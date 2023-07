England yet to concede a goal at the tournament so far

England beat Israel 2-0 in the group stages

Anthony Gordon as two goals and tipped in Bet Builder

England U21s face Israel in a little under two hours as they seek European glory.

Since the Three Lions won the competition in back-to-back fashion in 1982 & 1984, they haven't managed to lift the trophy again. However, with four teams left they are the 6/52.16 favourites for glory this week.

Israel, who lost 0-2 to England during the group stages, are the 12/113.00 outsiders amongst the four teams left, with both Spain 13/10 and Ukraine 6/16.80 wedged in-between.

England 1/3 1.32 to win in 90

As mentioned, England have already beaten their Israeli opponents at this tournament, running out 2-0 winners in their second group game. They are as short as 1/31.32 to beat them again, with the same scoreline priced at 9/25.30 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Remember, England are yet to concede a single goal in their four games so far, with goalkeeper James Trafford - who looks to be moving to Burnley from Man City - doing an amazing job between the sticks.

In that match, England dominated possession (68%), shots (8 to 5), and shots on target (3 to 1). Interestingly, six of England's eight shots came from inside the box too, highlighting their ability to get in great goal scoring positions.

It's 9/25.30 #Oddsonthat special for England to win, have the most corners in each half and most shots on target in each half; this missed out in the first meeting by just one corner, but England's ball dominance gives us hope it could land here.

Look to Newcastle winger for Bet Builder

Anthony Gordon has been one of England's star players at the tournament so far, netting against both Israel and Portugal, leaving him just one behind current top scorer Georgiy Sudakov of Ukraine (3).

He's managed six shots in the competition so far - four of which have hit the target - whilst he's also laid on one assist too. He is set to start again here and is priced at 9/25.30 to score first. Both of his goal so far have been the opener.

He managed two shots against Israel in the group stages and is priced at 6/52.16 to hit the target twice here. That is leg one of our Bet Builder.

Teammate Morgan Gibbs-White, has has more assists than any player at the tournament with three - is 8/111.72 to score or assist, and there is leg two.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who was booked against Israel last time out, is 9/52.78 to commit 2 or more fouls here, having won three tackles in that group stage game. He looks set to be in a battle with Dor Turgeman, who himself has been booked too, and i think almost [2/] for a couple fouls boosts out Bet Builder nicely.