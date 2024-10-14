Monday Nations League Tips: Back Germany win over Netherlands at 21/10

Germany will beat Dutch

Another win for Italy

France can defeat Belgium for third time this year

There is all to play for in Group B1. Georgia's 1-0 defeat in Ukraine means that they now only lead the group on goal difference over the Czech Republic.

Albania have three points from their three games (W1 D0 L2), after they lost 2-0 to the Czechs. Let's back Georgia to bounce back with a home win at 17/20.

Recommended Bet Back Georgia to beat Albania SBK 17/20

Wales will have been disappointed at having only drawn in Iceland having been 2-0 up, but an away point is nevertheless a useful result and leaves Craig Bellamy's team in second place in Group B4 (P3 W1 D2 L0).

Montenegro have yet to earn a point, having suffered three straight defeats. They have not found the net in either of their two away losses and you can back a Wales win and under 3.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Wales to beat Montenegro and under 3.5 goals SBK 1/1

A brace from Deniz Undav gave Germany a 2-1 win in Bosnia, which puts them in charge of Group A3 (P3 W2 D1 L0).

The Dutch are two points behind in second place, after fighting back in Hungary to draw 1-1. With Virgil van Dijk suspended after being sent off in that match, let's go for a Germany win and both teams to score at 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back Germany to beat Netherlands and both teams to score SBK 21/10

Belgium took advantage of Italy being reduced to ten-men last week, fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

France thrashed Israel 4-1 and are now second in Group A2 (P3 W2 D0 L1). They won the reverse fixture 2-0 and also beat Belgium at Euro 2024, so odds of 13/102.30 for a French win seem generous.

Recommended Bet Back France to beat Belgium SBK 13/10

Italy had their first setback in Group A2 with that 2-2 draw with Belgium, but they were on course to win before Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off.

They should get back to winning ways when they host Israel. The visitors have lost all three of their games, but have scored in all three of their matches. An Italy win and both teams to score is 19/10.

Recommended Bet Back Italy to beat Israel and both teams to score SBK 19/10

Both Ukraine and the Czechs enjoyed victories last week. Only three points now separates the bottom placed Ukrainians with the leaders Georgia in Group B1.

This game will be played in neutral territory in Poland. Back a combination of both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 6/52.20, which has landed in two of the Czechs three games.

Recommended Bet Back both Ukraine and Czech Republic to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 6/5

Turkey's 1-0 win in Montenegro sees them top of Group B4 after three games, with a two-point cushion (W2 D1 L0).

Iceland lost the reverse fixture 3-1, but their 2-2 draw with Wales means that they are unbeaten at home in their two Nations League games (W1 D1). Back another draw at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Iceland and Turkey to draw SBK 15/8

Bosnia and Hungary are both looking for their first win in Group A3, where they are facing the might of Germany and Netherlands.

Hungary have failed to score in two of their three games and you can back 'No' in both teams to score at 9/10.