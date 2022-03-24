Friday International Friendlies Tips: French fancied to win to nil

Bosnia are overrated

Bosnia 1.814/5 v Georgia 5.04/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Friday 25 March, 15:45

Friday 25 March, 15:45

Bosnia are not in good form. They have lost each of their last three games and in 2021 their only victories came against Kuwait and Kazakhstan (P13 W2 D6 L5). Given that run, they really shouldn't be odds-on to win.

Georgia have won each of their last three, which includes a victory against Sweden. Everything points to the visitors being competitive and both teams to score can be backed at 2.111/10.

Haaland back for Norway

Norway 1.784/5 v Slovakia 5.39/2; The Draw 3.55

Friday 25 March, 17:00

Norway might have been involved with the World Cup play-offs this week, but for an injury to their star striker Erling Haaland, towards the end of the qualifying campaign. Haaland is now back in the squad and with twelve goals in 15 appearances for his country, is likely to add a cutting edge to a Norway side that drew 0-0 against Latvia in their last home game.

Slovakia are a pretty competitive side, who tend to only lose by a slim margin when defeated. Norway's price seems a little short in what seems likely to be a close game, so back Haaland to score the first goal at 21/10 on the Sportsbook to score the first goal. Of the last four games for Norway in which he's scored, Haaland has opened the scoring in three of them.

Back draw between well-matched sides

Romania 2.6613/8 v Greece 2.915/8; The Draw 3.002/1

Friday 25 March, 18:15

It's no surprise to see that these odds are tight, as this is perhaps the most well-matched of Friday's friendlies. This will be Romania's first game under their new manager Edward Iordanescu, but they were already in pretty decent form in the second part of last year, with a narrow 2-1 defeat away against Germany, being their only loss in the last seven games (W4 D2).

Last year Greece drew with the likes of Spain and Belgium, while they won games against Sweden and Norway. The draw at odds of 3.02/1, should at the very least provide an in-play trading option.

France have been tight at the back

France 1.364/11 v Ivory Coast 5.04/1; The Draw 10.09/1

Friday 25 March, 20:00

France have won each of their last five games, which includes the victories against Belgium and Spain that saw them win the 2021 Nations League. Didier Deschamps has picked a strong squad and though he's likely to experiment a little, the odds for another French win do not look unrealistic.

It's been a while since Ivory Coast met European opposition, though when they last did back in 2020, they were able to draw 1-1 with Belgium. Though such an upset is not implausible, France have been keeping it tight of late, with clean sheets in each of their last two home games and in their most recent match away in Finland. You can back France to win to nil at 2.01/1.