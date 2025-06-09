Liechtenstein v Scotland: Go low on goals in Vaduz

Hosts have lost 40 of last 48, 35 of them to nil

Scotland rarely smash minnows

Back Bet Builder at 5/4 2.25 - add scorer for 24/1 25.00

Liechtenstein v Scotland

Monday 9 June, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

Scotland go off 1/161.06 to beat Liechtenstein in Monday evening's friendly in Vaduz but I'm not sure that price will interest anyone who watched them slump at home to Iceland on Friday.

A nightmare display by substitute debutant keeper Cieran Slicker made the headlines but overall it was a performance to forget for a side, who have now won just four of their last 21 internationals.

While the Scots could do with a confidence-boosting win, a second friendly of this international window against a European minnow seems unlikely to get the juices flowing for a squad shorn of virtually every goalkeeper and now also star men Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney.

After a long, hard season and in a match which really matters very little - even boss Steve Clarke says is "not going to have any bearing" on the forthcoming World Cup qualifying campaign - it's hard to envisage players busting a gut here.

Even if effort isn't at 100%, the Scots should still be able to win this - Liechtenstein are ranked outside the world's top 200 and failed to have a single shot in Friday's 3-0 defeat in Wales.

They've now lost 40 of their last 48 games, winning only one, with 35 of those defeats coming without them scoring.

Liechtenstein failing to score therefore looks a solid leg for our Bet Builder - Slicker seems unlikely to start with ex-Aberdeen man Ross Doohan and Bournemouth youngster Callan McKenna having been called up to the squad.

I'm also going to add under 3.5 goals in the game.

Scotland rarely go to town against the minnows and a look at their results against the lowly-ranked sides in the current decade shows they have struggled to smash in the goals the bookies are expecting here.

Gibraltar were only beaten 2-0 in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly, while recent tournament qualifiers have seen under 3.5 goals in two games against Cyprus, two against Moldova and one against the Faroe Islands, as well as another friendly against Luxembourg.

Scotland to win, Liechtenstein no goals and under 3.5 goals pays around 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Scotland to win, Liechtenstein 0 goals and under 3.5 goals in Liechtenstein v Scotland SBK 5/4

I'll put three-quarters of the stake on that but for those seeking something bigger, I'll place the other quarter on a 24/125.00 shot, one created by adding John Souttar to score to the original Bet Builder.

Souttar scored the Scotland goal on Friday, heading home a corner. It was his second goal in 12 international starts and, with McTominay out, he's likely to be even more of a target on set-pieces here.

Wales scored from such a situation on Friday through Joe Rodon, who also had another header go just over.

This is area where the hosts look vulnerable and you'd expect Scotland to win a few corners - Wales had 12.

The worry is whether he starts or not.

Clarke said his team would be freshened up "a little bit more than I'd normally do" so whether that means a rest for the Rangers defender, who played 90 minutes on Friday, remains to be seen.

In short, you may want to wait for the team news.