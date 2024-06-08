International Friendly Tips: Nine bets for nine games on Saturday

Portugal can edge Croatia test

Denmark win can get massive boost if Haaland scores

Irish luck will end in Spain

Slovenia's 2-1 win against Armenia earlier this week extended their unbeaten run to five games (W4 D1). Bulgaria are also unbeaten in five (W1 D4), in which they've held teams that are heading to Euro 2024, such as Hungary, Serbia and Romania, to draws. Ignore the result and go for both teams to score at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back both Slovenia and Bulgaria to score SBK 1/1

Switzerland's form has been erratic over the last twelve months, but they have won their last two games, which includes a 4-0 victory over Estonia this week. Austria are looking more convincing with six straight wins and though the Swiss have home advantage, it's worth taking a chance on Ralf Rangnick's side at 6/52.20 in the Draw No Bet market.

Recommended Bet Back Austria draw no bet against Switzerland SBK 6/5

Moldova have both home advantage and are the team in form going into this contest. The hosts held their own against the likes of Poland, Czech Republic and Albania during qualifying and drew with Austria in September. Odds of 11/102.11 for a Moldova win, makes this bet a straightforward decision.

Recommended Bet Back Moldova to beat Cyprus SBK 11/10

Hungary will be keen to get back to winning ways after their 14-match unbeaten run (W9 D5), came to an end with a 2-1 away loss at Republic of Ireland. Yet they are still unbeaten in nine games at home (W8 D1) and with Israel normally getting on the scoresheet, back a Hungary win and both teams to score at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Hungary to beat Israel and both teams to score SBK 5/2

Swede have lost two of their three games under their new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson (W1), but their one victory did come in their lone home match. Serbia lost 2-1 against Austria earlier this week, which means that they have only one victory from their last five games (D1 L3). With neither side convincing, combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back both Sweden and Serbia to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 10/11

The pick of Saturday's friendlies sees a Portugal team that qualified flawlessly for Euro 2024, take on the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia. Portugal are hosting and have won their last eight home games, but their defence is a concern, having conceded six goals in their last three matches. A Portuguese win and both teams to score is 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to beat Croatia and both teams to score SBK 13/5

Denmark beat Sweden this week and now take on another neighbour in the form of Norway. The Danes are unbeaten in their last ten home games (W9 D1), but Norway should present a challenge, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win against Kosovo on Tuesday. Combining a Denmark win with Haaland to score looks worth the risk at odds of just under 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark to beat Norway and Haaland to score SBK 9/1

Belgium's 2-0 win over Montenegro this week extended their unbeaten run to 14 games, which goes back to the World Cup (W9 D5). Though Luxembourg are much improved, it is fair to say that Belgium should stretch that run to 15 games, with the visitors having just been beaten 3-0 by France. Presuming that Belgium won't do better than the French, you can back the home win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Belgium to beat Luxembourg and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

Northern Ireland come into this difficult fixture in fine form, having beaten Denmark, drawn with Romania and defeated Scotland over their last three games. Spain represent a step up in class. Luis de la Fuente's side have just beaten Andorra 5-0 and while the Irish present a tougher test, backing Spain with -2.5 goals on the handicap at 1/12.00 seems a fair bet.