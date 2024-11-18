Monday Nations League Tips: Back Northern Ireland to keep it clean at 9/4
Dan Fitch is banking on Northern Ireland to remain defensively secure, as he previews all nine of Monday's Nations League fixtures...
Northern Ireland will keep it clean in Luxembourg
Spain will finish campaign with a win
Romania will go one better
Croatia v Portugal (Monday, 19:45)
Croatia are looking to book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals from Group A1, alongside the group winners Portugal.
With the Croats needing a result and Portugal having already done the hard work, the value could be with the hosts. The draw would be a mutually satisfactory result at 9/43.25.
Serbia v Denmark (Monday, 19:45)
A win for Serbia could see them leapfrog second placed Denmark and move into one of Group A4's qualification spots.
With the Serbs needing to go for it, Denmark should get opportunities, so go for both teams to score at 9/10.
Spain v Switzerland (Monday, 19:45)
Spain have already won Group A4, while Switzerland are definitely relegated down into League B.
The Spanish have won each of their last four games, with three of them seeing three or more goals scored, which included a 4-1 win in the reverse fixture. Back Spain to win and over 2.5 goals at 11/102.11.
Romania v Cyprus (Monday, 19:45)
Romania's last game was abandoned, after Kosovo's players walked off the pitch in protest at chants from the Romanian fans.
Prior to that match, Romania had won all four of their games, which included a 3-0 away victory in Cyprus. Back them to go one better, with a Romania win and over 3.5 goals available at 15/82.88.
Kosovo v Lithuania (Monday, 19:45)
Kosovo will be well-rested for this one and in second place in Group C2, are motivated to claim the full points available.
Lithuania have lost all five of their games and you can back Kosovo to win half-time/full-time at 1/12.00.
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland (Monday, 19:45)
Northern Ireland are top of Group C3 and need one win to guarantee automatic promotion.
Luxembourg lost 1-0 at home to Bulgaria on Friday and have had a disappointing campaign. All three of Northern Ireland's victories have seen them keep a clean sheet and you can back them to win to nil at 9/43.25.
Bulgaria v Belarus (Monday, 19:45)
Bulgaria still have a chance of finishing above Northern Ireland, but they could also slip down to third in Group C3 if they lose to Belarus.
The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their five games and you can back under 0.5 Belarus goals at 5/61.84.
Poland v Scotland (Monday, 19:45)
Scotland have given themselves a chance of avoiding relegation from League A and even an outside shot of promotion, with their 1-0 win over Croatia.
Poland have not won since their 3-2 victory over Scotland in the reverse fixture (P4 D1 L3). With the Poles having conceded in all five of their games, back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 11/102.11.
Liechtenstein v San Marino (Monday, 19:45)
This has been a successful campaign for San Marino, who have added a draw against Gibraltar to their victory when they hosted Lichtenstein.
Liechtenstein have drawn their last two games, both against Gibraltar and you can back another stalemate at 21/10.
Recommended bets
Back Croatia and Portugal to draw @ 9/43.25
Back both Serbia and Denmark to score @ 9/10
Back Spain to beat Switzerland and over 2.5 goals @ 11/102.11
Back Romania to beat Cyprus and over 3.5 goals @ 15/82.88
Back Kosovo to beat Lithuania half-time/full-time @ 1/12.00
Back Northern Ireland to beat Luxembourg to nil @ 9/43.25
Back Belarus to score under 0.5 goals against Bulgaria @ 5/61.84
Back both Poland and Scotland to score and over 2.5 goals @ 11/102.11
Back Liechtenstein and San Marino to draw @ 21/10
