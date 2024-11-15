Internationals

Friday Nations League Tips: Back Portugal for repeat win against Poland at 9/5

Roberto Martinez
Portugal can clinch their place in the Nations League quarter-finals on Friday

Dan Fitch has his money on Portugal to win against Poland at a big price, as he previews Friday's nine Nations League fixtures and recommends a bet for each...

  • Portugal can continue winning form

  • Denmark and Spain will keep it tight

  • Romania are too strong for Kosovo

Cyprus v Lithuania (Friday, 17:00)

This game is essentially a six-pointer, with Cyprus currently in the relegation play-off spot in Group C2 and Lithuania three points behind, in bottom place.

Lithuania have lost all of their four games, which includes a 1-0 home defeat to Cyprus. Considering that result, odds of 13/102.30 for a Cyprus win seem generous.

Recommended Bet

Back Cyprus to beat Lithuania

SBK13/10

Scotland v Croatia (Friday, 19:45)

Scotland need a win to rise from the bottom of Group A1, but the Croats are also after points, as they look to secure a promotion spot.

Croatia have yet to win on the road, losing 2-1 in Portugal and drawing 3-3 with Poland. Combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet

Back both Scotland and Croatia to score and over 2.5 goals

SBK11/10

Portugal v Poland (Friday, 19:45)

In the other game in Group A1, the leaders Portugal need just a point to secure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Portugal have conceded in all three of their victories, which includes a 3-1 win in Poland. Back a home win and both teams to score at 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet

Back Portugal to beat Poland and both teams to score

SBK9/5

Switzerland v Serbia (Friday, 19:45)

Switzerland's motivation is to avoid automatic relegation from Group A4, while Serbia still harbour hopes of making the promotion spots.

The Swiss earned their first point with a 2-2 home draw against Denmark last time out and have conceded at least twice in all four of their games. While Serbia struggle for goals, both teams to score should land at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet

Back both Switzerland and Serbia to score

SBK1/1

Denmark v Spain (Friday, 19:45)

Denmark won their first two home games, which gives pause for thought as they prepare to host the European champions.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 home win for Spain. Back a combination of Spain double chance and under 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet

Back Spain double chance against Denmark and under 2.5 goals

SBK10/11

Northern Ireland v Belarus (Friday, 19:45)

Northern Ireland are top of Group C3, but Belarus are only a point behind them in second, in a tight league table.

The Irish come into this game off the back of a 5-0 win against Bulgaria. The hosts have kept three clean sheets from four games, so back them to win to nil at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Northern Ireland to beat Belarus to nil

SBK1/1

Luxembourg v Bulgaria (Friday, 19:45)

Luxembourg are bottom of Group C3, but still have hopes of making the promotion play-offs, while third placed Bulgaria are only two points behind the leaders Northern Ireland.

Though it is Bulgaria who have fared better, they have only scored one goal so far and Luxembourg have drawn their last two games. With home advantage, go for Luxembourg double chance with under 2.5 goals at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet

Back Luxembourg double chance against Bulgaria and under 2.5 goals

SBK5/6

Romania v Kosovo (Friday, 19:45)

These are the top two in Group C2 and they are comfortably clear of the other teams, with Romania leading the way, having won all four of their games so far.

That run includes a 3-0 win over second-placed Kosovo in the reverse fixture. With the Romanians having looked too good for this level, a Romania win and over 2.5 goals is generously priced at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet

Back Romania to beat Kosovo and over 2.5 goals

SBK15/8

San Marino v Gibraltar (Friday, 19:45)

Down in the depths of Group D1, second placed San Marino and the leaders Gibraltar battle for supremacy.

Gibraltar are unbeaten in five (W2 D3), which includes a draw against Wales. Though memories of San Marino's win against Liechtenstein are still fresh, the hosts normally lose, so Gibraltar look attractively priced at 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet

Back Gibraltar to beat San Marino

SBK13/10

