Football Accumulator Tips: Back 3/1 Match Odds 90 acca on Saturday

Meet Andy in St Louis for the first leg of his acca

Plus Spain and Italy backed to win at U21 Euros

Leg 1 - Back St Louis to beat LA Galaxy

Neither team has shown much defensive solidity this season, which explains why they're both languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. LA Galaxy, in particular, have been alarmingly leaky at the back, conceding a league high 36 goals so far. What's even more concerning is that 21 of those goals - a staggering 58% - have come away from home, highlighting their struggles on the road. Their inability to stay organised defensively has been a major reason for their disappointing campaign, leaving them desperate for improvement.

St Louis, meanwhile, have at least shown some resilience when playing at home. They've avoided defeat in five of their eight matches at CityPark, though they've only turned two of those into wins. While their home form hasn't been dominant, it still looks impressive compared to LA Galaxy's dismal away record, seven losses in nine games, with zero wins. Given how vulnerable the Galaxy have been when travelling, St Louis will see this as a prime opportunity to pick up points. The contrast between the home and away forms of these two sides could be decisive in this matchup.

The previous meeting between these teams back in March was a one-sided affair, with St Louis cruising to a convincing 3-0 victory. That result not only demonstrated their superiority over Galaxy this season but also exposed LA's defensive frailties. With that performance fresh in their minds, St Louis should approach this game with confidence, knowing they've already proven they can outplay their opponents.

Given Galaxy's ongoing struggles on the road and St Louis' relative stability at home, the hosts are well-positioned to avoid defeat, and possibly even secure another win. In a tight battle at the bottom of the table, every point matters, and another positive result here could be crucial for St Louis as they look to climb away from danger.

Leg 2 - Back Spain U21 to beat Romania U21

Spain are one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy at the U21 European Championships after missing out in the final against England back in 2023. They got their campaign off to a positive start with a dramatic 3-2 win over the host nation for the tournament, Slovakia. Spain went 2-0 up in the first half with quick-fire goals from Pubill and Mateo Joseph putting Spain in a commanding position after just 18 minutes.

However, Slovakia managed to claw the scoreline back to 2-2 at the start of the second half. Spain grew back into the game and secured a 3-2 win thanks to a 90th-minute header from centre back Cesar Tarrega. Despite their rollercoaster start to the tournament, Spain should be able to establish a level of control over Romania, who lost their opening game of the tournament against a bright Italy side.

Spain had 64% of the ball in their opening game against the hosts, which is always a tricky game to navigate. They registered 15 shots in the game, with eight of these efforts finding the target. Romania will find it difficult to deal with the scoring power of Spain, who netted 28 goals across their 10 qualifying games in the build-up to this tournament (2.8 per game). This is a really competitive group, so it is important that Spain get a positive result here, with their final group game expected to be the most difficult against Italy.



Leg 3 - Back Italy U21 to beat Slovakia U21



Italy got their U21 Euros campaign off to a positive start with a 1-0 win over Romania on the opening matchday of the tournament. It was not the most convincing win from the Italians who were matched by Romania when it came to shots (12) and also created fewer big chances than the losing side (3). One area that stood out from their opening game was how aggressive they were off the ball, even with 60% possession - Italy committed 19 fouls in the game, which may be something to keep an eye on as the tournament unfolds.

They take on the hosts of the tournament in Slovakia, who lost 3-2 to Spain in their opening game of the competition. It was a valiant performance from Slovakia, who managed to come back from 2-0 down only to fall to a 90th-minute winner from La Roja. Italy have one of the strongest squads in the competition, and this was evident during their qualifying campaign, during which they didn't lose a game and scored 27 goals across their 10 games, only conceding four.

Slovakia may struggle to deal with the talent of this Italian side, as was the case in the first half of their defeat against Spain. Italy are unlikely to extend the same generosity that Spain did to Slovakia should they establish a lead. The Italians are just as defensively secure at this level as they are in the senior game, which makes them a serious contender for the tournament. A win for Italy is even more important here, seeing as their final game of the group is against Spain, which is likely to be a straight shootout for top spot in Group A.

Recommended Bet Back St Louis, Spain U21, Italy U21 SBK 3/1

