each of their last five games. Back a home win and both teams to score at 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Slovakia to beat Azerbaijan and both teams to score SBK 23/10

Northern Ireland's good form continued in their first game in Group C3, when they defeated Luxembourg 2-0. They have now only lost one of their last six games (W4 D1).

Bulgaria have become draw specialists, with their 0-0 stalemate with Belarus being their sixth drawn game in their last seven appearances (W1). Under 1.5 goals looks worth a shot at 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back under 1.5 goals between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland SBK 17/10

Croatia were defeated 2-1 in Portugal in their Group A1 opener and now host a Poland team who came out on top in a 3-2 thriller against Scotland.

The Poles have seen both teams to score land in each of their last six games. That makes the 20/231.87 for it to occur for a seventh occasion, look like good value.

Recommended Bet Back both Croatia and Poland to score SBK 20/23

Both Switzerland and Spain will be looking to improve upon their opening performances in Group A4.

The Swiss lost to Denmark, while Spain could only draw 0-0 in Serbia. Euro 2024 winners or not, Spain look a little too short and you can back the draw at 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland and Spain to draw SBK 13/5

Sweden are expected to claim a second victory in Group C1, when they host an Estonian side that have just been beaten by Slovakia.

The Swedes beat Estonia 2-1 in a home friendly back in January. Sweden have conceded in five of their last six games and you can back a home win and both teams to score at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Sweden to beat Estonia and both teams to score SBK 15/8

Portugal kicked off their Group A1 campaign with a 2-1 win against Croatia, with Cristiano Ronaldo putting aside his poor performances at Euro 2024, as he got back among the goals.

Scotland lost 3-2 at home to Poland and it's likely that they will experience another defeat on Sunday. Back a Portugal win and over 2.5 goals at 8/111.73.